Pueblo, CO

KRDO

A D-49 school’s ‘dysfunction’ threatens its charter renewal application

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. (KRDO) -- District 49’s school board is considering ending a local school’s charter accreditation, leaving it and its students in limbo. Liberty Tree Academy went through upheaval in the Fall when the Colorado Department of Education issued a notice of concern for nepotism and favoritism between the school’s board and its administrators. This was followed by an internal investigation and the ousting of the former principal and other staff members.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pints with a Purpose in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Walter’s Taproom and Brewery is hosting two fundraising events, one on Saturday, Jan. 14, and the other on Wednesday, Jan. 18 to help out the local Pueblo community. On Jan. 14 the Pueblo Rural Fire Station #3319 is holding its annual fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). According to Walter’s, the […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Student with a BB gun at a Colorado Springs school reportedly ran from police before being caught

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is in custody following an incident near a Colorado Springs high school on Friday. Colorado Springs Police are reporting the school resource officer for Mitchell High School was provided information about kids handling what appeared to be a gun off campus at about 12:15 p.m. Polie made contact with three of the kids on campus, but the fourth reportedly tried running. The suspect was taken into custody at a nearby apartment complex and police add there is no threat to the community. Police said that a BB gun was found in the suspect’s backpack. Charges for the suspect are pending.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

SNAP increased pandemic benefits coming to an end

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Coloradans who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will soon see a reduction in their monthly benefit amount, after recent congressional action brought large changes to SNAP. According to a press release from El Paso County, during the pandemic, state and federal governments approved increased payments for those receiving funds through […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
societyforscience.org

Middle school student creates “Rapid Retriever” to help find lost or stolen items

For the fourth year, The Lemelson Foundation is giving $100 awards to outstanding young inventors in Society Affiliate Fairs with middle school participants around the country. The prize was especially created to reward young inventors whose projects exemplify the ideals of inventive thinking by identifying challenges in their communities and creating solutions that will improve lives.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Statewide food stamp recipients to see reduction in benefits

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program tasked with issuing food stamps to families in need is facing significant funding cutbacks. The recently passed federal spending bill will end extra emergency pandemic funding for SNAP and other assistance programs in March. SNAP recipients across the state are expected to see a decline of about $90 per month.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

CC student, tennis player dies in his sleep at home

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A student at Colorado College (CC) and member of the Tigers’ tennis team has died, according to an email sent out on Jan. 3 to the CC community. In the email, CC said sophomore Jack Madison died in his sleep on Monday, Jan. 2 while at home in Ohio. “As a community, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
K99

Stately Colorado Springs Home Built in 1901 Listed For Sale

New properties popping up across Colorado at an incredibly rapid rate offer modern appliances and updated architecture, but sometimes a rare vintage gem of a home will appear for sale somewhere in the state. Buyers who purchase these older homes have the unique opportunity to bring a historic piece of real estate back to life.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado Jill

Just Love Coffee Cafe's first Colorado Springs location is now open

(Colorado Springs, CO) After months of anticipation, Just Love Coffee Cafe at the Creekwalk opened its doors this week. It is the first eatery of its kind in Colorado Springs. The cafe serves high-quality, hand-roasted coffee blends and a menu with a unique twist - everything is cooked on a waffle iron! This list includes sandwiches, omelets, and a delicious selection of sweet & savory waffles.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pedestrian killed crossing South Nevada Avenue identified

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, the El Paso County Coroner’s office identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing South Nevada Avenue. 40-year-old Tatiana Cooper of Colorado Springs was killed in the 1200 block of South Nevada Avenue on Dec. 23, 2022. Her death is the 55th fatal […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
mountainjackpot.com

State Laws Against Plastic Bags and Egg Limits Take Many Local Shoppers by Surprise

With the coming of the New Year, a spree of newly implemented laws swept across Colorado, like a bad fiscal storm, causing early 2023 impacts and definite shopper surprises. And unlike years in the past, some of these changes definitely affect the pocketbooks of local residents and shoppers. One of the recent controversial changes was the statewide crackdown on plastic bags at grocery stores.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Multiple fires fully contained in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) fully contained multiple fires along the Fountain river bank between Colorado Highway 47 and the US 50 bypass Wednesday afternoon on Jan. 11. According to PFD, there were many sporadic fires along the river bank. The largest fire started east of West 29th Street and Dillion Drive. […]
PUEBLO, CO
Colorado Newsline

Theocrats in the Colorado Capitol

Not two hours into the opening of the Colorado General Assembly this week, a group of Republican lawmakers made it clear that they’re at the Capitol not for the purpose of governing but rather to disrupt and evangelize. The vote for House speaker had long been a bipartisan, unanimous affair in which the minority party […] The post Theocrats in the Colorado Capitol appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE

