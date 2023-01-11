ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallowa County, OR

Big Country News

Legislative assemblies to consider bills to shift state OR-ID border

MALHEUR COUNTY — During the first mandatory meeting of the year to discuss moving the Oregon-Idaho border, as proposed by Greater Idaho, Malheur County Court officials heard about how there are proposals being floated this year in both the Oregon and Idaho legislative assemblies, which are both just getting started. These proposals are said to mirror each other in that they each ask the other state’s Legislature to get together to start talking about the idea of lumping 15 politically conservative counties in eastern Oregon into the Idaho border. This is based on the reasoning that needs from the state are not being met due to political differences.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Greater Idaho Movement Gains HUGE Momentum

The Greater Idaho movement continues to gain moment throughout the state of Oregon. Another county, Wallowa, has submitted enough valid signatures to allow it on the ballot this May. The measure number is 32;007. What Is The Greater Idaho Movement?. The movement is a grassroots effort to allow fifteen Oregon...
OREGON STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Greater Idaho and Split California? What’s Up With That?

In Oregon, proponents of Greater Idaho have gotten a reading in the state legislature. Before Election Day last year, some in mainstream media were claiming the idea had lost momentum. Then some additional counties voted to join Idaho. Maybe the news reporters need to get outside Portland once in a while. If you’re counting, 11 counties want a divorce from the left coast.
IDAHO STATE
heartlandcollegesports.com

Bill Filed to Keep Washington, Washington State in Same Conference

With conference realignment back in the forefront the last 18 months across college athletics, one state is doing everything it can to keep its two major universities aligned. A bill proposed in this year’s Washington State legislative session seeks to keep Washington’s two major universities in the same conference and aims to give state lawmakers input on a realignment decision. The measure’s primary sponsor, Sen. Drew MacEwen, R-Shelton, hopes to see Washington and Washington State remain in the same conference.
WASHINGTON STATE
KGW

Oregon's emergency SNAP food benefits stop in March

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregonians who receive help through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will no longer get pandemic emergency food benefits come March. For nearly the past three years, most people who got SNAP benefits, commonly called food stamps, also received extra help each month on their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card. The additional assistance was provided to help families during the pandemic, but the Oregon Department of Human Services will not be able to provide the emergency supplement after February.
OREGON STATE
pnwag.net

Forest Service Looking To Fill Positions Across Oregon

The U.S. Forest Service needs to fill a wide range of temporary positions in Oregon for the spring and summer. The Forest Service’s Catherine Caruso said they started looking for summer workers back in September because hiring for a federal job is time consuming. But despite months of work, hundreds of openings remain across the state and more are coming online later this month.
OREGON STATE
The Center Square

Governor Tina Kotek unveils $130 million homeless plan, executive orders

(The Center Square) - Oregon’s Governor Tina Kotek unveiled an aggressive new plan to tackle homelessness by signing three executive orders and proposing a $130 million package on her first day in office. Perhaps taking a page out of California Governor Garvin Newsom’s playbook, Kotek is setting ambitious goals to address homelessness in Oregon. “Governing is about serving Oregonians. All Oregonians. And I have heard from people loud and clear,...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Audit: Oregon broadband office not prepared for federal infrastructure grants

Oregon’s broadband office doesn’t have the staff or plans it needs to take advantage of up to $1 billion in federal money to expand internet access, according to an audit released Wednesday.  The report from the Audits Division of the Secretary of State’s Office found that the state has work to do to effectively allocate […] The post Audit: Oregon broadband office not prepared for federal infrastructure grants appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
KXL

Debate Over Gas Stoves Heat Up In Oregon

Salem, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority says it is not taking an official stance on gas stoves or whether or not the state should consider banning them in new homes. “We don’t regulate stoves. But we do know that any kind of combustion, whether it’s fuel in a car, or burning wood, or natural gas to varying degrees there is going to be emissions that can interfere with our respiratory system and immune system,” said Gabriela Goldfarb, Environmental Public Health Section manager, Oregon Health Authority, Public Health Division. “So, your goal should be to minimize exposure.”
OREGON STATE

