Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The University of Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Suspect Wanted for Food Theft on UF Property Id’d from YouTube Video.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Related
Controversy swirls over $13 million NIL deal for Florida QB recruit Jaden Rashada
Controversy is swirling over a $13 million NIL deal that was offered to — and later apparently reneged upon — a Florida quarterback recruit. G. Allan Taylor, who covers the Gators for The Athletic, published a wild story on Friday about how an NIL collective at Florida offered a contract to Jaden Rashada, a four-star recruit from California, worth an eye-popping $13 million. On Nov. 10, Rashada signed that deal with the Gator Collective, an NIL booster group run by former Florida baseball player Eddie Rojas. “I would venture to say the Gator Collective is paying more guaranteed money than any group...
Gators DB Target Trims Top Schools Before Impending Commitment
Florida remains among finalists for 2024 defensive back Jaylen Heyward after trimming the list to four a day before his impending commitment.
Father Of Top Quarterback Recruit Addresses Current Rumors
Quarterback Jaden Rashada has yet to enroll in Florida as expected this week, creating speculation over his status with the school. On3 Sports reported earlier this week that the five-star recruit asked to be released from his National Letter of Intent amid "a slew of NIL missteps." His father ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida QB joining Gator baseball team for 2023 season
Florida QB Max Brown’s first regular-season appearance in orange and blue may come away from the gridiron. Brown has joined the UF baseball team. The Class of 2022 football signee is listed as an outfielder on the roster for Kevin O’Sullivan’s Florida baseball team ahead of the 2023 season.
College Football Quarterback Is Joining School's Baseball Team
Florida quarterback Max Brown will test his arm out on the diamond this spring. Brown, a member of Florida's 2022 recruiting class, has officially joined the school's baseball team. He's listed as an outfielder for the 2023 season. Florida football coach Billy Napier has not yet commented on ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Emmitt Smith has message for Florida fans concerned with direction of program under Billy Napier
Emmitt Smith understands that the Florida football program has a long way to go before it returns to the heights it once enjoyed. The former Gator legend, one of the greatest running backs — and players — in the history of the sport, feels that it’s far too early to throw in the towel on Billy Napier after a 6-7 season that saw the Gators drop 5 of their last 7. Further driving discontent are concerns over the status of highly-regarded QB recruit Jaden Rashada, who was believed to have requested a release from his NLI, a report denied by his father.
Florida Highway Patrol: Man dead after vehicle crashes into store in Live Oak
The Florida Highway Patrol said an incident that occurred early Saturday that led to the death of a Suwannee County resident is under investigation.
WCJB
UPDATE: I-75 reopened in Paynes Prairie after truck carrying ammunition causes brush fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - All north and southbound lanes were shut down on Interstate 75 as firefighters put out a fire along the roadway in Paynes Prairie. According to the Alachua County Fire Rescue crews, a vehicle fire along I-75 spread to nearby vegetation sparking a brush fire. Crews were able to respond to the scene and put out the fire.
Missing 14-Year-Old Florida Girl Was Found Dead from a Homicide, Deputies Say
After more than a month of searching, authorities said they found a missing girl dead. Demiah Appling was 14-years-old. Deputies in Dixie County, Florida, said on Friday that this was a homicide, and they are trying to figure out who killed her. Appling was reported missing from Dixie County back...
FanSided
304K+
Followers
598K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0