The End of an Era: A Farewell to the Beloved Chase’s DailyRachel PerkinsBelfast, ME
Maine Veterans ProjectThe Maine WriterMaine State
UMaine's cutting-edge project returns ancestral artifacts to Alaska's Tlingit tribeRachel PerkinsOrono, ME
Old Town, Maine Makes Bold Move to Revitalize Downtown EconomyRachel PerkinsOld Town, ME
Parents Group to Challenge Books in HermonThe Maine WriterHermon, ME
mainepublic.org
University of Maine faces $15 million budget shortfall as enrollment plummets
The University of Maine is looking into tapping campus reserve funds to help deal with a larger-than-anticipated budget shortfall. At a University of Maine System meeting this week, President Joan Ferrini-Mundy said that, with enrollment significantly lower than expected, the school is projecting to bring in about $15 million less in tuition revenue this year.
The story behind Downeast Maine’s designation as a National Heritage Area
Blueberry barrens near Main Street in Columbia Falls. Photo by Kate Cough. On December 29, the proposal to create the Downeast Maine National Heritage Area (NHA) was signed into law by President Biden, making it the 56th in the country and the first in Maine. The designation recognizes the national contributions of Downeast Maine’s natural resources industries, including wild blueberries, fishing and forestry.
wabi.tv
Habitat for Humanity receives nearly $100,000 worth of building materials
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A non-monetary donation to Habitat of Humanity. “It was so generous, in fact, that it was more than our one affiliate can use in a reasonable time frame,” Melissa Huston said. Ware-Butler Building Supply donated nearly 100,000 dollars worth of vinyl siding to the donation...
UTC student photographs other students while they are working in their trades
BANGOR, Maine — A high schooler from Old Town is creating quite a scene in Bangor, and it's a good one. Hunter Theriault is a student at Old Town High School, but he also studies photography and videography at United Technologies Center. And he's not your average student. In...
wabi.tv
Mainers Join Call To Close Guantánamo rallies streetside in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta State Armory was the backdrop for the Mainers Join Call to Close Guantánamo rally and vigil Saturday, where multiple Maine progressive groups congregated to protest the military detention center Guantánamo Bay, located on a U.S. naval base in Cuba. Presented by Peace Action...
Central Maine Event Center Closing Permanently
In addition to all of the death and turmoil, the pandemic upended so many great businesses. And, it appears, that trend continues. According to the KJ, The Elm event center will close its doors permanently. The owner of the building. Bill Mitchell, bought the old Bourque-Lanigan American Legion Post 5...
foxbangor.com
Warming centers open in Bangor
BANGOR — Warming centers across Bangor are opening their doors for those in need. For the third winter in a row, the Mansion Church on Center Street is offering a place for people to get out of the cold. According to Mansion Church Pastor Terry Dinkins, the church also...
wabi.tv
98 Maine military families relocated as Togus-operated home closes
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 98 military families have been relocated after a house in Central Maine for veterans receiving medical care has temporarily closed. A spokesperson confirmed the Fisher House, part of Togus Veterans Affairs in Augusta, has been closed since October. They say the VA is evaluating the Fisher...
wabi.tv
Annual “Fill The Strand” fundraiser set for MLK Day
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - All are invited to the Strand Theatre in Rockland this Monday for a show of support to the Knox County community. Area Interfaith Outreach is hosting its third annual “Fill The Strand” food and fund raiser at the historic theatre. AIO is an organization...
wabi.tv
John Bapst students to present original musical about teen mental health
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s no secret that schools across the country are overwhelmed with students who are struggling with mental health problems. A group of John Bapst students are making sure middle schoolers know they’re not alone in their struggles. “It’s a musical about mental illnesses and...
wabi.tv
Milford teachers working without contract seek “fair deal”
MILFORD, Maine (WABI) - Teachers at the Dr. Lewis Libby School in Milford say they’ve worked the school year without a contract. Now, they’re increasing efforts for what they’re calling a fair deal. Teachers say their most recent proposal would increase pay to a locally-competitive level without...
2 Earthquakes Rumble Hancock County Saturday Morning January 14
If you live in Hancock County or in the Bangor area, you might have felt the 2 earthquakes that rumbled our area, in the early morning hours of Saturday, January 14th. The first was a 3.3 magnitude earthquake that happened at 1:27 a.m. located 6 kilometers East-Southeast of Dedham. Lots...
Things to do This Weekend 1/14 and 1/15 in Maine
If you are looking for something to do this weekend or would like to get the kids out of the house, then here are some events going on this weekend that you might want to consider. Unfortunately, the annual ice fishing derby in Dexter was canceled due to poor ice conditions, along with two other derbies scheduled for this weekend. You can still buy tickets for the Dexter raffle with crossbow and firearm prizes. See the details listed below. Enjoy your weekend!
wabi.tv
Ice bar returns to Samoset Resort in Rockport
ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) - This weekend, you can take a trip to Alaska without leaving Maine. The Samoset Resort in Rockport is opening their Glacier Ice Bar and Lounge. It consists of 50,000 pounds of crystal-clear ice. This year’s theme “Arctic Wild” will take you on a trip straight into...
foxbangor.com
Bangor Kenny U-Pull announces permanent closure
BANGOR — A Bangor used auto parts business has permanently closed. Kenny U-Pull in Bangor announced their closure in a Facebook post on January 11. Customers say that the auto parts store had become a staple for motorists from around the state. For Levant resident Clarence Colbath, the news...
wabi.tv
Help is available for Mainers affected by domestic abuse
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Events like the deadly domestic incident in Bangor Thursday can be difficult to hear about, especially for survivors of domestic violence. Experts say perpetrators of abuse will sometimes use news stories of other domestic incidents against their targets. It can lead to feelings of isolation. Partners...
mainepublic.org
January warmth takes its toll on winter recreation in Maine
With temperatures in the 50s and rain across much of the state, it hardly feels like winter in Maine. And the warm weather is leaving snowmobile trails bare and frustrating skiers in some areas. Holly Anderson, assistant manager of Camden Snowbowl, says the area should have been bustling on Friday....
Rising egg prices cause concern for Maine bakeries
ELLSWORTH, Maine — Eggs are an essential ingredient for anyone in the food business, and as the price of eggs keeps increasing, some Maine bakeries are facing a predicament. The average price of eggs increased 49.1% in November compared to the year prior, according to the Consumer Price Index.
wabi.tv
‘Baked By Joy’ to open ‘Kusina’, Filipino takeout spot in Veazie next month
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’ve ever been to the European Market in Bangor, there’s a good chance you’ve stumbled upon Baked By Joy. Joy Dudley offers many Filipino pastries, including her popular ube cookie, made from a purple yam, and pandesal, a traditional Filipino bread roll.
wabi.tv
Experts share tips for safe teen driving
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - January is Teen Driving Awareness Month. According to the CDC, motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for U.S. teens. But experts TV5 spoke with say there are ways to prevent these tragedies from happening. Data from the Maine Department of Public Safety show...
