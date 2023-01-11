ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, VT

WCAX

Neighbors feud leads to murder trial

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Wardsboro man is on trial for murdering his neighbor in as case that dates back more than six years. Was it a killing in cold blood? Or an act of self-defense?. A grand jury indicted Kevin Parker on the murder charge more than six years...
WARDSBORO, VT
newportdispatch.com

Westminster man sentenced to 5 years in prison

WESTMINSTER — Daniel King, 41, of Westminster, was sentenced yesterday to serve 66 months in prison for conspiring to obstruct interstate commerce by robbery. Chief United States District Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford ordered King’s sentence to begin yesterday and ordered King to serve a three-year term of supervised release after his incarceration.
WESTMINSTER, VT
WNYT

Man faces new charges in attempted abduction

New predatory sexual assault charges for a man, accused of both abducting and trying to take a child out of the state. We’re learning of these new charges, just days after John Ingraham from Greenwich was arrested, accused of taking a child without his or her parents’ permission.
GREENWICH, NY
koze.com

Kohberger Waives Right to Speedy Preliminary Hearing

MOSCOW, ID – A 28-year-old Pennsylvania man waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing this morning. A Status Hearing was held in Latah County Second District Court this morning during which a Preliminary Hearing for Bryan Kohberger was set for June 26th at 9:00 a.m. He is being held without bail in the Latah County Jail. Unless indicted by a grand jury, a defendant charged in a complaint with any felony is entitled to a preliminary hearing.
MOSCOW, ID
wwnytv.com

Ogdensburg man arrested as traffic stop turns into drug charges

TOWN OF OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - In St. Lawrence County, an Ogdensburg man is facing drug and traffic charges. New York State Police officials say they arrested Timothy Dawley, 44, of Ogdensburg following a traffic stop in the Town of Oswegatchie. They say Dawley was stopped for a loud...
OGDENSBURG, NY
nbc15.com

Wisconsin meth trafficker sentenced to 5 years in prison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wausau man was sentenced on Thursday after distributing 50 or more grams of meth, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Officials said undercover police purchased “large quantities” of meth from 27-year-old Kou Yang on two occasions while investigating in August of 2021.
WAUSAU, WI
CBS New York

Narcan administered to state trooper after opioid exposure

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- New video shows a close call for a New York state trooper.It happened Thursday afternoon on the Wantagh State Parkway in Hempstead.  Body camera video shows troopers saving the life of a driver believed to be having an opioid overdose.Moments later, one of those troopers began having symptoms from exposure.You can see the trooper being administered Narcan.That trooper and the driver are both OK.The driver is facing drug charges.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
newportdispatch.com

Police looking for vandals in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying two men in Springfield. Police say the two suspects vandalized the gas pumps at the Penguin Mart early this morning. The station is located across the road from Jim Ballard’s Precision Valley Auto Sales and next to the...
SPRINGFIELD, VT

