Read full article on original website
Related
The 12 most useless college majors, according to career experts
Career coaches and counselors said the worst majors for landing a stable, high-paying job included acting, English, psychology, and marketing.
Why Some Students Are Skipping College
Legal challenges now stand in the way of President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel thousands of dollars in education loans for millions of Americans. As a professor focused on debt and inequality, I’m rooting for the plan to succeed. But I’m also concerned that it does nothing to address the problems in higher education that are scaring off a new generation of potential students.
College students who work more hours are less likely to graduate
Taking a job while in college may put graduation out of reach for some students.
Career Experts Name College Degrees That May Not Be a Good Investment
One of the most important decisions a high school graduate pursuing a college degree can make is deciding their major. College is an investment in their future, but it can come at a hefty price. Students in the United States attending a public 4-year in-state institution and living on campus pay an average of $25,707 per year or $102,828 over 4 years. The price tag rises considerably for students attending out-of-state or private universities. It makes sense to choose your major carefully.
kidsinthehouse.com
College Degrees to Consider for Your Teen
When it comes to choosing a college degree can be a daunting task for any teenager. Learning to become independent as a teen gets older is hard enough! There are so many options out there, and it can be tough to know where to start. While it's important to follow your passions and choose a degree that aligns with your interests and goals, it's also helpful to consider which degrees are in high demand and have strong earning potential. Here are some college degrees to consider for your teen.
msn.com
The 10 best-paying jobs in the US
The highest-paying jobs in the U.S. are often medical professions, though careers in technology, information, and transportation are working their way into the upper ranks. Medical careers have consistently topped the list, though, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports that health care professions, like family medicine physicians and anesthesiologists, see median wages equalling or exceeding $208,000 per year.
38 Students Transfer Due To Teacher Vacancies
Thirty-eight families so far have chosen to move their students out of a West Rock magnet school and to another city public school that has more teachers on staff. That’s the latest with teacher vacancies and student transfers at Brennan-Rogers Magnet School on Wilmot Road. In response to an...
Teacher tries to simulate a dictatorship in her classroom, but the students crushed her
This article originally appeared on 08.11.19Each year that I teach the book "1984" I turn my classroom into a totalitarian regime under the guise of the "common good."I run a simulation in which I become a dictator. I tell my students that in order to battle "Senioritis," the teachers and admin have adapted an evidence-based strategy, a strategy that has "been implemented in many schools throughout the country and has had immense success." I hang posters with motivational quotes and falsified statistics, and provide a false narrative for the problem that is "Senioritis."
Math Teachers in Virtual Classes View Girls & Black Students as 'Less Capable'
This Research Brief, spotlighting interesting academic work, originally appeared at The Conversation. The big idea In virtual classrooms, math teachers deem Black students as less capable than white students. They also view girls as less capable than boys. That’s what we found after we conducted an experiment with 1,000 teachers in schools throughout the United […]
Your Kids Aren’t Learning Reading, Writing, Or Arithmetic
Kids are returning to school this week, and you won't believe what they're being taught
Teacher shortfall means some are unable to enroll in preschool
There are not enough teachers to support the high demand for preschool enrollment, leading to some students having their education put on hold.
money.com
I Got a Bachelor’s Degree for Under $10,000 and You Can, Too
It’s no surprise that college is expensive, but today, prospective learners are increasingly skeptical of the price tag. Seventy percent of 18- to 34-year-olds who do not have college degrees — and 49% who do — said in a recent survey that college is a “questionable investment.”
Disparities in Advanced Math and Science Skills Begin by Kindergarten
This Research Brief, spotlighting interesting academic work, originally appeared at The Conversation. Racial and ethnic disparities in advanced math and science skills occur far earlier in the U.S. than previously known. Our new study finds that 13% of white students and 16% of Asian students display advanced math skills by kindergarten. The contrasting percentage for both Black […]
Phys.org
How to improve math skills among American children
In the past two decades, researchers have made great strides in uncovering how children learn math, but little of that new knowledge has trickled down to teachers, according to a new book on math education. The gap between research and practice is particularly unfortunate, given the current state of American...
Phys.org
Proactively helping at work provides a 'high' for some, discouragement for others
Employees who proactively help others at work can get a boost of motivation, but some individuals get discouraged from doing it again when their personal needs aren't fulfilled, according to new University at Buffalo School of Management research. Available online ahead of publication in the Journal of Vocational Behavior, the...
Union Public Schools Educates Parents On Cyber, Campus Safety
Union Public Schools introduced a new initiative to help parents better understand the importance of cyber safety. The district held a forum Thursday night to inform parents about security tips online and on campus. Union Public Schools said the goal of the forum is for parents to feel comfortable communicating...
What Is ChatGPT? & Why Are Teachers Worried About It
Will ChatGPT be a force for good in education? The post What Is ChatGPT? & Why Are Teachers Worried About It appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
bestcolleges.com
Rising Grad School Debt Is Decreasing Students’ ROI
A recent report found that despite slight rises in wages for graduate degree-holders, debt from graduate school is still minimizing return on investment. Since the early 2000s, average annual earnings for graduate degree-holders have only risen just over $400. During a similar period, average debt for graduate degree-holders has increased...
HBCUs are getting creative to meet growing student housing demand
Historically Black colleges and universities have been embroiled in a student housing crisis for decades. Now, some are getting creative to address the problem. Just in time for the fall 2023 semester, Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee, will transform dozens of shipping containers into dorm rooms, forming a small residential community that will house 98 students, university Executive Vice President Jens Frederiksen told NBC News. The low-cost, easily manufactured dorms will have blue and gold exteriors — the university’s colors — with private bathrooms, kitchenettes and showers inside. The project will cost about $4 million, Frederiksen said.
No Matter How You Do the Math, Numbers Don’t Add Up to a School Staffing Crisis
School X has 10 teachers and 100 students. Two teachers quit and seven students graduate. School X then hires three new teachers and enrolls five new students. Does School X have a staffing crisis? One would think it is an easy question to answer. School X ends up with more teachers and fewer students. It’s […]
Comments / 0