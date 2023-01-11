Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa City store begins selling hilarious Caitlin Clark themed shirt after questionable technical foul
Caitlin Clark picked up a questionable technical foul call recently after letting an expletive slip during the Northwestern game. A store in Iowa City took advantage of the opportunity and thought of an interesting way to sell some Iowa hoops shirts. RAYGUN sells clothing and home goods with multiple stores...
saturdaytradition.com
Kris Murray updates recovery plans after beating Michigan, thanks Iowa fans for support at home
Kris Murray may have been feeling pretty sore after how long he played against Michigan on Thursday. Murray updated what he’s going to do to recover at the post game presser. Iowa battled all night long and earned a 93-84 overtime win over the Wolverines. Murray played 45 minutes...
kiwaradio.com
Latest Iowa Girls Basketball Poll Out
3 North Linn 11-0 3 4 Remsen St. Mary’s 9-1 4 Dropped Out: West Monona (10), West Burlington (12), Mediapolis (13) Dropped Out: Winterset (12) Dropped Out: Waukee Northwest (9)
‘Big’ Jack Campbell meets ‘little’ Jack Campbell
Teresa Campbell is a lifelong Iowa Hawkeyes fan. She didn’t attend the university, but her mother Norma graduated from Iowa in 1953. Watching the black and gold on Saturdays was a normal occurrence growing up. But, in her many years of watching Hawkeye football, the last few have been quite different. That’s because her 5-year-old […]
Iowa forces overtime with four-point play, beats Michigan
Kris Murray had 27 points and eight rebounds to lead Iowa to a 93-84 overtime win over visiting Michigan in
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa football announces changes to season ticket prices for 2023 season
There’s going to be some changes to Iowa football next season. One of those changes is going to be in regards to season ticket prices, per a team press release on Friday. The season ticket prices for Iowa’s seven home games next season are going to range from $335 to $425. This past season the prices ranged from $345-$450 depending on where fans decided to sit.
kmaland.com
Former Iowa DL Bruce enters name into portal
(Iowa City) -- Former Iowa defensive lineman Isaiah Bruce has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Bruce played at Iowa in 2020 and 2021, appearing in one game in 2021 and posting one tackle. Bruce is a Lena, Illinois native and was a first team all-state and all-conference...
saturdaytradition.com
Payton Sandfort provides big spark in Iowa's OT win over Michigan
Payton Sandfort came off the bench in a big way for Iowa Thursday night. With a huge second half and key performance in overtime, Sandfort sent the Hawkeyes to a win over Michigan for Iowa’s third straight win. Sandfort scored the final 7 points of regulation for the Hawkeyes,...
Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways
Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
KBUR
West Burlington man wins Lottery Prize
Clive, IA- A West Burlington man has won a $100,000 lottery prize. David Stewart (above) of West Burlington won a top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “When It’s Gold Outside” scratch game. He purchased the winning ticket at MK Mini Mart, 101 E. Mount Pleasant St. in West Burlington, and claimed the prize Monday at the lottery’s regional office in Cedar rapids.
KWQC
King’s Material worker shares story
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For a man who nearly lost his life, he’s become a medical miracle. Derek Oldfather, 31-year-old, was identified as the man stuck in a conveyor belt at King’s Material last month, has now returned home from the hospital in good spirits. “She’s like it’s...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
No Way These Fast Food Places Are Iowa’s & Iowa State’s Favorites
Apparently, today is the day when all of these ridiculous studies come out that are just insanely incorrect. If you've gone to college or visited your friends in college, you know where you would get late-night drunk food at. 99.9999% of the time it was a fast food chain because it was cheap and tastier AF. A new study shows the Top Public U.S. Colleges' favorite fast-food chain and the two picked for the University of Iowa and Iowa State are 1,000% not true.
Reviewing the 2023 recruiting class: What did Iowa do at quarterback?
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes' staff inked another solid class last month as the Hawkeyes signed their first wave of signees in the early signing period as part of the 2023 cycle. HawkeyeInsider.com will go position by position to break down Iowa's 2023 class and what this group could provide for the future.
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Iowa that You Need to Visit (2023)
When you think about Iowa, you probably think about cornfields. Iowa is a fairly boring Midwestern state until you stop to explore the small towns in Iowa. Most of the towns in Iowa are rather small, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a lot to offer!. Whether...
rtands.com
Watch: Iowa Interstate Acquires Iowa City Industrial Campus Parcel for New Rail-to-Truck Transload Center
Cedar Rapids, Iowa – The Iowa Interstate Railroad announced its recent purchase of approximately 30 acres at Iowa City’s Industrial Campus to develop a new rail-to-truck transloading facility. The site, located on the southeast side of Iowa City and including an existing rail spur, connects to the 573-mile IAIS network, providing shippers with direct access to all 7 Class-I railroads and numerous short line railroads. The site is located near I-80, US 6, and US 218.
KCJJ
Iowa State Patrol identifies victim in fatal I-80 accident in Iowa County
Iowa State Patrol has identified the victim who died in a multiple vehicle crash in Iowa County. The accident happened on eastbound Interstate between the North English and Marengo exits around 1pm Thursday. According to the accident report, a 2019 Jeep Cherokee struck a DOT plow truck that was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project. The driver of the Jeep was killed in the accident. On Friday night, the State Patrol identified the woman as 64-year-old Joyce Baumgarten of Cedar Rapids.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids woman killed in crash on I-80 Thursday
A Cedar Rapids woman died Thursday after a Jeep hit the back of a Dept. of Transportation (DOT) plow doing work on the shoulder of the interstate. A crash report released Friday by the Iowa Dept. of Public Safety saidJoyce Baumgarten, 64 of Cedar Rapids, was killed. According to the...
From Antique Guns to Custom Knives: Gun & Knife Show is This Weekend in Davenport Iowa
It's called a "Gun & Knife Show" but there is a lot more to it than that!. Nothing quite compares to the ambiance of a gun and knife exhibition, with its rows of sellers displaying their goods on tables and booths positioned all over the place. Each claiming to have what you're searching for. They'll be selling surplus army equipment, firearms, ammunition, hunting gear, memorabilia, and more!
Monticello Express
The Monticello Express
During the Jan. 3 Monticello City Council meeting, City Administrator Russ Farnum shared in his report some upcoming Iowa DOT projects. Throughout 2023, the DOT will be working on a PCC (Portland cement concrete) pavement patching project. The project is said to begin on Jan. 18. The impact to Jones...
