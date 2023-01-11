Read full article on original website
Louisiana Man Arrested in Sulphur After a High-Speed Pursuit and Foot Chase in Beauregard Parish. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was arrested on January 13, 2023, after a high-speed pursuit and foot chase the previous day. The man is suspected of stealing a vehicle and was apprehended by officers from the Sulphur Police Department.
Unrestrained driver killed in Beauregard Parish crash
A 79-year-old DeRidder man was killed Friday morning in a three-vehicle crash on La. 27 just a half-mile south of Jack Nelson Road. Louisiana State Police Sgt. Derek Senegal said Ronald Duane Wendt of DeRidder was traveling north on La. 27 at a slow speed when the 2001 Saturn sedan he was driving was struck from behind by a 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche, driven by 66-year-old Raymond Eddy Reid Jr. of DeRidder. After the initial impact, the Saturn traveled into the opposing lane of travel and struck a 2006 Jeep Commander that was traveling south.
Sheriff: Man wanted in Evans search arrested in stolen vehicle in Sulphur
Evans, LA (KPLC) - Vernon Parish authorities say the suspect in a manhunt in Evans on Thursday has been captured in Sulphur. Authorities said the suspect, now identified as Christopher Rainwater, 38, of Singer, was running from police in a stolen vehicle Thursday when he crashed and ran on foot.
Officer shot twice, saved by bulletproof vest, two in custody
There were very tense moments in Newton County late Saturday morning when a law enforcement officer was shot twice in the back. Thankfully, his ballistic vest absorbed the impact of both bullets, although one managed to penetrate the vest, but did not enter his body. Meanwhile, a man and a woman are in custody.
Louisiana Felon Arrested, Suspected of Aggravated Burglary and Possession of a Firearm After Breaking into a Home in Lake Charles
Louisiana Felon Arrested Suspected of Aggravated Burglary and Possession of a Firearm After Breaking into a Home in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, LA – A Louisiana man has been arrested, suspected of aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after allegedly breaking into a home.
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for January 9 – January 13
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for January 9 – January 13. Sulphur, Louisiana – On January 13, 2023, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office released a list of people who failed to appear in court and now have bench warrants out for their arrest. According to the...
Evangeline man arrested in connection with series of drive-by shootings
Acadia Parish Sheriffs have arrested a man on charges in connection with multiple drive-by shootings
A Barbe High School student was arrested Thursday night after allegedly making threats of a shooting during class. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said after the 15-year-old was interviewed, he was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with terrorizing. CPSO Roger Pete is the lead...
A 15-year old student is arrested after making threats of a shooting during class.
15-Year-Old Student in Louisiana Arrested for Terrorizing After Allegedly Making Threats at High School in Lake Charles
15-Year-Old Student in Louisiana Arrested for Terrorizing After Allegedly Making Threats at High School in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – A 15-year-old student in Calcasieu Parish has been arrested for terrorizing after allegedly making shooting threats at Barbe High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
Unrestrained 79-Year-Old Louisiana Man Killed and Another Man Injured in 3-Vehicle Crash on LA 27
Unrestrained 79-Year-Old Louisiana Man Killed and Another Man Injured in 3-Vehicle Crash on LA 27. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – A 79-year-old man died in a crash in Louisiana after his vehicle was struck from behind by another car and pushed into the opposing lane, colliding with a third vehicle.
January 11, 2023, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report
Arrested or ticketed for domestic abuse with a dangerous weapon. Tamikka Chantelle Taylor, 44, Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for possession of CDS Schedule I; possession of CDS Schedule II; drug paraphernalia; open alcoholic beverage containers. Phillip Anthony Gilmore, 34, Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for vehicle in...
4-week-old hospitalized with injuries from suspected abuse; DeRidder man arrested
DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - A DeRidder man is accused of child cruelty after an infant was hospitalized with severe injuries. The DeRidder Police Department got a call from a hospital before 2 a.m. Thursday about a four-week-old child who appeared to have been abused. The infant has since been airlifted...
One killed in three-vehicle crash on La. 27 in Beauregard
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on La. 27 in Beauregard Parish Friday morning, authorities said. The crash happened around 9 a.m. about 1/2 mile south of Jack Nelson Road. Ronald Duane Wendt, 79, of DeRidder, was killed in the crash, according to...
Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office arrest man in connection to drugs, one wanted
On Tuesday, Narcotics detectives with Jefferson Davis Parish arrested a man for possession of illegal substances.
BREAKING: Charges rejected against nurse practitioner accused of rape
The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office has rejected all charges against a local nurse practitioner who was accused of rape. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent previously told the American Press that Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, La., had been charged with third-degree rape after being accused of raping a patient during an office visit at a local health care facility.
Fire reported on Main Street in Jennings
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate Justin James, age 40, of Leesville. A Jennings man is facing several counts of aggravated animal cruelty in Jeff Davis Parish. Two accused of abusing 3-year-old child. Updated: 4 hours ago. A...
Possible ban on gas stoves
A Jennings man is facing several counts of aggravated animal cruelty in Jeff Davis Parish. A man and woman have been arrested for what authorities suspect is a case of child abuse after a 3-year-old had to be airlifted to a hospital for emergency surgery, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Providing False ID, and Smuggling Drugs and Paraphernalia in a Rubber Boot and Clothing
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Providing False ID, and Smuggling Drugs and Paraphernalia in a Rubber Boot and Clothing. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – A traffic stop in Louisiana led to the arrest of a 63-year-old woman for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, and for providing false information to authorities.
Leash, aggressive dog laws in Calcasieu Parish
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A tragic case in Baton Rouge has raised questions about leash laws in our area. Seven-year-old Sadie Davila was killed when a dog attacked her last Friday. The dog’s owner faces a count of negligent homicide because his dog was roaming free. “There is...
