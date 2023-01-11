Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
linknky.com
Erlanger Veterinary Hospital seeks donations of towels, blankets
Erlanger Veterinary Hospital recently asked the community for donations of gently used towels and blankets for their facility in a Facebook post. Towels and blankets are typically used to comfort and swaddle the hospital’s furry family members post-surgery. It is also used for bedding in crates during their stay at the hospital in recovery.
WKRC
Safe and warm: Heat and water on, people back home at CMHA's Pinecrest Apartments
WEST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - "Safe" and "warm" are two words hundreds of people did not think they would be saying so soon. They were flooded-out of their apartments in the coldest snap the Tri-State has had in decades. The heat went out and the pipes burst two days before Christmas at the Pinecrest Apartments in West Price Hill.
Man shot, transported to Miami Valley Hospital
DAYTON — A man was transported to a local hospital after he was shot Saturday overnight. Dayton Police, Fire, and EMS were called to the intersection of West 5th Street and South Main Street at around 2:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a man being shot, a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch spokesperson told News Center 7.
CityBeat Streets: Six Cincinnatians Reveal Neighborhood Secrets
CityBeat is hitting the streets to ask locals about a different topic each week.
Fox 19
Family believes missing Covington man could be in danger
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Covington police have issued a Golden Alert for a 76-year-old man who was last seen at a Walmart in Ft. Wright on Dec. 19. Family members say they have reason to believe something bad may have happened to Edward Wischer. “He was at Walmart on the...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive in Warren County
MASON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive, near Kroger, in Warren County.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Glenway Avenue in Green Township
CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Glenway Avenue in Green Township.
linknky.com
One person wounded in Covington shooting
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting Friday night in Covington. Covington's Lt. Justin Bradbury said the person was shot around 2:30 a.m. Saturday near the 600 block of Main Street — their injuries, Bradbury said, were non-life threatening. Police said the victim was transported...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Reed Hartman Highway at I-275 in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Reed Hartman Highway at I-275 in Blue Ash.
Inaugural Loveland Frogman Festival to be Held at Great Wolf Lodge in Mason This Spring
Jeepers, creepers! The Loveland Frogman is now famous enough for a festival.
WLWT 5
Crash, pedestrian struck reported on Melodymanor Drive in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Crash, pedestrian struck reported on Melodymanor Drive in Colerain Township.
WLWT 5
Theft reported at a business on Race Street in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Theft reported at a business on Race Street in downtown Cincinnati.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police searching for missing endangered person from Pleasant Ridge
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is seeking assistance in finding a missing endangered woman from Pleasant Ridge. Kathleen Gooch, 61, was last seen at the Pleasant Ridge Care Center on Verulam Avenue on Jan.
Fox 19
Single-father hounded with threats after Facebook friendship turns to nightmare
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A single-father says what began as an innocent conversation on social media turned perilous when he began receiving threats of violence and death threats. Logan Lunsford was recently on Facebook when someone who claimed to be another single parent reached out to him. Lunsford initially believed the person might have been looking for a friend.
Miami Valley agencies prepare for increased food need as emergency SNAP benefits end
"At The Foodbank, we're always prepared preparing for crisis, whether that be tornadoes, whether that be COVID, whether that be hurricanes across the United States," The Foodbank Chief Development Officer Lee Lauren Truesdale said.
‘She’s a fighter’: Family of missing Dayton woman pleading for community’s help
30-year-old Cierra Chapman was last seen in the Autumn Woods Dr. area of Trotwood around 4:30 a.m. on December 27, 2022. She was dropping off some personal items to her ex-boyfriend.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a vehicle fire on Princeton Pike in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Crews are responding to a vehicle fire on Princeton Pike and West Kemper Road in Springdale.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a report of a vehicle fire on Alan Ct in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a vehicle fire on Alan Court in Florence.
UPDATE: Male found dead in Dayton; Homicide detectives investigating
UPDATE @ 11:23 a.m.:. Dayton homicide detectives are investigating the death of a male found dead Saturday morning. Dayton Police responded to the 3500 block of W. Third Street around 9:10 a.m. on reports of a possible deceased person, according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Dayton Police...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohioans voice concern over SNAP emergency COVID benefits ending
CINCINNATI — Buying food could soon become a bigger challenge for the hundreds of thousands of Ohioans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Once the emergency assistance ends, payments will go back to pre-pandemic amounts. Senior citizens and people on fixed incomes are expected to be most impacted...
