Legislative assemblies to consider bills to shift state OR-ID border
MALHEUR COUNTY — During the first mandatory meeting of the year to discuss moving the Oregon-Idaho border, as proposed by Greater Idaho, Malheur County Court officials heard about how there are proposals being floated this year in both the Oregon and Idaho legislative assemblies, which are both just getting started. These proposals are said to mirror each other in that they each ask the other state’s Legislature to get together to start talking about the idea of lumping 15 politically conservative counties in eastern Oregon into the Idaho border. This is based on the reasoning that needs from the state are not being met due to political differences.
yachatsnews.com
Decades after lobbying for Oregon Farm Bureau, new executive director returns to lead it
SALEM — One of Greg Addington’s first jobs out of college involved driving around the state talking with farmers and ranchers on behalf of the Oregon Farm Bureau. Now, nearly 30 years later, he’s returned to lead it. In November, Addington, 53, began his new job as...
Greater Idaho Movement Gains HUGE Momentum
The Greater Idaho movement continues to gain moment throughout the state of Oregon. Another county, Wallowa, has submitted enough valid signatures to allow it on the ballot this May. The measure number is 32;007. What Is The Greater Idaho Movement?. The movement is a grassroots effort to allow fifteen Oregon...
Report: More retirees are choosing to leave Oregon than any other state
A new study shows that many retired individuals are choosing to leave Oregon in favor of cheaper, or potentially warmer, locales.
Reward for information on killing of Oregon-born wolf reaches $15,000
The reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the illegal killing of an Oregon wolf in October near Klamath Falls has reached $15,000. The Oregon Wildlife Coalition announced Tuesday it is offering a $10,000 reward, bringing the total amount to $15,000 in combination with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s previously announced $5,000 reward.
'Democrats, Republicans, talking about the same things': Oregon House speaker Dan Rayfield on the 2023 session
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's legislative session gets underway in Salem on Tuesday. It'll be the first session lawmakers are together in person at the Capitol building since before the pandemic, and the first long session as Speaker of the House for Representative Dan Rayfield. Democratic Rep. Rayfield was re-elected...
Greater Idaho and Split California? What’s Up With That?
In Oregon, proponents of Greater Idaho have gotten a reading in the state legislature. Before Election Day last year, some in mainstream media were claiming the idea had lost momentum. Then some additional counties voted to join Idaho. Maybe the news reporters need to get outside Portland once in a while. If you’re counting, 11 counties want a divorce from the left coast.
Effort to Make Oregon Counties Part of Idaho Certified to Appear on Wallowa County Ballot in May
ENTERPRISE - The Wallowa County Clerk has certified that the "Greater Idaho" movement has submitted enough valid signatures to force its ballot initiative onto the May 2023 Wallowa County ballot. The movement seeks to add fifteen conservative, rural counties to Idaho by convincing the state legislatures of Oregon and Idaho...
Motion filed to swap Brown out for Kotek in Oregon gun measure lawsuit
A motion was filed Wednesday in Oregon circuit court to replace former Oregon Gov. Kate Brown with current Gov. Tina Kotek in one of the lawsuits filed against the governor over Measure 114, Oregon’s new gun law.
Are the Smelliest Towns in Washington & Idaho Next to Each Other?
Having lived in the northwest my entire life, there are some places you drive through that would make you think someone in your car cut the cheese. Out of all the stinky cities in both states, are the worst two cities in all of Washington and Idaho actually right next to each other?
heartlandcollegesports.com
Bill Filed to Keep Washington, Washington State in Same Conference
With conference realignment back in the forefront the last 18 months across college athletics, one state is doing everything it can to keep its two major universities aligned. A bill proposed in this year’s Washington State legislative session seeks to keep Washington’s two major universities in the same conference and aims to give state lawmakers input on a realignment decision. The measure’s primary sponsor, Sen. Drew MacEwen, R-Shelton, hopes to see Washington and Washington State remain in the same conference.
Oregon's emergency SNAP food benefits stop in March
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregonians who receive help through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will no longer get pandemic emergency food benefits come March. For nearly the past three years, most people who got SNAP benefits, commonly called food stamps, also received extra help each month on their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card. The additional assistance was provided to help families during the pandemic, but the Oregon Department of Human Services will not be able to provide the emergency supplement after February.
pnwag.net
Forest Service Looking To Fill Positions Across Oregon
The U.S. Forest Service needs to fill a wide range of temporary positions in Oregon for the spring and summer. The Forest Service’s Catherine Caruso said they started looking for summer workers back in September because hiring for a federal job is time consuming. But despite months of work, hundreds of openings remain across the state and more are coming online later this month.
ijpr.org
Oregon interfaith group pushes for full enactment of Measure 114 gun laws
Measure 114 was passed by voters on a slim margin in November. It bans magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds. It requires a permit to purchase a firearm. And it requires a background check to be completed before a firearm can be transferred. But a preliminary injunction by...
Governor Tina Kotek unveils $130 million homeless plan, executive orders
(The Center Square) - Oregon’s Governor Tina Kotek unveiled an aggressive new plan to tackle homelessness by signing three executive orders and proposing a $130 million package on her first day in office. Perhaps taking a page out of California Governor Garvin Newsom’s playbook, Kotek is setting ambitious goals to address homelessness in Oregon. “Governing is about serving Oregonians. All Oregonians. And I have heard from people loud and clear,...
Oregon OKs killing 2 wolves in new pack after calf attacks
Oregon officials approved Thursday the killing of two wolves in a new pack that they said have been attacking calves in the northeastern part of the state.
KTVZ
Conservation group suing feds over Deschutes River habitat plan, says it’s not enough to protect spotted frog
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Center for Biological Diversity filed a formal notice Thursday of its intent to sue two federal agencies for approving a habitat conservation plan in the upper Deschutes River that it claims fails to ensure the Wickiup Dam won’t drive the threatened Oregon spotted frog extinct.
Audit: Oregon broadband office not prepared for federal infrastructure grants
Oregon’s broadband office doesn’t have the staff or plans it needs to take advantage of up to $1 billion in federal money to expand internet access, according to an audit released Wednesday. The report from the Audits Division of the Secretary of State’s Office found that the state has work to do to effectively allocate […] The post Audit: Oregon broadband office not prepared for federal infrastructure grants appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KXL
Debate Over Gas Stoves Heat Up In Oregon
Salem, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority says it is not taking an official stance on gas stoves or whether or not the state should consider banning them in new homes. “We don’t regulate stoves. But we do know that any kind of combustion, whether it’s fuel in a car, or burning wood, or natural gas to varying degrees there is going to be emissions that can interfere with our respiratory system and immune system,” said Gabriela Goldfarb, Environmental Public Health Section manager, Oregon Health Authority, Public Health Division. “So, your goal should be to minimize exposure.”
WSDOT responds to Gov. Inslee's proposed budget that removes funding for North-South freeway
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) released a statement Friday regarding the potential loss of funding for the North-South Freeway project in Spokane. This comes after Washington Gov. Jay Inslee released his proposed transportation budget for 2023-2027, which did not include funding for the freeway.
