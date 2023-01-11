Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
houmatimes.com
Good Earth Transit launches beautiful new bus designs
Good Earth Transit is launching new buses wrapped in exciting local designs that can be seen driving around Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes. The buses are covered in a variety of images, with each bus specifically highlighting a different local place or activity in Houma, Thibodaux, or other surrounding areas. “We really wanted to use our buses to bring light to hidden gems around the area that the community may not be aware of,” said Good Earth Transit Office Manager Gayle Vaughn. “We want to draw attention to these places so people can enjoy them. We knew our buses would be a great way to do that.”
theadvocate.com
Another Louisiana parish is considering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract
After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
houmatimes.com
Shredskiz to host Health and Fitness Outdoor Expo
Local business Shredskiz is hosting a free Health and Fitness Outdoor Expo this Saturday, January 14 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at 302 Trinity Lane in Gray. “This event is an opportunity to introduce community members to local health and fitness vendors,” said Shredskiz owner Christina Castillo. “We want to end the stigma around weight loss.”
houmatimes.com
Concealed Handgun Course scheduled for January
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced a Concealed Handgun Training Course will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the LPSO Shooting Range Facility located at 3451 Highway 182 in Raceland. The class will begin at 8:00 a.m. and last until approximately 5:00 p.m. with a break for lunch. The actual ending time will vary due to class size.
houmatimes.com
Weekend Roundup: This weekend has something for everyone!
The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras | January 13 | 6:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. |Mardi Gras Hall- The Cancer Center’s signature fundraising event benefiting patients and families in the Bayou Region is back and in person for the first time since 2019. Guests will gather at Mardi Gras Hall in downtown Houma to enjoy delicious food, creative cocktails, and a beautiful silent auction. In addition, the King and Queen of the Gala will be crowned. Purchase tickets and read more here.
La. teen arrested for possible school threat, says it was a joke
A Gray, La. teenager has been arrested in connection with a Terrorizing complaint.
houmatimes.com
Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association celebrates 100 years of industry innovation, outlines what’s to come for Louisiana’s energy industry
Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association (LMOGA) announces their centennial anniversary. January 4th marked 100 years since the association’s founding in 1923. To celebrate, LMOGA will host several events in 2023 including their annual meeting, regional receptions and 100-year Gala set for late March in New Orleans. Throughout the year, the association will unveil the industry’s collective vision for the future of energy development that will drive Louisiana’s economy for the next 100 years.
NOLA.com
They hired him to settle their Hurricane Ida claims. He kept their payouts, police say.
Louisiana State Police arrested an insurance adjuster Thursday on charges of pocketing more than $592,000 that he obtained on behalf of seven Hurricane Ida victims in Orleans, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and Tangipahoa parishes. Police said the state Insurance Department tipped them in August to misconduct by Andrew...
houmatimes.com
Congratulations to the Gala King and Queen!
Last night at the Gala Goes Mardi Gras, Sheriff Timothy Soignet and Kandice B. Francis were crowned as king and queen! The royal court has been raising money for Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, and competing for the title. The male and female who raised the most money earned the crown as King and Queen of the Gala.
wbrz.com
Feds claim nursing home owner pocketed money intended for storm shelter prior to disastrous hurricane evacuation
BATON ROUGE - An embattled, Baton Rouge-based businessman who was criminally charged after he had hundreds of nursing home residents evacuated to a makeshift shelter during Hurricane Ida is now under the microscope of federal investigators after he allegedly pocketed millions of dollars from his nursing homes' bank accounts. The...
cenlanow.com
Bourbon Street cleared out, Mardi Gras restrictions in place
NEW ORLEANS – If the freezing weather will not keep crowds out of the French Quarter, the cops say they will. New Orleans’ new restrictions are intended to limit large gatherings. In a matter of minutes Friday night, police cleared out the most famous street for Mardi Gras...
houmatimes.com
Dufrene Building Materials named Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce 2022 Large Business of the Year!
Last night the Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce announced Dufrene Building Materials as the 2022 Large Business of the Year, at the Annual Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet. “We pride ourselves on keeping the local family business feel every day, and we love serving the City of Thibodaux! Thank you...
Louisiana Mega Millions Winners – Points of Purchase Confirmed
The Mega Millions multi-state lottery game has once again produced big-money winners in the state of Louisiana. Earlier drawings this month have produced winners in Eunice, New Orleans, Slidell, and other municipalities, large and small across The Bayou State. And while the Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35 billion dollars (estimated)...
Port of South Louisiana agrees to buy former Avondale shipyard for $445M
AVONDALE, La. — The former site of the Avondale shipyard could soon get a new owner. The Port of South Louisiana announced Thursday that they have entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement with T. Parker Host for the 254-acre Avondale Global Gateway. The agreement means Port of South...
'Only In Your State' Says This is Best All-You-Can-Eat Catfish in Louisiana
The respected website onlyinyourstate,com claims to have found the best-fried catfish all-you-can-eat catfish special in Louisiana.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish garbage bills will go up in 2024. But by how much?
Households and small businesses in unincorporated Jefferson Parish and Jean Lafitte will see their garbage bills go up in 2024, though how much is yet to be determined. Parish officials met on Friday to score proposals submitted by three haulers vying to provide twice-a-week garbage collection for 113,000 customers in the parish. The proposals didn’t include recycling, which will be bid out under a separate process.
New Orleans Woman Plants a Tree as a Memorial, City Government Digs It Up After Complaints
A woman in the New Orleans area wanted to plant a tree along a bayou as a memorial to someone she lost. It was planted at Blue Bridge after she got permission from the city's Parks and Parkways department, and it was watered regularly and covered in memorial photos. But...
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Louisiana
If you're a fan of juicy chicken, crisp waffle fries, and creamy milkshakes, you may be interested to know that a famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations across the country is opening another location in Louisiana this weekend. Read on to learn more.
Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media
Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gray, Louisiana juvenile in connection with a Terrorizing allegation handled by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.
Comments / 0