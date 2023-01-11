ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

Why Some Students Are Skipping College

Legal challenges now stand in the way of President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel thousands of dollars in education loans for millions of Americans. As a professor focused on debt and inequality, I’m rooting for the plan to succeed. But I’m also concerned that it does nothing to address the problems in higher education that are scaring off a new generation of potential students.
Tracy Stengel

Career Experts Name College Degrees That May Not Be a Good Investment

One of the most important decisions a high school graduate pursuing a college degree can make is deciding their major. College is an investment in their future, but it can come at a hefty price. Students in the United States attending a public 4-year in-state institution and living on campus pay an average of $25,707 per year or $102,828 over 4 years. The price tag rises considerably for students attending out-of-state or private universities. It makes sense to choose your major carefully.
kidsinthehouse.com

College Degrees to Consider for Your Teen

When it comes to choosing a college degree can be a daunting task for any teenager. Learning to become independent as a teen gets older is hard enough! There are so many options out there, and it can be tough to know where to start. While it's important to follow your passions and choose a degree that aligns with your interests and goals, it's also helpful to consider which degrees are in high demand and have strong earning potential. Here are some college degrees to consider for your teen.
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

The 10 best-paying jobs in the US

The highest-paying jobs in the U.S. are often medical professions, though careers in technology, information, and transportation are working their way into the upper ranks. Medical careers have consistently topped the list, though, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports that health care professions, like family medicine physicians and anesthesiologists, see median wages equalling or exceeding $208,000 per year.
New Haven Independent

38 Students Transfer Due To Teacher Vacancies

Thirty-eight families so far have chosen to move their students out of a West Rock magnet school and to another city public school that has more teachers on staff. That’s the latest with teacher vacancies and student transfers at Brennan-Rogers Magnet School on Wilmot Road. In response to an...
Upworthy

Teacher tries to simulate a dictatorship in her classroom, but the students crushed her

This article originally appeared on 08.11.19Each year that I teach the book "1984" I turn my classroom into a totalitarian regime under the guise of the "common good."I run a simulation in which I become a dictator. I tell my students that in order to battle "Senioritis," the teachers and admin have adapted an evidence-based strategy, a strategy that has "been implemented in many schools throughout the country and has had immense success." I hang posters with motivational quotes and falsified statistics, and provide a false narrative for the problem that is "Senioritis."
The 74

Math Teachers in Virtual Classes View Girls & Black Students as 'Less Capable'

This Research Brief, spotlighting interesting academic work, originally appeared at The Conversation.  The big idea In virtual classrooms, math teachers deem Black students as less capable than white students. They also view girls as less capable than boys. That’s what we found after we conducted an experiment with 1,000 teachers in schools throughout the United […]
money.com

I Got a Bachelor’s Degree for Under $10,000 and You Can, Too

It’s no surprise that college is expensive, but today, prospective learners are increasingly skeptical of the price tag. Seventy percent of 18- to 34-year-olds who do not have college degrees — and 49% who do — said in a recent survey that college is a “questionable investment.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
The 74

Disparities in Advanced Math and Science Skills Begin by Kindergarten

This Research Brief, spotlighting interesting academic work, originally appeared at The Conversation. Racial and ethnic disparities in advanced math and science skills occur far earlier in the U.S. than previously known. Our new study finds that 13% of white students and 16% of Asian students display advanced math skills by kindergarten. The contrasting percentage for both Black […]
Phys.org

How to improve math skills among American children

In the past two decades, researchers have made great strides in uncovering how children learn math, but little of that new knowledge has trickled down to teachers, according to a new book on math education. The gap between research and practice is particularly unfortunate, given the current state of American...
Phys.org

Proactively helping at work provides a 'high' for some, discouragement for others

Employees who proactively help others at work can get a boost of motivation, but some individuals get discouraged from doing it again when their personal needs aren't fulfilled, according to new University at Buffalo School of Management research. Available online ahead of publication in the Journal of Vocational Behavior, the...
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Union Public Schools Educates Parents On Cyber, Campus Safety

Union Public Schools introduced a new initiative to help parents better understand the importance of cyber safety. The district held a forum Thursday night to inform parents about security tips online and on campus. Union Public Schools said the goal of the forum is for parents to feel comfortable communicating...
bestcolleges.com

Rising Grad School Debt Is Decreasing Students’ ROI

A recent report found that despite slight rises in wages for graduate degree-holders, debt from graduate school is still minimizing return on investment. Since the early 2000s, average annual earnings for graduate degree-holders have only risen just over $400. During a similar period, average debt for graduate degree-holders has increased...
NBC News

HBCUs are getting creative to meet growing student housing demand

Historically Black colleges and universities have been embroiled in a student housing crisis for decades. Now, some are getting creative to address the problem. Just in time for the fall 2023 semester, Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee, will transform dozens of shipping containers into dorm rooms, forming a small residential community that will house 98 students, university Executive Vice President Jens Frederiksen told NBC News. The low-cost, easily manufactured dorms will have blue and gold exteriors — the university’s colors — with private bathrooms, kitchenettes and showers inside. The project will cost about $4 million, Frederiksen said.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy