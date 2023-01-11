Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KRDO
A D-49 school’s ‘dysfunction’ threatens its charter renewal application
COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. (KRDO) -- District 49’s school board is considering ending a local school’s charter accreditation, leaving it and its students in limbo. Liberty Tree Academy went through upheaval in the Fall when the Colorado Department of Education issued a notice of concern for nepotism and favoritism between the school’s board and its administrators. This was followed by an internal investigation and the ousting of the former principal and other staff members.
KRDO
Woodland Park School District’s curriculum in question after board passes new teaching standard
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Woodland Park School Board approved new teaching standards, but parents are confused about what it means for their children’s curriculum. During a contentious meeting Wednesday, the school board unanimously approved a “social studies academic standard” known as American Birthright, formed by Civics Alliance,...
Pueblo, January 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Pueblo. The Abraham Lincoln High School basketball team will have a game with Pueblo Centennial High School on January 13, 2023, 10:00:00.
Pints with a Purpose in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Walter’s Taproom and Brewery is hosting two fundraising events, one on Saturday, Jan. 14, and the other on Wednesday, Jan. 18 to help out the local Pueblo community. On Jan. 14 the Pueblo Rural Fire Station #3319 is holding its annual fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). According to Walter’s, the […]
KKTV
Student with a BB gun at a Colorado Springs school reportedly ran from police before being caught
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is in custody following an incident near a Colorado Springs high school on Friday. Colorado Springs Police are reporting the school resource officer for Mitchell High School was provided information about kids handling what appeared to be a gun off campus at about 12:15 p.m. Polie made contact with three of the kids on campus, but the fourth reportedly tried running. The suspect was taken into custody at a nearby apartment complex and police add there is no threat to the community. Police said that a BB gun was found in the suspect’s backpack. Charges for the suspect are pending.
SNAP increased pandemic benefits coming to an end
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Coloradans who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will soon see a reduction in their monthly benefit amount, after recent congressional action brought large changes to SNAP. According to a press release from El Paso County, during the pandemic, state and federal governments approved increased payments for those receiving funds through […]
societyforscience.org
Middle school student creates “Rapid Retriever” to help find lost or stolen items
For the fourth year, The Lemelson Foundation is giving $100 awards to outstanding young inventors in Society Affiliate Fairs with middle school participants around the country. The prize was especially created to reward young inventors whose projects exemplify the ideals of inventive thinking by identifying challenges in their communities and creating solutions that will improve lives.
KRDO
Statewide food stamp recipients to see reduction in benefits
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program tasked with issuing food stamps to families in need is facing significant funding cutbacks. The recently passed federal spending bill will end extra emergency pandemic funding for SNAP and other assistance programs in March. SNAP recipients across the state are expected to see a decline of about $90 per month.
CC student, tennis player dies in his sleep at home
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A student at Colorado College (CC) and member of the Tigers’ tennis team has died, according to an email sent out on Jan. 3 to the CC community. In the email, CC said sophomore Jack Madison died in his sleep on Monday, Jan. 2 while at home in Ohio. “As a community, […]
Stately Colorado Springs Home Built in 1901 Listed For Sale
New properties popping up across Colorado at an incredibly rapid rate offer modern appliances and updated architecture, but sometimes a rare vintage gem of a home will appear for sale somewhere in the state. Buyers who purchase these older homes have the unique opportunity to bring a historic piece of real estate back to life.
Are You Daring Enough to Drive Through Colorado’s Phantom Canyon?
Colorado's Phantom Canyon Road is considered to be one of the most scenic drives in the state, but the 30-mile route also has another reputation - it's known for being haunted by ghosts of the past. History as a Railroad. Constructed in 1894, the 30-mile-long canyon route first started out...
The Happiest Prisoner on Death Row Tells a Sad Tale from Colorado
The tragic case of Joe Arridy is one that lives in infamy for the state of Colorado and everyone involved. Once called, "the happiest man on death row," Arridy is believed to have been falsely accused and convicted of a brutal crime that resulted in his execution and a dark time for Colorado as a whole.
Just Love Coffee Cafe's first Colorado Springs location is now open
(Colorado Springs, CO) After months of anticipation, Just Love Coffee Cafe at the Creekwalk opened its doors this week. It is the first eatery of its kind in Colorado Springs. The cafe serves high-quality, hand-roasted coffee blends and a menu with a unique twist - everything is cooked on a waffle iron! This list includes sandwiches, omelets, and a delicious selection of sweet & savory waffles.
coloradosprings.com
Kimball's Peak Three Theater founder, owner dies in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs has lost a beloved cinephile. Kimball Bayles, the longtime owner of Kimball's Peak Three Theater, died Wednesday of cancer. He was 70. He's survived by his wife, Sabrina Bayles, and daughter, Marina Bayles. For years, the theater was the only place to see independent films in town and...
Pedestrian killed crossing South Nevada Avenue identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, the El Paso County Coroner’s office identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing South Nevada Avenue. 40-year-old Tatiana Cooper of Colorado Springs was killed in the 1200 block of South Nevada Avenue on Dec. 23, 2022. Her death is the 55th fatal […]
KRDO
Work begins despite delays on Pueblo County merger meant to repair poor roads in Pueblo West
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- In November of 2022, voters approved a ballot measure that's meant to provide much-needed funding for road maintenance in Pueblo West. However, Pueblo County leaders are still out working out a plan on how to fix the poor roads in Pueblo West. Voters in favor of...
mountainjackpot.com
State Laws Against Plastic Bags and Egg Limits Take Many Local Shoppers by Surprise
With the coming of the New Year, a spree of newly implemented laws swept across Colorado, like a bad fiscal storm, causing early 2023 impacts and definite shopper surprises. And unlike years in the past, some of these changes definitely affect the pocketbooks of local residents and shoppers. One of the recent controversial changes was the statewide crackdown on plastic bags at grocery stores.
KKTV
Certain vehicles are at higher risk of being stolen in Pueblo, according to stats shared by police
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are sharing statistics recently released by the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority when it comes to stolen vehicles. According to the report, there were 38,339 vehicles reported stolen in Colorado in 2022. The statistic is a 3.25 percent increase when compared to 2021 and is more than 100 vehicles per day, on average.
Multiple fires fully contained in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) fully contained multiple fires along the Fountain river bank between Colorado Highway 47 and the US 50 bypass Wednesday afternoon on Jan. 11. According to PFD, there were many sporadic fires along the river bank. The largest fire started east of West 29th Street and Dillion Drive. […]
Theocrats in the Colorado Capitol
Not two hours into the opening of the Colorado General Assembly this week, a group of Republican lawmakers made it clear that they’re at the Capitol not for the purpose of governing but rather to disrupt and evangelize. The vote for House speaker had long been a bipartisan, unanimous affair in which the minority party […] The post Theocrats in the Colorado Capitol appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Comments / 0