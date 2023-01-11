Queen Creek Police Department marks its first year

One year ago today, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Department handed crime-fighting duties to the new Queen Creek Police Department.

When it launched, QCPD had 64 sworn positions. That number is now 74.

The Independent interviewed QCPD Chief Randy Brice about what happened in the past year and how the department will respond.

You launched this department with great expectation. Do you think the department has met those expectations?

We've done a really good job and have an incredible team here. When I look back on what my expectations were as I took this job and tried to envision where we would be in just a year, I think this team has really outdone what expectations I had. As your eyes are opened and as you go through the process you realize that this endeavor was an extraordinary lift, especially in the situation we were in with the pandemic and all of the supply-chain issues and the national conversation about policing in general, the difficulty agencies were having with hiring. And to be able to get to where we’re at today, I'm in awe every day that we are here and that we are doing as well as we are. It’s been incredible.

Are you satisfied with the community outreach that your department has been doing?

Absolutely. I actually think I would attribute that one thing to most of our success. The community itself has been extremely supportive and helpful. They are excited at every stage of what we've been doing and we’re getting a lot of great feedback. It helps us do better and also confirms that we're on the right track. There's always more to do. I'll never say that we're finished, but what's exciting is the extent to which we've been able to connect to almost every aspect of the community in such a short amount of time and I would attribute that as probably our No. 1 reason for success amongst a lot of other great things. But that is by far the most important piece.

Are you succeeding in cracking down on speeders?

From the very beginning, I would say speeding, or when you’re speaking of traffic in general, was probably our No. 1 (priority) outside of community connection. That was our No. 1 request from the public, please do something about our traffic problems. Now what's been really interesting is that this town is moving so rapidly and expanding so quickly that it's been a real whirlwind to keep up with the expansion because we came in at a time where you were climbing out of that pandemic and the roads are still moving along quickly. The SR24 came in and we connected a bunch of new roads to that as well, so all of this activity has just really magnified the need for continued traffic enforcement education and engineering controls. I think that's another area that I think we've done a really good job, but we have a lot more to do. When you look at our statistics … we give out more warnings than we do tickets. So, it’s really not about the citation itself, it's about the behavior that we're trying to address. While I think we’ve really done a good job of changing behaviors, we seem to have more people on the road, more cars and have less space. You're always going to have some traffic issues.

A lot of people are in a hurry and unfortunately, we see a lot of our crashes are due to speeding and people running red lights, turning issues at intersections where they're failing to yield. So, a lot of it is that impatience and your distraction issues because they're doing things, you’re on the phone. That's been one of our focus points -- keeping your hands free and your eyes on the road. We're making an impact, but we have a lot more to do and the community really needs to be a part of that and slow down. As our campaign says, “Drive to Arrive.” Just take your time, don't hurry along too much.

In terms of high-profile cases in 2022, what comes to mind is the child with a gun at a school, the overdose death of a student at another school and an awful car crash that killed a young man from Florence. How is the crime situation in Queen Creek?

We enjoy an extremely low crime rate, which is wonderful. The feeling of safety and community is really what makes Queen Creek what it is and I think that's a wonderful thing and as we expand and get more people here, we will see crime continue to encroach … but I think our focus is going to continue to be that we maintain the quality of life that we have here. Now, you bring out those three situations, the OD, the crash and the gun at school … all three of those things are preventable things that can be addressed by education and people paying attention to the road, parents and loved ones being aware of what's happening around them.

A lot of our crime is stuff that can be managed. The highest crime that we have is theft or some form of that category and even that is so low compared to other municipalities. But what we find is … most of our thefts are crimes of opportunity. (People are) leaving their stuff unsecured out in the open, in unlocked cars. A lot of things that we can do here are about working with the community to change behaviors, so whether you're talking domestic violence, driving issues that cause fatalities, people drinking and driving or the situation where the kid brought the gun to school -- all of that stuff can be handled by really paying attention in that particular venue and taking steps to make sure you're staying safe.

I guess the message really is, yeah, we're going to have crime, we will have bad things that happen here. That's just the nature of the world we live in. But we live in an extremely safe community, and we have a great community and a group of residents that really want to make this a great place to live, and I think we're on track to stay that way for a long time as long as we all work together to keep the crime down.

It seems like sexual assaults are a problem in Queen Creek.

It's been actually a concern of mine that we do have a lot of sexual-based crime and we've been doing a lot of outreach … and some of the bigger events we did was talking about the broader issue of sexual assaults and sexual crimes in general. The sexual crimes that happen here are almost 100% known suspects, so it's not like you have (a person) running around potentially assaulting people. What we have are families, acquaintances, dates. Those are where the crimes are occurring.