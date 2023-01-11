Read full article on original website
Christina Hall's Husband Josh Wakes Her Up with a Singing Goat: 'Country Alarm Clock'
The couple have pet chickens, goats and mini donkeys at their Franklin, Tenn. home Christina Hall's husband Josh is getting creative when it comes to family wake-up calls. In a video posted on Instagram, the HGTV star, 39, is lounging in bed with her 3-year-old son Hudson (whom she shares with ex Ant Anstead) when Josh walks in with one of their very vocal pet goats. "Good morning," Josh says with a smile as he holds the singing goat. Hudson rolls over on the bed and says, "Mom, I'm...
A California man stepped out of his car to take a phone call. Moments later, a four-foot boulder crushed his vehicle.
"The windshields are all broken, and the frame of the car is just all twisted," Mauricio Henao said after his car was totaled by a boulder in Malibu.
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row
Taylor Rene Parker, 29, of Simms, Texas was sent to death row on November 9th, 2022, and is now one of only 7 women in Texas to be sentenced to "the row." What happened to land Taylor in death row?
A Florida Father Shoots His Older Son Dead to Save The Other Child During Dispute. Police Say It Left Him ‘Shattered’
Martin County, FL – A Florida father had to make a gut-wrenching decision on Sunday when his two sons got into a violent dispute. The trouble started in the early hours on Sunday, after Joseph Maloney, 30, had been drinking in the family home, according to WPTV.
11-Year-Old Texas Boy Is Fatally Shot, Allegedly by 14-Year-Old Girl Aiming at Another Teen
D'Evan McFall was shot dead in the parking lot of a south Dallas apartment complex on Sunday afternoon A 14-year-old girl has been charged with the murder of an 11-year-old boy she accidentally shot dead while arguing with another teenager in Dallas. The tragedy reportedly occurred in the parking lot of the Signature at Southern Oaks apartment complex in East Oak Cliff on Sunday, when, police say, the unnamed girl aimed and fired a gun mid-fight but hit D'Evan McFall, reported NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth. McFall was transported to an area hospital where...
Va. Parents Searching for Missing Daughter Find Her Body on Wooded Path, and Man Is Charged
Aonesty Selby had celebrated her 18th birthday just three days before her body was found on a remote dirt logging path A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a missing teenager whose body was found by her parents and aunt on a wooded path in Virginia, according to authorities and a local news report. Aonesty Selby, 18, was reported missing to the James City County Police Department on Jan. 13 by her family who had become concerned after not hearing from...
71-Year-Old Calif. Postal Worker Is Stabbed to Death While Walking Home: 'Sweetest Woman Ever'
Dilma Spruill was only three houses away from her own residence when the alleged murder occurred A 71-year-old postal worker was stabbed to death last Wednesday while walking home in West Oakland, Calif. — and she was only three houses away from her own residence when the alleged murder occurred, multiple outlets report. Dilma Spruill's son said the 18-year postal service veteran was brutally attacked around 12:30 a.m. Spruill, a Brazilian immigrant, was walking home after finishing her USPS shift. She was stabbed near 8th and Henry...
Accused Idaho Killer Bryan Kohberger Repeatedly Messaged One of the Victims on Instagram: Source
"He was persistent," an investigative source on the case tells PEOPLE Two weeks before the slayings of four University of Idaho students last November, the man now accused of killing them sent a series of messages to one of the victims on Instagram, an investigator familiar with the case tells PEOPLE. In late October, an account that authorities believe belonged to Bryan Kohberger sent a greeting to one of the female victims, the source says. When he didn't get a reply, he sent several more messages to her. "He slid into one of...
Ohio Mom and Son Found Dead in Their Home by a Neighbor More Than a Year and a Half After They Died
The bodies of Shelvagean Rhoden and her son, Jimmie Rhoden, were found by a teenage boy who was hunting near their remote home in Rose Township The body of a 79-year-old woman and her 59-year-old son were found in their Ohio home last month — and police say the discovery was made a year and a half after they died. Carroll Country Sheriff officials said the bodies of Shelvagean Rhoden and her son, Jimmie Rhoden, were found by a teenage boy who was hunting near their remote home in Rose Township on...
6 Dead, Including 6-Month-Old Baby, in Shooting at California Home: 'Horrific Massacre'
Authorities said they believe the attack, which took place in the city of Goshen, was not random and that gang associations were involved Six people, including a 17-year-old mother and a 6-month-old baby, were killed in a shooting described as a "horrific massacre" on Monday, according to police. Authorities are calling the attack, which took place at a home in Goshen, California, a deliberate one. Additionally, a narcotics search warrant had been conducted the previous week at the victims' home. "[We] believe that this is not...
Remains Found amid Search for Missing Okla. Girl, Caretaker Accused of Killing 4-Year-Old on Christmas
The remains have not been confirmed to be those of Athena Brownfield but her caretaker, Ivon Adams, is accused of killing the child on Christmas Oklahoma authorities have recovered a child's remains in rural Grady County during the search for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. Athena was determined to be missing after a postal worker found her 5-year-old sister roaming outside of her Cyril, Oklahoma, home on Jan. 10. On Tuesday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said on Facebook the agency has found remains outside of...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek Pose with Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi's Son: 'In Training'
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa spent some quality time with Selling Sunset co-star Bre Tiesi's 6-month-old son Legendary, whom she shares with Nick Cannon Heather Rae El Moussa is getting ready to be a mom! The pregnant Selling Sunset realtor, 35, decided to get some hands-on baby time with co-star Bre Tiesi's 6-month-old son Legendary over the weekend. Sharing a photo and a video on Instagram Sunday, Heather wears a blue knit sweater dress as she holds the infant, whom Tiesi shares with Nick Cannon. In the video,...
4 Tenn. Church Members Dead, 1 Injured After Elder's Plane Crashes in Texas: 'We Ask for Your Prayers'
The single-engine Piper PA-46 plane crashed "under unknown circumstances" in Yoakum on Tuesday, according to the FAA Four members of a Tennessee church were killed and another member was seriously injured after their plane crashed in a small Texas town. The single-engine Piper PA-46 plane crashed "under unknown circumstances" in Yoakum on Tuesday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The pilot and three passengers were killed in the crash, per the FAA report. A fourth passenger was seriously injured. The victims of Tuesday's crash were all members of Harvest...
Man Celebrating Anniversary at Mexican Resort Fell to Death, Say Officials — But Family Suspects Foul Play
Elliot Blair, 33, died in the early morning hours of Jan. 14 on his one-year wedding anniversary Family and friends of Elliot Blair, a beloved California public defender, are searching for answers after the man's untimely death while vacationing in Mexico over the weekend. Blair, 33, died in the early morning hours of Jan. 14 — his one-year-wedding anniversary — at the luxury Las Rocas Resort and Spa in the coastal city of Rosarito, Mexico. He was there to celebrate his anniversary with his wife Kim Williams. Mexican officials...
Brian Walshe, Husband of Missing Mass. Mom Ana Walshe, Charged with Murder
Ana Walshe, 39, has been missing since New Year's Day Prosecutors have charged Brian Walshe with murder in connection with the death of his wife, Ana Walshe, who mysteriously vanished on New Year's Day. "The continued investigation has now allowed police to obtain an arrest warrant charging Brian Walshe with the murder of his wife," Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a video statement released Tuesday. Brian Walshe, 47, already faced a charge of misleading police during the investigation into Ana's whereabouts. He pleaded not guilty, and his bail was...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa on 'Close Relationship' with Stepdaughter Taylor: 'Got So Lucky'
Heather Rae El Moussa says her stepkids Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12, have been "amazing" as she prepares to welcome her first baby with husband Tarek El Moussa Heather Rae El Moussa is opening up about the special bond she shares with stepdaughter Taylor. The pregnant Selling Sunset star, who is currently expecting her first baby with husband Tarek El Moussa, shared a sweet post on Instagram Tuesday about the 12-year-old, expressing her appreciation for the "close relationship" she has with the pre-teen. "Got so lucky with this one 🤍...
‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Tracy Spiridakos on Haley’s ‘Inner Turmoil,’ Life Without Halstead and When She’ll Take Off Her Wedding Ring
Haley Upton is going through it. During Wednesday’s episode of “Chicago P.D.,” Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) finally allowed herself to break down about Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) choosing to leave town, especially after learning that he’s extended his tour in Bolivia. Until now, Haley hasn’t shown how hurt she’s been over her husband’s exit. Instead, it’s all been in her head. “I think she’s going through the motions and she’s getting up, going to work and getting up, going to work, but there’s a lot of inner turmoil happening,” Spiridakos tells Variety. “This ultimately will change her in some way, which I’m interested...
Michigan Family Gets Life in Prison for Killing Family Dollar Security Guard Over Mask Mandate
The security guard, Calvin Munerlyn, had asked the woman's daughter to wear a mask before shopping A married Michigan couple and their adult son have been sentenced to life in prison in the fatal shooting of a store security guard in May 2020. The security guard, Calvin Munerlyn, had asked the woman's daughter to wear a face covering before shopping at the local Family Dollar store. Sharmel Lashe Teague, 45; her husband Larry Edward Teague, 44; and her son Ramonyea Travon Bishop, 23, were previously convicted of premeditated...
'You cannot trust anyone': Victim says he was shot after 4 teen girls allegedly lured him to danger
"You cannot trust anyone," said a man who was allegedly lured to danger by four teenagers. "I just tried to help them. Give them a ride, and this happened."
Texas Woman Saves Malnourished Dachshund After Finding the Dog in a Filthy Abandoned Backpack
An abandoned dog was found Saturday in a backpack on the side of a road in Killeen, Texas. The suburb of over 150,000 is home to Texas A&M University-Central Texas. Gina Ray, who discovered the discarded dachshund, has since taken in the malnourished pup and spoke with local news station KENS5 about her new pet.
