Gainesville, FL

Controversy swirls over $13 million NIL deal for Florida QB recruit Jaden Rashada

Controversy is swirling over a $13 million NIL deal that was offered to — and later apparently reneged upon — a Florida quarterback recruit. G. Allan Taylor, who covers the Gators for The Athletic, published a wild story on Friday about how an NIL collective at Florida offered a contract to Jaden Rashada, a four-star recruit from California, worth an eye-popping $13 million. On Nov. 10, Rashada signed that deal with the Gator Collective, an NIL booster group run by former Florida baseball player Eddie Rojas. “I would venture to say the Gator Collective is paying more guaranteed money than any group...
Florida QB joining Gator baseball team for 2023 season

Florida QB Max Brown’s first regular-season appearance in orange and blue may come away from the gridiron. Brown has joined the UF baseball team. The Class of 2022 football signee is listed as an outfielder on the roster for Kevin O’Sullivan’s Florida baseball team ahead of the 2023 season.
Emmitt Smith has message for Florida fans concerned with direction of program under Billy Napier

Emmitt Smith understands that the Florida football program has a long way to go before it returns to the heights it once enjoyed. The former Gator legend, one of the greatest running backs — and players — in the history of the sport, feels that it’s far too early to throw in the towel on Billy Napier after a 6-7 season that saw the Gators drop 5 of their last 7. Further driving discontent are concerns over the status of highly-regarded QB recruit Jaden Rashada, who was believed to have requested a release from his NLI, a report denied by his father.
