Yellowstone Eruption Simulation Report to Reveal Plan If Volcano Blows
The last eruption of the Yellowstone supervolcano was about 70,000 years ago; no one knows for sure when the sleeping giant will next wake up.
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts again
Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, began erupting again in Hawaii on Thursday, nearly a month after federal officials said activity there had ceased. The U.S. Geological Survey said webcam images showed lava flow within the Halemaʻumaʻu crater in the volcano's summit caldera. The agency...
natureworldnews.com
Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake Detected Between Mauna Loa and Kilauea in Hawaii
The Big Island of Hawaii does not currently have any active volcanoes, but an early morning earthquake that occurred between the recently silent Mauna Loa and Kilauea volcanoes jolted some people out of bed. A magnitude 4.0 earthquake that occurred this morning struck at 3:31 AM on January 3. The...
Comet last seen during Ice Age will be visible over Idaho. Here’s when and how to watch
Viewing this particular comet is a once in a lifetime event. Here’s how Idahoans can see this cosmic spectacle.
Underground secrets of Hawaii’s most notorious volcanoes are believed to be connected
Geoscientists at Caltech say magma chambers for Mauna Loa and Kīlauea may be interconnected deep underground.
Photos of the Week: Arabian Oryx, Siberian Tigers, Flying Squid
Dogsledding in the dark in Svalbard, a trout-catching contest in South Korea, lava in Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano, tornado damage in Alabama, heavy rain and floods in California, Orthodox Christmas celebrations in Bosnia and Herzegovina, an invasion of Brazil’s Congress by pro-Bolsonaro protesters in Brasilia, and much more. Hints:...
