Stamford, VT

NBC Chicago

Montana Man Who Brought Juvenile Son to Capitol Riot Charged

A Montana man who authorities say entered the U.S. Capitol with his juvenile son during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot was charged with misdemeanor crimes including disorderly conduct, according to court documents released Friday. Patrick William O’Brien was arraigned Thursday by videoconference following his arrest last week in Great Falls,...
MONTANA STATE
More Classified Documents Found at Biden's Delaware Home, White House Counsel Says

Additional classified government documents were found at President Joe Biden's Delaware home this week, the White House confirmed Saturday. A total of six pages of documents with classification markings were discovered at Biden's Wilmington residence, Biden's special counsel said in a statement. Additional classified government documents were found at President...
DELAWARE STATE
Illinois Passes Bill Guaranteeing Paid Leave for All Workers

The Illinois General Assembly passed the “Paid Leave for All Workers Act” this week, guaranteeing workers can earn up to 40 hours of paid leave per year. Under the terms of the bill, full and part-time workers can earn up to one week’s worth of paid time off per year, and that time off can be carried over if it isn’t all used.
ILLINOIS STATE
‘What Do We Do?' La Salle Residents Unsettled After Substance From Chemical Plant Fire Rains Down

Multiple investigations are underway and La Salle residents remain unsettled and concerned for their health after a massive fire at a chemical plant Wednesday morning in their neighborhood resulted in giant smoke clouds traveling through the air, chemicals landing on their homes and property, and a shelter-in-place order that lasted nearly seven hours.
LA SALLE COUNTY, TX
