Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said She Dated A Girl When She Was In College: "I Dated A Women's Basketball Player."
Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine revealed that she dated a women's basketball player during her time in college.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Mavs owner Mark Cuban’s Luka Doncic rant draws hilarious $100 million reaction from Andre Iguodala
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks were involved in an absolute thriller on Thursday night as they took on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena. The game went into double overtime and it certainly had no shortage of controversial moments throughout the high-profile marquee matchup.
Sixers’ main 2023 trade deadline focus will annoy fans
The Philadelphia 76ers have been playing some of their best basketball of the season recently. With the 2023 NBA trade deadline less than a month away, the Sixers will be one of many teams looking to get upgrades for their roster. They aren’t planning to go willy-nilly with moves ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, though.
RUMOR: Suns’ latest trade plans involving Jae Crowder, Chris Paul’s future
The Phoenix Suns have found themselves involved in trade talks for much of the season, especially with them yet to find a resolution to the Jae Crowder situation. And amid Devin Booker and Chris Paul’s injuries, the Suns’ need to make a move has only grown, especially with the trade deadline approaching.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa Lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars star quarterback Trevor Lawrence is set to make his NFL playoff debut against the Los Angeles Chargers. After a tough rookie season that featured the Urban Meyer debacle, Lawrence came into his own in Year 2 and looked the part of the No. 1 pick. Off the field, Lawrence is happily married to […] The post Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa Lawrence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin, Other Athletes Buy $5 Million, 104-Acre Iowa Farm
Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow joined a group of big-name athletes from a wide range of sports to buy a... The post Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin, Other Athletes Buy $5 Million, 104-Acre Iowa Farm appeared first on Outsider.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti
Justin Herbert is the star quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers who’s set to make his first playoff appearance in the 2022 season. He was selected as the sixth overall pick of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He immediately set multiple rookie NFL records in his first year en […] The post Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s signature Jordan sneaker leaks and fans are roasting it
There has been a lot of anticipation surrounding Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum‘s first-ever signature shoe with Jordan Brand. Sneakerheads got their wish on Thursday after a photo of the unreleased sneaker supposedly leaked online. The fans weren’t exactly very fond of the design, though, and they made sure to let their true feelings known. […] The post Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s signature Jordan sneaker leaks and fans are roasting it appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Writing’s on the wall’: Draymond Green drops massive hint on his future with the Warriors amid exit rumors
Draymond Green has two more years remaining on his current contract with the Golden State Warriors. He has a player option on his deal for next season, which means that if he so chooses, he former Defensive Player of the Year could actually walk away from the Dubs this summer. This has led to all […] The post ‘Writing’s on the wall’: Draymond Green drops massive hint on his future with the Warriors amid exit rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kristaps Porzingis sounds off on playing with Luka Doncic
When the Dallas Mavericks made a trade with the New York Knicks in 2019 to acquire Kristaps Porzingis, they felt like they were getting a major piece to their puzzle. While Porzingis did not play at all that season as he recovered from an ACL injury, the Mavs were eager to pair him with Luka […] The post Kristaps Porzingis sounds off on playing with Luka Doncic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Biggest need Knicks must address at 2023 NBA trade deadline
The New York Knicks entered the 2022-23 season full of expectations. The team had hopes of returning to the playoffs, especially after signing Jalen Brunson to a four-year, $104 million contract in free agency. After a slow start, it seems New York is finding its rhythm. The Knicks are currently...
Jim Montgomery blasts entire team with savage take after stunning TD Garden loss to Kraken
The Boston Bruins’ incredible point streak at TD Garden came to a crashing end Thursday night, thanks to the excellent play of the Seattle Kraken, who dealt the hosts a 3-0 loss. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery probably would not have been as unhappy as he is after such a loss if it weren’t for […] The post Jim Montgomery blasts entire team with savage take after stunning TD Garden loss to Kraken appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers coach Darvin Ham speaks out on Meyers Leonard, DeMarcus Cousins workouts
The Los Angeles Lakers could be signing a new player to their squad in the near future. It’s not going to be the landscape-shifting addition that so many fans have been clamoring for, though, as the Lakers seem to be looking for a steady frontcourt player that can help them with their current injury situation. […] The post Lakers coach Darvin Ham speaks out on Meyers Leonard, DeMarcus Cousins workouts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blazers news: Damian Lillard gets real on fears about ankle injury
Damian Lillard’s ankle injury has made a lot of Portland Trail Blazers fans concerned. The star point guard has been dealing with a number of injuries over the last few seasons, including a couple that caused him to miss the entire year. However, it seems like Lillard isn’t too worried about his ankle injury moving forward, per Blazers’ Edge.
Mavs star Luka Doncic gets real on LeBron James’ all-time ranking in NBA history
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic may be a big LeBron James fan, but when asked where he ranks the Los Angeles Lakers star among the greats in NBA history, he was mum. Not that Doncic doesn’t know what to say, though. But instead, the Mavs guard just refused to answer it because he’s not into […] The post Mavs star Luka Doncic gets real on LeBron James’ all-time ranking in NBA history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant, Grizzlies will get even more dangerous with latest injury update
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies could get a massive boost soon with the nearing return of injured sharpshooter Danny Green. Green, who was sent to the Grizzlies in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers for De’Anthony Melton, has been recovering from a torn ACL and has yet to make his debut with his new team. However, the wait might not be too long with Green taking significant steps in his recovery.
Stephen A. Smith drops strong Eastern Conference take that Giannis, Milwaukee won’t like
Stephen A Smith stirred the pot again on Friday night, leaving out Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks when sharing his opinion on the best teams in the NBA’s loaded Eastern Conference. “This is gonna shock y’all. I see about four teams in the Eastern Conference, and one of them is not the Milwaukee Bucks,” […] The post Stephen A. Smith drops strong Eastern Conference take that Giannis, Milwaukee won’t like appeared first on ClutchPoints.
