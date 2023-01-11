ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

beauregardnews.com

Unrestrained driver killed in Beauregard Parish crash

A 79-year-old DeRidder man was killed Friday morning in a three-vehicle crash on La. 27 just a half-mile south of Jack Nelson Road. Louisiana State Police Sgt. Derek Senegal said Ronald Duane Wendt of DeRidder was traveling north on La. 27 at a slow speed when the 2001 Saturn sedan he was driving was struck from behind by a 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche, driven by 66-year-old Raymond Eddy Reid Jr. of DeRidder. After the initial impact, the Saturn traveled into the opposing lane of travel and struck a 2006 Jeep Commander that was traveling south.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
kjas.com

Officer shot twice, saved by bulletproof vest, two in custody

There were very tense moments in Newton County late Saturday morning when a law enforcement officer was shot twice in the back. Thankfully, his ballistic vest absorbed the impact of both bullets, although one managed to penetrate the vest, but did not enter his body. Meanwhile, a man and a woman are in custody.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
Lake Charles American Press

BREAKING: Barbe student charged with terrorizing

A Barbe High School student was arrested Thursday night after allegedly making threats of a shooting during class. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said after the 15-year-old was interviewed, he was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with terrorizing. CPSO Roger Pete is the lead...
Calcasieu Parish News

15-Year-Old Student in Louisiana Arrested for Terrorizing After Allegedly Making Threats at High School in Lake Charles

15-Year-Old Student in Louisiana Arrested for Terrorizing After Allegedly Making Threats at High School in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – A 15-year-old student in Calcasieu Parish has been arrested for terrorizing after allegedly making shooting threats at Barbe High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
calcasieu.info

January 11, 2023, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report

Arrested or ticketed for domestic abuse with a dangerous weapon. Tamikka Chantelle Taylor, 44, Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for possession of CDS Schedule I; possession of CDS Schedule II; drug paraphernalia; open alcoholic beverage containers. Phillip Anthony Gilmore, 34, Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for vehicle in...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

One killed in three-vehicle crash on La. 27 in Beauregard

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on La. 27 in Beauregard Parish Friday morning, authorities said. The crash happened around 9 a.m. about 1/2 mile south of Jack Nelson Road. Ronald Duane Wendt, 79, of DeRidder, was killed in the crash, according to...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

BREAKING: Charges rejected against nurse practitioner accused of rape

The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office has rejected all charges against a local nurse practitioner who was accused of rape. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent previously told the American Press that Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, La., had been charged with third-degree rape after being accused of raping a patient during an office visit at a local health care facility.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Fire reported on Main Street in Jennings

The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate Justin James, age 40, of Leesville. A Jennings man is facing several counts of aggravated animal cruelty in Jeff Davis Parish. Two accused of abusing 3-year-old child. Updated: 4 hours ago. A...
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

Possible ban on gas stoves

A Jennings man is facing several counts of aggravated animal cruelty in Jeff Davis Parish. A man and woman have been arrested for what authorities suspect is a case of child abuse after a 3-year-old had to be airlifted to a hospital for emergency surgery, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
JENNINGS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Providing False ID, and Smuggling Drugs and Paraphernalia in a Rubber Boot and Clothing

Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Providing False ID, and Smuggling Drugs and Paraphernalia in a Rubber Boot and Clothing. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – A traffic stop in Louisiana led to the arrest of a 63-year-old woman for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, and for providing false information to authorities.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Leash, aggressive dog laws in Calcasieu Parish

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A tragic case in Baton Rouge has raised questions about leash laws in our area. Seven-year-old Sadie Davila was killed when a dog attacked her last Friday. The dog’s owner faces a count of negligent homicide because his dog was roaming free. “There is...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

