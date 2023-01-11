ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts again

Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, began erupting again in Hawaii on Thursday, nearly a month after federal officials said activity there had ceased. The U.S. Geological Survey said webcam images showed lava flow within the Halemaʻumaʻu crater in the volcano's summit caldera. The agency...
Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake Detected Between Mauna Loa and Kilauea in Hawaii

The Big Island of Hawaii does not currently have any active volcanoes, but an early morning earthquake that occurred between the recently silent Mauna Loa and Kilauea volcanoes jolted some people out of bed. A magnitude 4.0 earthquake that occurred this morning struck at 3:31 AM on January 3. The...
