ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DoYouRemember?

Kaley Cuoco Shares Photo Of Tattoo Dedicated To Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cNMb9_0kBVgsZT00

Actress Kaley Cuoco had a lot to celebrate recently. She got decked out and pulled out all the stops for a baby shower while also showing her fans the tattoo she has that honors her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey. Cuoco has a lot of celebrated credits to her name, including Charmed, The Big Bang Theory, and 8 Simple Rules.

But perhaps most thrilling of all is impending parenthood with fellow actor Pelphrey. Earlier this week, Cuoco shared a post celebrating these important parts of her personal life. Take a look at the adorable photos below!

Kaley Cuoco shares photos from her baby shower and a tattoo dedicated to Tom Pelphrey

Earlier this week, Cuoco shared photos from her horse-themed baby shower dedicated to her and Pelphrey’s first child, a daughter. “Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment,” she captioned the post. “Thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives.”

The accompanying photos immortalize the momentous occasion and provide insight into the couple’s relationship. One photo in particular shows Cuoco and Pelphrey holding hands. A tattoo is seen on Cuoco’s finger, a bit of curly font that reads “Tom.” Their daughter will be taking his last name, since balloons are labeled “Baby Girl Pelphrey.”

Congratulations to the happy couple

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39qmpb_0kBVgsZT00
8 SIMPLE RULES, Kaley Cuoco, (Season 3), 2002- , photo: Bob D’Amico / © ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

Cuoco has been twice married before. First she was with professional tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016. In 2017, she tied the knot with equestrian Karl Cook but the couple announced their divorce in 2021 because “we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions.” By 2022, the divorce was finalized – but it looks like Cuoco might have just found the one with Pelphrey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=205zDi_0kBVgsZT00
Kaley Cuoco gave a glimpse at the tattoo that celebrates Tom Pelphrey / Instagram

First, Cuoco told E! News, she spent time “kind of figuring myself out.” Their mutual manager connected the two, who met up at the Ozark final season premiere in April. After that, “everything changed.” As she recalled, “I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting. It hit me. It was love at first sight. We were immediately connected. I do feel like I’ve known him my whole life, but I wasn’t ready for him. We’re ready to build a life together.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gGLiC_0kBVgsZT00
Actress and future mother Cuoco / Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Inside pregnant Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey’s over-the-top baby shower

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey used 400 drones to celebrate their daughter’s upcoming arrival at an epic baby shower on Saturday. “Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment,” the pregnant actress wrote via Instagram on Sunday. “thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives 🥹💓.” Cuoco, 37, showed the bash’s cute cake, balloon display and drone show in the social media slideshow. The “Big Bang Theory” alum called the latter the “coolest most...
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Makes Rare Appearance At Kaley Cuoco’s Baby Shower: Photo

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey had a star-studded guest list for their baby shower over the weekend — including the one and only Brad Pitt! In a since-deleted Instagram image shared by actor Jonathan Bluth (seen below), Brad, 59, looked fashionable in a comfy blue jumpsuit. He flashed a grin with his hands in his pockets and looked happy to be celebrating Kaley and Tom’s baby.
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Cradles Baby Bump & Kisses BF On Golden Globes Red Carpet: Photos

Mommy and Daddy’s night out! As Kaley Cuoco awaits the arrival of her first little one, she made enjoyed a date night at the 2023 Golden Globes with her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey. The pair walked the red carpet with Kaley wearing a custom Vera Wang Haute lavender silk chiffon empire waist gown with a hand pleated bodice, bow accents on the straps, and hand embroidered crystal embellishments and simplistic jewelry. (Yes, we see the ring on THAT finger too!) Meanwhile, he beau was all smile sin a dapper cream colored tuxedo, is hand firmly interlocked with his lady love! A perfect date night for a pair that soon will trade in red carpets for late night feedings!
Popculture

Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence on Daughter Lisa Marie Presley's Hospitalization

Priscilla Presley has spoken out about daughter Lisa Marie Presley following her hospitalization Thursday. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement to PEOPLE. She continued, "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time." The 54-year-old is the only child of Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla. She attended the Golden Globes with her mother and fellow Elvis actor Austin Butler just days before her medical emergency. Before Presley was transported to the hospital, paramedics performed CPR at her Calabasas, California, home. EMTs were able to regain her pulse before taking her to the hospital. At the time of this publication, it is unclear what her condition is, but she continues to receive treatment.
CALABASAS, CA
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices.     It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
HollywoodLife

Jamie Lee Curtis Rocks Black Strapless Jumpsuit With Lace Cape At 2023 Golden Globes

Jamie Lee Curtis had all eyes on her at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10, when she walked the red carpet outside the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, wearing a black strapless jumpsuit with a lace cape that covered her shoulders and dangled down her backside. The 64-year-old Halloween star was on hand to present an award later in the evening, so she made sure she looked like a million bucks, and she definitely succeeded. Jamie accessorized her look with silver jewelry and her signature grey pixie cut.
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

Sharon Osbourne Confirms Daughter Kelly Osbourne Had Her Baby

Sharon Osbourne confirmed that her daughter Kelly Osbourne had her baby. Kelly welcomed her first child, a son named Sidney with her boyfriend Sid Wilson. Kelly had previously announced her pregnancy back in May. She shared several photos of herself with an ultrasound and wrote, “I know that I have...
Deadline

Kevin Costner, Zendaya & Amanda Seyfried Share Reactions To Golden Globe Wins After Missing Award Show

The Golden Globes celebrated the best in film and television but there were some honorees that were not able to make it to the ceremony. After missing out on the show, Kevin Costner, Zendaya and Amanda Seyfried took to social media to share their gratitude over their wins. Zendaya picked up a trophy for her work on Euphoria winning for Best Actress in a TV Drama. The star took to Instagram to apologize for not being at the award show and thanked the Globes for the “incredible honor.” The Dune star also had some words for her fellow nominees saying, “It is...
HollywoodLife

Lady Gaga: How Many Golden Globes Does She Have?

Lady Gaga has become a staple at awards shows for both her acting and her singing. The multihyphenate artist’s first big Golden Globe nomination was for a song with Elton John in 2012. She took home her first acting Golden Globe for a television project in 2016. Lady Gaga...
DoYouRemember?

Priscilla Presley Remembers Elvis On What Would Have Been His 88th Birthday

The world recently celebrated what would have been Elvis Presley‘s 88th birthday. Due to the success of the recent Elvis biopic, tons of fans came out to the celebration at his former residence Graceland. His only daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, held the event there. While his ex-wife Priscilla was reportedly not in attendance, she did remember Elvis on his birthday.
People

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Named the 2023 Golden Globes' Best Actor in a Drama Series

The actor posted an Instagram video on Tuesday explaining why he was absent from the awards ceremony Kevin Costner took home the 2023 Golden Globes' best actor in a television drama series award on Tuesday night for his portrayal of Yellowstone's John Dutton. The 67-year-old actor actor was not in attendance at the ceremony in Lost Angeles, so presenter Regina Hall said, "I'm going to accept the award on your behalf, Kevin." Costner announced via an Instagram video on that he and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, had to miss the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
186K+
Followers
9K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy