Report: Padres sign DH Nelson Cruz

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Padres have signed DH Nelson Cruz to a 1 year contract for $1 million dollars. Cruz has long been linked to the Padres due to his relationship with AJ Preller dating back to their time with the Texas Rangers.

Cruz spent the 2022 season with the Washington Nationals, and hit the fewest home runs, 10, and lowest OPS, .651, since becoming a full-time player in 2009. Cruz could serve as the right-handed portion of a DH platoon with left-handed hitting Matt Carpenter.

