The Associated Press

Donald Blom, killer of Katie Poirier, dies in Minn. prison

OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — Donald Blom, the man convicted in the 1999 killing of convenience store clerk Katie Poirier in a case that shook Minnesota, has died while serving a prison sentence of life without parole, the Department of Corrections said Wednesday. Blom, 73, died Tuesday in the state’s maximum security prison at Oak Park Heights, department spokesman Aaron Swanum said, calling it “an expected natural causes death due to illness.” Corrections officials sent Blom to a Pennsylvania prison for his own safety soon after his conviction for first-degree murder in 2000. He later served time at both Oak Park Heights and a medium-security prison in Faribault. The Richfield man was accused of kidnapping Poirier, 19, of Barnum, from DJ’s Expressway Conoco on Interstate 35 in Moose Lake, where she was working alone. The abduction was caught on a chilling security video that was shown repeatedly on Minnesota TV stations at the time.
mprnews.org

Family of man killed by St. Paul police reaches $1.3M settlement with city

The St. Paul City Council is expected to vote Wednesday on a $1.3 million settlement with the mother, grandmother and aunt of Marcus Golden. Police officers fatally shot the 24-year-old Black man outside a St. Paul apartment building on Jan. 14, 2015. Officers said Golden drove at them at high speed when they approached him after he allegedly sent threatening messages to an ex-girlfriend.
CBS Minnesota

19-year-old found guilty of murder

DULTUH, Minn. – Patrick Battees Jr. was found guilty of murder in the second degree on Friday.According to the St. Louis County Attorney's office, the 19-year-old was charged in connection with a shooting that resulted in the death of Juamada Anderson Jr. in 2021.The St. Louis County Attorney's Office filed a certification petition with the court requesting that Battees be tried in adult court, even though the shooting occurred when he was 17. The certification order was granted in October 2022.Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
AM 1390 KRFO

Police in Twin Cities Respond to Pair of Armed Bank Robberies

Apple Valley, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in two southern Twin Cities suburbs responded to two bank robberies at gunpoint Thursday morning. A news release from the Apple Valley Police Department says officers were dispatched to a Huntington Bank branch on the report of a robbery around 10 a.m. Thursday. Officers learned the suspect entered the branch, produced a handgun and demanded the clerk give him money from the safe.
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul police search Humboldt H.S. after report of student with weapon

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- No weapons have been found and students are safe following a report of a student with a weapon at a St. Paul high school Thursday.According to St. Paul Public Schools spokesperson Ryan Stanzel, the school district received a report that a student may have brought a weapon into Humboldt High School, located at 30 Baker St. E.St. Paul police officers responded and did not find a weapon. No threats were made.Details are limited. 
lptv.org

DWI Arrests in MN Up Over Holiday Season

The number of driving while intoxicated arrests in Minnesota increased this holiday season from 2021. Minnesota law enforcement’s holiday campaign against impaired driving saw 2,228 DWI-related arrests for 2022 (up from 2,012 arrests during the 2021 campaign) thanks to extra patrol vehicles on the road. From the southern-most part of the state to the Canadian border, officials saw various examples of the dangers of impaired driving.
valleynewslive.com

MN law enforcement makes strong stand against legalization

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Statewide law enforcement made a firm stand against the legalization from a public safety perspective. The Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association and the Minnesota Sheriffs Association says the bill blatantly ignores the realities of the illegal drug trade and will make driving on our roads more dangerous. They also said HF 100 does not ensure a strict, robust regulatory framework is in place prior to the date when selling cannabis for recreational use would be legalized in Minnesota.
Power 96

Only Eight People Live in the Tiniest Town in Minnesota

We all know that Minneapolis is the biggest city in Minnesota, but did you know that only eight people call the tiniest town in Minnesota home?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is great for many reasons. If you want the hustle and bustle of a major American city, we've got you covered with Minneapolis and Saint Paul. If you want a somewhat smaller, yet still suburban place to hang your hat, we've got cities like Rochester, Duluth, St. Cloud and Mankato.
hot967.fm

Driver’s Licenses for All Passes MN House Judiciary Committee

A bill that would allow undocumented residents to obtain a Minnesota driver’s license is heading to the House Ways and Means Committee. The Judiciary Committee passed it this morning (Thursday) on a voice vote after discussion about personal data collection. Veena Iyer of the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota says the data privacy provisions and amendments:
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love.

