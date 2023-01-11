ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

linknky.com

Erlanger Veterinary Hospital seeks donations of towels, blankets

Erlanger Veterinary Hospital recently asked the community for donations of gently used towels and blankets for their facility in a Facebook post. Towels and blankets are typically used to comfort and swaddle the hospital’s furry family members post-surgery. It is also used for bedding in crates during their stay at the hospital in recovery.
ERLANGER, KY
WHIO Dayton

Man shot, transported to Miami Valley Hospital

DAYTON — A man was transported to a local hospital after he was shot Saturday overnight. Dayton Police, Fire, and EMS were called to the intersection of West 5th Street and South Main Street at around 2:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a man being shot, a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch spokesperson told News Center 7.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Family believes missing Covington man could be in danger

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Covington police have issued a Golden Alert for a 76-year-old man who was last seen at a Walmart in Ft. Wright on Dec. 19. Family members say they have reason to believe something bad may have happened to Edward Wischer. “He was at Walmart on the...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive in Warren County

MASON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive, near Kroger, in Warren County. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Structure fire reported on Glenway Avenue in Green Township

CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Glenway Avenue in Green Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

One person wounded in Covington shooting

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting Friday night in Covington. Covington’s Lt. Justin Bradbury said the person was shot around 2:30 a.m. Saturday near the 600 block of Main Street — their injuries, Bradbury said, were non-life threatening. Police said the victim was transported...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Reed Hartman Highway at I-275 in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Reed Hartman Highway at I-275 in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated...
BLUE ASH, OH
WLWT 5

Crews responding to a vehicle fire on Princeton Pike in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Crews are responding to a vehicle fire on Princeton Pike and West Kemper Road in Springdale. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
SPRINGDALE, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ohioans voice concern over SNAP emergency COVID benefits ending

CINCINNATI — Buying food could soon become a bigger challenge for the hundreds of thousands of Ohioans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Once the emergency assistance ends, payments will go back to pre-pandemic amounts. Senior citizens and people on fixed incomes are expected to be most impacted...
OHIO STATE

