Fort Rucker soldier from Bronx dead after ‘incident’ with another soldier

FORT RUCKER, AL (PIX11) — A 21-year-old soldier from the Bronx died Tuesday from injuries suffered during “an incident” with another soldier, officials from Fort Rucker said.

Pvt. Abdul N. Latifu was an advanced individual training soldier, the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker said. He was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 13th Aviation Regiment, 1st Aviation Brigade.

Latifu was undergoing training to be an Army air traffic control operator, according to Fort Rucker.

Officials have not identified the other soldier. Alabam’s WTVY reported a soldier was detained by Fort Rucker Department of Public Safety officers.

Latifu’s death is under investigation, authorities said.

