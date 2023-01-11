ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Max’s Mad Laboratory: Pineapple Express

By Max Claypool
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ERtAj_0kBVjbQ300

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — When extreme weather pop’s up, so do the ominous terms like “Polar vortex and bomb cyclone.” But the latest weather phenomenon to hit the headlines has a more fruity-sounding name: Pineapple Express.

It’s a river of moisture tens of thousands of feet in the air which can contain twice as much water as the Amazon River, according to the Washington Post. Most atmospheric rivers don’t cause disruptions and are a critical part of the water cycle. However, a Pineapple Express is a powerful atmospheric river that transports huge amounts of moisture from the tropical Pacific near Hawaii, thus the name.

California has been slammed by a Pineapple Express of epic proportions, bringing extreme rainfall, high winds, flooding and blizzards. As of Tuesday, 17 people have been killed. Last week’s storm system underwent bombogenesis, meaning its central pressure dropped 24 millibars in 24 hours, a rare process that occurs in exceptionally powerful storms.

The river of water keeps coming, unleashing 17 additional inches of rain since Sunday on California ground that can’t absorb another drop. Sacramento County issued evacuation orders this week ahead of imminent flooding. The San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz County rose 14 feet in a matter of hours, making neighborhoods look like rivers themselves.

The 100 mph wind gusts, on top of torrential rain and landslides, have caused over 90,000 power outages as of Monday, according to PowerOutage.us. The barrage of flooding rain is likely to continue for at least another week, weather officials have said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Jan. 14: How gas prices changed in NC in last week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Gas prices remain relatively unchanged nationwide this week compared with last as oil refining facilities come back online following severe winter weather in December. A gallon of gas was $3.29 on average this week, according to AAA gas price data. Gas prices have remained well below historic peaks reached in June […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
WNCT

EPA chief Regan speaks at North Carolina King Day observance

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The drive for clean water and air for minority and low-income residents is inexorably linked to the march toward racial equality that the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. championed, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan told North Carolina state employees Friday.  Regan, a Goldsboro native and Gov. Roy Cooper’s former […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Oregon Rep suffers concussion after being hit by car Friday night

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-Ore.) suffered a concussion on Friday night after being hit by a car. Natalie Croft, the congresswoman’s communications director, said in a tweet on Saturday that Bonamici and her husband were struck by a car while crossing the street at a crosswalk in Portland, Ore. Bonamici was treated for a concussion and […]
PORTLAND, OR
WNCT

After surgery and holidays, Cooper returning to public stage

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has been recovering from recent outpatient knee surgery, which was performed during what is commonly a low ebb for public events for the chief executive. Cooper underwent a partial knee replacement surgery during the holidays, said Jordan Monaghan, a spokesperson for the governor. The governor’s office […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WNCT

BBB of ENC announces top scams reported in 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. – Better Business Bureau Serving Eastern North Carolina has released its list of top scams reported during 2022. These scams were reported to BBB Scam Tracker in its service area throughout last year: 1. Online Purchasing Scams Online purchasing scams were by far the most common scam in the area in 2022. These […]
WNCT

Wilson man gets quite the early Christmas present with lottery win

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Wilson man got quite the early Christmas present when he won $110,000 in one of the NC Education Lottery games. Walter Clark tried his luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $110,000 jackpot. He purchased his lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Circle H Stores on Raleigh […]
WILSON, NC
WNCT

DeSantis fields growing criticism from fellow 2024 Republicans

Potential Republican presidential candidates and their allies are stepping up attacks on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as he emerges as the early front-runner for the GOP’s 2024 nomination. In recent days, DeSantis has found himself on the receiving end of criticism from fellow GOP heavy hitters, like South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and New Hampshire […]
FLORIDA STATE
WNCT

WNCT

41K+
Followers
29K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy