Max’s Mad Laboratory: Pineapple Express

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — When extreme weather pop’s up, so do the ominous terms like “Polar vortex and bomb cyclone.” But the latest weather phenomenon to hit the headlines has a more fruity-sounding name: Pineapple Express.

It’s a river of moisture tens of thousands of feet in the air which can contain twice as much water as the Amazon River, according to the Washington Post. Most atmospheric rivers don’t cause disruptions and are a critical part of the water cycle. However, a Pineapple Express is a powerful atmospheric river that transports huge amounts of moisture from the tropical Pacific near Hawaii, thus the name.

California has been slammed by a Pineapple Express of epic proportions, bringing extreme rainfall, high winds, flooding and blizzards. As of Tuesday, 17 people have been killed. Last week’s storm system underwent bombogenesis, meaning its central pressure dropped 24 millibars in 24 hours, a rare process that occurs in exceptionally powerful storms.

The river of water keeps coming, unleashing 17 additional inches of rain since Sunday on California ground that can’t absorb another drop. Sacramento County issued evacuation orders this week ahead of imminent flooding. The San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz County rose 14 feet in a matter of hours, making neighborhoods look like rivers themselves.

The 100 mph wind gusts, on top of torrential rain and landslides, have caused over 90,000 power outages as of Monday, according to PowerOutage.us. The barrage of flooding rain is likely to continue for at least another week, weather officials have said.

