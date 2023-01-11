ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Graham Potter claims managing Chelsea is ‘hardest job in football’

By David Hytner
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yl0BM_0kBVjFCB00
Graham Potter at a press conference Photograph: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Graham Potter believes he has the hardest job in football at Chelsea owing to a combination of factors and compounded by an injury crisis.

The manager, who needs a positive result at Fulham on Thursday night after a run of one win in eight in the Premier League and exits from both domestic cups, talked about how expectation levels have remained high despite radical change across all areas of the club.

Related: Chelsea confirm loan signing of ‘very happy’ João Félix from Atlético Madrid

Potter held a meeting with four senior players on Tuesday – the captain, César Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic – and he knows that transition is almost a dirty word at Chelsea, excuses are irrelevant. All that Potter can do is find a way to absorb the criticism and justify the faith of the co-owners, Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, who appointed him last September after they sacked Thomas Tuchel. Boehly and Eghbali took over from Roman Abramovich at the end of May and have restructured the club, leading to the departures of Bruce Buck, Marina Granovskaia and Petr Cech.

Potter will be without nine injured players against Fulham, although he could include João Félix, who has joined on loan from Atlético Madrid until the end of the season . Félix trained on Wednesday and Chelsea have submitted the relevant paperwork but his work permit hearing is not until Thursday.

“This club was run a certain way for 20 years and run really well,” Potter said of Abramovich’s time. “I have a lot of respect for the previous ownership and what they achieved. Unfortunately, they’re not here any more and you’ve lost all that leadership. Everything has changed pretty quickly. We have to build things up again.

“I understood that things would be difficult from a leadership perspective. It is a challenge, stimulating and ridiculously hard. I think it is probably the hardest job in football because of that leadership change and the expectations … because of, rightly, where people see Chelsea. I obviously didn’t think we’d lose 10 first-team players [to injury].

“I think it would be disrespectful almost to think ‘that’s gone’ and expect it to pick up with all the new staff, structures and people. At the same time, you’ve still got Chelsea with the demands and expectations. The reality of where the club is in terms of establishing itself as a well-run football club that functions well in a really competitive environment … maybe we’re not there yet.

“In my head, it’s quite easy to understand and get. I know there’s a lot of people that don’t see it that way. I am trying to explain but I also acknowledge that I am the head coach and when we lose I’m to blame.”

Potter retains the support of Boehly and Eghbali, who are determined to stick with their appointment. The worry would be if the hardcore fans were to turn on Potter; they chanted the names of Tuchel and Abramovich during Sunday’s 4-0 FA Cup defeat at Manchester City .

“I’ve been in regular dialogue with the owners and they’ve been really supportive, fantastic,” Potter said. “We speak on a regular basis, two or three times a week.”

Potter reported that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would return to the squad at Fulham after a back complaint. But Christian Pulisic will be out for a “couple of months” with a knee injury, while the full extent of Raheem Sterling’s hamstring problem remains unclear. Also out are Édouard Mendy, Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell, N’Golo Kanté, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Armando Broja.

“If we had those guys back, the picture changes,” Potter said. “I really believe that. I don’t think we’re as far away as we may think from the outside.”

Potter said he had spoken at length with Azpilicueta, Silva, Jorginho and Kovacic who “again showed their qualities as people”. He added: “They were honest, articulated their concerns well … their positivity, their responsibility. I think we are in a place where we can move forward.”

Related: Atlético’s frustrated artist João Félix departs having failed to show his best | Sid Lowe

Potter has plenty of balancing acts to perform, not least between detailing his problems and making it clear that he is not looking for sympathy. In terms of the criticism, he must be aware of it but not affected by it. “My wife would say when I was at Östersund: ‘It doesn’t do you any good reading [negative] comments.’ And my ex-chairman said: ‘There’s no point arguing with stupid people because they’re stupid.’ I’m not saying anybody criticising me is stupid at all but you get my point.

“It affects your family. As much as you try to have balance and perspective, I am a human as well and it is a struggle. At the same time, you have to take responsibility. What am I going to do? Be the Chelsea manager and not expect pressure, trouble, challenge, stress?”

“I am not after pity,” Potter added. “I am really grateful and privileged to be here. How do you get through this tough period? Be really grateful for it. Because it is an unbelievable challenge. I mean, wow, what else could you be doing with your life? Worse.

“It is pain but then life can be more painful. Life can really kick you in the nuts and you have to recover from it, deal with it, move forward. That’s what makes life better … when it moves to a good place.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Manchester United head into season’s second derby transformed by Ten Hag

United were blitzed 6-3 at the Etihad in October but their revival since has been remarkable and they should test City. Manchester United’s turnaround between October’s derby with Manchester City and the return fixture on Saturday suggests Erik ten Hag can be the man who finally casts Sir Alex Ferguson’s gilded era in sepia.
The Guardian

Singer Lisa Marie Presley rushed to hospital after possible cardiac arrest

Singer Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley, was rushed to hospital on Thursday, where her mother Priscilla said she was getting the “best care”. In a statement to People, Priscilla Presley, 77, said: “My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time,” she added.
CALABASAS, CA
The Guardian

Lisa Marie Presley obituary

As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who has died aged 54, spent her life in the spotlight, much of it reflected from her father. She spent years as fodder for the tabloids, a frenzy fed by four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the apex of his notoriety and, later in life, delineated in three albums that first dissected her history, and later drew on her father’s musical roots. Her inheritance was not only musical; as his sole heir she became hugely rich, and in nominal control of his lucrative estate.
TENNESSEE STATE
chatsports.com

Pep Guardiola gives his Manchester City side a stern dressing down after awful League Cup defeat against Southampton - as he aims to motivate his side for Saturday's derby with 'title challengers' Man United

Pep Guardiola has delivered some home truths to his Manchester City side ahead of Saturday's derby at Old Trafford. Captain Ilkay Gundogan admitted the midweek Carabao Cup defeat by Southampton was a product of a 'lack of attitude, confidence and commitment'. And Guardiola, who counts Manchester United as title challengers,...
Yardbarker

Chelsea and Tottenham target feels humiliated and wants to leave current club in January

Leandro Trossard has expressed his desire to leave Brighton during the current transfer window after falling out with Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi. In his pre-Liverpool press conference, the Brighton boss said that Trossard would not feature against the Reds on Saturday and labelled the situation “not good”. The Italian coach went on to say: “I spoke with him and I explained this attitude, this behaviour, I don’t like.”
SB Nation

Fulham 2-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

Chelsea started brightly in the cold, driving rain of West London, and should’ve had a goal inside of two minutes, when João Félix set up a chance that neither Kai Havertz nor Lewis Hall were able to finish off. Welcome to Chelsea, João!. And Félix was...
The Guardian

Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland, the Memphis mansion she inherited from her father, Elvis Presley, a family representative said. Presley died on Thursday at the age of 54 after being taken to a Los Angeles hospital following cardiac arrest at her home, according to reports.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Guardian

Poor Harry: even Americans are getting bored with his tell-all tour

It is ill-advised to form judgments based on the behaviour of a talkshow audience, a group whose sympathies – stoked by hours of anticipation and the sunken cost of a day off work – would rally for any guest above the level of a pot plant. Still, after a week of intense media coverage in the US, Prince Harry stepping out before a studio audience on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night was the first sight we had of him interacting with something approximating the American public.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

Jeff Beck obituary

Renowned as a pioneering guitarist who pushed the boundaries of the instrument to places unknown to most of his contemporaries, Jeff Beck, who has died from bacterial meningitis aged 78, could more than hold his own with fellow luminaries such as Jimmy Page and Eric Clapton (all three of them played in the Yardbirds). Yet unlike them, Beck was something of a reluctant celebrity, unwilling to pursue the superstardom that his musical gifts could have brought him.
The Guardian

Joe Biden may have broken the Espionage Act. It’s so broad that you may have, too

With President Joe Biden now embroiled in his own classified documents controversy, partisan commentators will surely have a field day playing the tired old game of “no, you endangered national security.” Instead, I’d like to focus on the real issues: the overly broad and often-abused Espionage Act and the massive, draconian secrecy system that does far more harm than good in the United States.
The Guardian

David Plumtree obituary

My friend David Plumtree, who has died aged 74, ran the Holleyman and Treacher antiquarian bookshop in Brighton with his business partner, Michael Kadwell, from 1983 until its closure in the late 1990s. David had worked in the shop since he left school in 1973, and took over with Michael...
The Guardian

Missouri is all for the right to bear arms – but the right to bare arms is up for debate

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. The right to bear arms is sacred in Missouri: the state has some of the weakest gun laws in the US. The right to bare arms, however? Well that’s a little more complicated. On Wednesday, the Republican-controlled Missouri House of Representatives decided to spend its time debating what sort of clothes female legislators should wear in the chamber. Did they also review the current dress code for male legislators? No, of course not. After some deliberation on this important issue, the lawmakers decided that women were allowed to wear cardigans and jackets but must conceal their arms. Can’t have ladies flashing a naughty bit of elbow when men are trying to get important stuff done!
MISSOURI STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

553K+
Followers
126K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy