Houma, LA

houmatimes.com

Good Earth Transit launches beautiful new bus designs

Good Earth Transit is launching new buses wrapped in exciting local designs that can be seen driving around Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes. The buses are covered in a variety of images, with each bus specifically highlighting a different local place or activity in Houma, Thibodaux, or other surrounding areas. “We really wanted to use our buses to bring light to hidden gems around the area that the community may not be aware of,” said Good Earth Transit Office Manager Gayle Vaughn. “We want to draw attention to these places so people can enjoy them. We knew our buses would be a great way to do that.”
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Another Louisiana parish is considering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract

After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Shredskiz to host Health and Fitness Outdoor Expo

Local business Shredskiz is hosting a free Health and Fitness Outdoor Expo this Saturday, January 14 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at 302 Trinity Lane in Gray. “This event is an opportunity to introduce community members to local health and fitness vendors,” said Shredskiz owner Christina Castillo. “We want to end the stigma around weight loss.”
GRAY, LA
houmatimes.com

Concealed Handgun Course scheduled for January

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced a Concealed Handgun Training Course will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the LPSO Shooting Range Facility located at 3451 Highway 182 in Raceland. The class will begin at 8:00 a.m. and last until approximately 5:00 p.m. with a break for lunch. The actual ending time will vary due to class size.
RACELAND, LA
houmatimes.com

Weekend Roundup: This weekend has something for everyone!

The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras | January 13 | 6:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. |Mardi Gras Hall- The Cancer Center’s signature fundraising event benefiting patients and families in the Bayou Region is back and in person for the first time since 2019. Guests will gather at Mardi Gras Hall in downtown Houma to enjoy delicious food, creative cocktails, and a beautiful silent auction. In addition, the King and Queen of the Gala will be crowned. Purchase tickets and read more here.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association celebrates 100 years of industry innovation, outlines what’s to come for Louisiana’s energy industry

Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association (LMOGA) announces their centennial anniversary. January 4th marked 100 years since the association’s founding in 1923. To celebrate, LMOGA will host several events in 2023 including their annual meeting, regional receptions and 100-year Gala set for late March in New Orleans. Throughout the year, the association will unveil the industry’s collective vision for the future of energy development that will drive Louisiana’s economy for the next 100 years.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Congratulations to the Gala King and Queen!

Last night at the Gala Goes Mardi Gras, Sheriff Timothy Soignet and Kandice B. Francis were crowned as king and queen! The royal court has been raising money for Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, and competing for the title. The male and female who raised the most money earned the crown as King and Queen of the Gala.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Bourbon Street cleared out, Mardi Gras restrictions in place

NEW ORLEANS – If the freezing weather will not keep crowds out of the French Quarter, the cops say they will. New Orleans’ new restrictions are intended to limit large gatherings. In a matter of minutes Friday night, police cleared out the most famous street for Mardi Gras...
COLORADO STATE
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Mega Millions Winners – Points of Purchase Confirmed

The Mega Millions multi-state lottery game has once again produced big-money winners in the state of Louisiana. Earlier drawings this month have produced winners in Eunice, New Orleans, Slidell, and other municipalities, large and small across The Bayou State. And while the Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35 billion dollars (estimated)...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Jefferson Parish garbage bills will go up in 2024. But by how much?

Households and small businesses in unincorporated Jefferson Parish and Jean Lafitte will see their garbage bills go up in 2024, though how much is yet to be determined. Parish officials met on Friday to score proposals submitted by three haulers vying to provide twice-a-week garbage collection for 113,000 customers in the parish. The proposals didn’t include recycling, which will be bid out under a separate process.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media

Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gray, Louisiana juvenile in connection with a Terrorizing allegation handled by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA

