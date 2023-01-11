OLYMPIA - Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson is partnering with Rep. David Hackney on legislation to create an un-waivable warranty for used car purchases. Ferguson's and Hackney’s proposal protects Washington used car buyers. When used cars break down or malfunction shortly after purchase, Washingtonians will have the right to a full refund, or the dealer must cover most of the costs of mechanical repairs. Current Washington law affords consumers few protections for used cars that break down shortly after purchase, often called “lemons," compared to new car purchases.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO