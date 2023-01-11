ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

In control of House, Republicans move on abortion

By Raquel Martin
WDHN
WDHN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bo0Hj_0kBVijW400

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Only days into their control of the U.S. House of Representatives, Republicans on Wednesday pushed forward two bills regarding abortion.

One would require doctors to provide full medical care to babies born during an attempted abortion. Sponsor Rep. Ann Wagner of Missouri has been trying to get the bill off the ground for decades.

“The House will at last take action to ensure that every single baby born in the United States receives life-saving medical care,” Wagner said. “We must act with compassion to protect these little ones and give women a strong support system…”

Republicans also moved a bill that would protect facilities belonging to groups that oppose abortion rights — like churches — from acts of violence.

“Who could be opposed to that?” Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., said.

Republicans say there has been a surge of threats and attacks against anti-abortion rights activists since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its landmark Roe v. Wade ruling last summer, again allowing states to ban abortion. Democrats say Republicans’ concern is hypocritical.

“I cannot support unless they also recognize the violence against those who are seeking medical care,” Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, said.

She said Republicans’ bills will “criminalize women” and “criminalize medical care.”

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said she supports the bills but fears they will backfire.

“I think it sends the wrong message at the wrong time right now, especially in the first week of Congress,” she said. “We need to be showing that we can find some middle ground on this issue.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has already said both bills are doomed in the upper chamber.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDHN - wdhn.com.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Rep. Frederica Wilson Speaks About Being 'Forced to Carry My Dead Baby' After House Passes Anti-Abortion Bill

"Prohibited by law to induce labor, I carried my deceased child inside me for two months and almost died," said Representative Frederica Wilson as the House passed two anti-abortion bills Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson is sharing her experience with childbirth after the Republican-led House of Representatives passed its first anti-abortion bills on Wednesday. In a 222-209 vote, the House passed a bill that condemns "the recent attacks on pro-life facilities, groups, and churches." The House also passed the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act in a 220-210 vote (one...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Haley makes personal plea for Congress to protect infants born alive during abortions

EXCLUSIVE — Former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) issued an impassioned plea to Congress on Wednesday, calling on lawmakers to vote to protect infants who are born alive during abortion procedures. “This shouldn’t be political. This shouldn’t be partisan. This shouldn’t be up for debate. There should be no question,...
wzmq19.com

House Passes Two Anti-Abortion Measures

WASHINGTON, D.C. – One of the first priorities House republicans are taking up involve two anti-abortion measures. One would require that infants born alive after an attempted abortion get the same care as any newborn and it also threatens medical providers with up to five years behind bars for failing to resuscitate infants born alive during abortions. According to the New York Times, live births during an abortion are exceedingly rare and there’s already laws on the books that requires that a baby who survives an attempted abortion receive emergency medical care. But this new bill, which passed largely on party lines, lays out the penalties for violators and clarifies the standards of care. The second legislation condemns violence against pro-life facilities, groups and churches.
WISCONSIN STATE
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Hill

House passes first GOP abortion bill days into new session

The House on Wednesday passed a bill that would require that all infants born after attempted abortions get medical care, the first abortion-related legislation from the House GOP majority after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade over the summer. The measure, titled the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, passed in a mainly 220-210-1…
TEXAS STATE
Colorado Newsline

U.S. House Republicans push through two anti-abortion measures in first work week

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House on Wednesday approved its first abortion-related measures under a new Republican majority, eliciting strong support from GOP members and opposition from Democrats, who rejected the legislation as misleading and incomplete.  Republicans, who secured a four-seat majority during the November midterm elections, said the bill setting medical standards on a national […] The post U.S. House Republicans push through two anti-abortion measures in first work week appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CNN

House passes 'born alive' abortion bill

House Republicans are spotlighting the issue of abortion as they roll out their legislative agenda in the new Congress -- a move that comes after the Supreme Court's highly consequential decision last summer to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.
MISSOURI STATE
kalkinemedia.com

New US House Republican majority focuses on abortion

Republican US lawmakers were set Wednesday to pass legislation shoring up their anti-abortion credentials -- but sparking accusations from within their ranks that they are paying "lip service" to the issue rather than taking meaningful action. The House of Representatives will vote on two resolutions -- the least controversial of...
msn.com

2A groups brace to fight ATF register or surrender demand on 40M guns

Second Amendment advocacy groups swiftly united overnight to angrily oppose President Joe Biden’s new demand that some 10 million owners of an estimated 40 million firearms register or surrender their firearms. The National Rifle Association and multiple gun owners groups expressed outrage over the reversal of years of Alcohol,...
MSNBC

Rep. Frederica Wilson’s speech schools Republicans on abortion

The process has become routine at this point. Republicans push forward with an archaic anti-abortion measure that could hurt millions of pregnant people. Then, people selflessly share their personal experiences with pregnancy and abortion to stress the importance of having access to the procedure — only for Republicans to move ahead with their plans anyway.
FLORIDA STATE
WDHN

WDHN

734
Followers
811
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

Here at WDHN, we're dedicated to providing reliable news coverage #ForTheWiregrass, including Dothan, Enterprise, and our local communities.

 https://wdhn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy