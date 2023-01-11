Man arrested after fight at basketball courts leads to shooting: police

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested Wednesday after police said a fight at basketball courts at a park led to a shooting over the weekend.

Investigators said a 38-year-old man was at the basketball courts at Fossil Park around 8:15 p.m. Sunday when a fight broke out between him and several players.

The man allegedly pulled a gun from his bag to disperse the fight.

After the victim retreated, police said 23-year-old Marquiel Lamonte Anderson went to his car, returned with a gun and shot the 38-year-old man.

The 38-year-old man remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Anderson faces charges of attempted murder in the second degree and two counts of violation of probation, police said.

