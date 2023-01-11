Read full article on original website
Related
'Damaging cuts' to Medicare and Social Security are looking more likely with McCarthy as House speaker. Here's what it will mean for retirees.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made concessions to far-right GOP members to win his seat, which likely include cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
Washington Examiner
Biden’s illegal food stamp bonanza
After illegally bailing out college graduates with a $400 billion student debt amnesty, President Joe Biden is back at it again. This time, he is illegally boosting food stamp benefits by $200 billion. House Republicans should put an end to both of these illegal measures. According to a Government Accountability...
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
House Republicans to vote on bill abolishing IRS, eliminating income tax
Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., is reintroducing a bill with several colleagues that aims to repeal the national income tax, implement a national consumption tax, and abolish the IRS.
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Joe Biden accidentally says 'what happened on July the 6th' while discussing Capitol riot
President Joe Biden says "July the 6th" during his speech commemorating the anniversary of the Capitol riot that occurred on January 6, 2021.
Heads up, farmers: Biden is coming for your water
Heads up, farmers: President Biden is coming for your water, as the administration promotes increased government control over water used on ranches and farms.
Florida congresswoman urges Washington to 'evaluate' Ukraine spending: 'We're not auditing'
Florida Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna discussed whether Kevin McCarthy's concessions could lead to a government shutdown and addressed Ukraine spending.
Social Security and Medicare cuts on the chopping block with Republican House majority
The growing national debt is a focus of conservative-led spending proposals. House Republicans, with a GOP majority, have their eyes on targeting entitlement programs such as Social Security and Medicare to make cuts, according to a news report.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Judge finds Jan. 6 defendant who breached Senate chamber not guilty of obstruction
U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled that Joshua Black had a “unique stew in his mind” that left her uncertain whether he was aware that his actions were unlawful.
“That’s not true”: Jake Tapper corners GOPer for lying about IRS bill that helps rich tax dodgers
Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks as Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) listen during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol May 11, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images) On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "The Lead," anchor Jake Tapper clashed with Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., over...
Bipartisan team reintroduces bill that would ban members of Congress from trading individual stocks
Reps. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., and Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, reintroduced a bill on Thursday that would ban members of Congress from trading individual stocks.
Carol Miller Introduces Legislation to Repeal Democrats’ 1099-K Requirements on Gig Economy Workers
WASHINGTON, D.C. (LOOTPRESS) – Yesterday, Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) re-introduced the Saving Gig Economy Taxpayers Act, which would repeal an unwarranted and unfair tax hike in the American Rescue Plan. The bill has the support of 13 returning Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee. For the past...
WIBW
Congressmen reintroduce Bipartisan Social Security act in face of collapse
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Social Security Program is expected to be exhausted by 2035, Congressman Jake LaTurner has helped reintroduce legislation that would keep it afloat. On Thursday, Jan. 12, U.S. Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-KS) says he and U.S. Representative Tom Cole (R-OK) joined together to reintroduce the...
White House calls for debt ceiling hike ‘without conditions’
The White House on Friday called for the debt limit to be raised without conditions, laying down a marker ahead of what is likely to be a bruising fight with House Republicans in the coming months. “We believe, when it comes to the debt limit, it has been done in a bipartisan way over the […]
Washington Examiner
Biden's IRS army is not coming for billionaires — it's coming for you
When the new Republican-controlled House passed a bill to cancel President Joe Biden ’s desired army of 87,000 new IRS agents, the administration reacted with a full-blown tantrum. Vice President Kamala Harris released an angry statement that Republicans want to “allow … millionaires, billionaires, and corporations to cheat the...
Biden Vows To Veto Bill Aimed At Abolishing IRS
President Joe Biden said Thursday he would veto any bill passed by the newly Republican-led House of Representatives that would significantly reduce IRS funding and raise taxes on middle-class Americans. What Happened: Biden spoke about the economy and the White House's efforts to combat inflation, which the Labor Department reported...
US military starts removing base names, items related to Confederacy
The Pentagon on Thursday ordered a Defense Department-wide effort to begin removing the names and items associated with the Confederacy, as per last year’s recommendations from the congressional Naming Commission. Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante directed all Defense Department (DOD) organizations to “begin full implementation” of the Naming Commission’s recommendations, three months after…
Biden uses inflation report to hit GOP on economy
President Biden says Thursday’s positive inflation report, which showed prices cooling in December, supports his stewardship of the economy and should make House Republicans reconsider their agenda. Biden spoke to reporters shortly after data from the consumer price index showed the annual inflation rate fell from 7.1 percent in November 2022 to 6.5 percent in […]
Comments / 0