MOSCOW, ID – A 28-year-old Pennsylvania man waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing this morning. A Status Hearing was held in Latah County Second District Court this morning during which a Preliminary Hearing for Bryan Kohberger was set for June 26th at 9:00 a.m. He is being held without bail in the Latah County Jail. Unless indicted by a grand jury, a defendant charged in a complaint with any felony is entitled to a preliminary hearing.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO