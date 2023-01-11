ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Rucker, AL

Fort Rucker soldier from Bronx dead after ‘incident’ with another soldier

By Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J4QTB_0kBVg2CI00

FORT RUCKER, AL (PIX11) — A 21-year-old soldier from the Bronx died Tuesday from injuries suffered during “an incident” with another soldier, officials from Fort Rucker said.

Pvt. Abdul N. Latifu was an advanced individual training soldier, the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker said. He was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 13th Aviation Regiment, 1st Aviation Brigade.

Latifu was undergoing training to be an Army air traffic control operator, according to Fort Rucker.

Officials have not identified the other soldier. Alabam’s WTVY reported a soldier was detained by Fort Rucker Department of Public Safety officers.

Latifu’s death is under investigation, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

NYC shooting leaves 1 dead

A 25-year-old man was gunned down Friday night in a courtyard of the Carver Houses in East Harlem, police said. Cops are probing whether the deadly shooting was gang-related. Shortly before 10:15 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a man shot on East 102nd Street, near Madison Avenue, and found the victim shot in the head, authorities said. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene. “We have no motive and no suspects. It could be gang-related,” an NYPD spokesman said. The victim was a reputed member of the Mott Haven Gunnaz, sources said. The investigation remains ongoing, police said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Video: 2 shooters exchange gunfire at Bronx intersection

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Bullets flew at a Highbridge intersection when two shooters exchanged gunfire in a broad-daylight incident caught on surveillance video released by the NYPD. The shootout, which apparently did not leave anybody injured, unfolded at the intersection of West 169th Street and Shakespeare Avenue around 2:50 p.m. Sunday, officials said. From […]
BRONX, NY
News 12

1 firefighter injured in 2-alarm Bronx apartment fire

Dozens of residents woke up to their Bronx apartment building in flames Friday morning, according to fire officials. The FDNY told News 12 the fire started on the second floor of an apartment at 1240 Walton Ave. The fire then spread to the third floor. Firefighters say they were able...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Queens woman found dead in home with gunshot to back of head: police

MASPETH, Queens (PIX11) — A Maspeth woman was found dead inside her home with a gunshot wound to the back of the head, police said early Friday, announcing a homicide investigation. Officers headed to the home of Alexa Ruiz, 23, on 56th Drive near 60th Street around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a 911 call […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Suspect arrested in burning woman’s face at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Georgia woman was arrested for allegedly throwing an unknown liquid, and burning a victim’s face inside a Brooklyn subway station, police said. Rodlin Gravesande, 33, was arrested on Friday and charged with assault in connection with the unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack, that left a 21-year-old victim with chemical burns to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Girl, 9, dies in Brooklyn house fire: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A 9-year-old girl died in a house fire in Brooklyn early Friday, police said. The FDNY was called to the scene of a multi-alarm fire on Howard Avenue, near Dumont Avenue, in Brownsville just before 5:25 a.m. An entire family was sleeping inside the home at the time, including 9-year-old Payton, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Teen stabbed at basketball court in the Bronx: NYPD

MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) – A 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the back at a basketball court in the Bronx Friday, police said. The stabbing happened near 890 Cauldwell Avenue in the Morrisania section just before 3 p.m., according to the NYPD. The teen was hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said.  The suspect is another […]
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Suspect charged in Bronx shooting that injured 4, killed one at prayer vigil for shooting victim

NEW YORK, NY – 28-year-old Cristian Blancomejia has been arrested and charged in connection with a quadruple shooting in December that left four wounded and one dead. According to police, at around 6:30 pm, Blancomejia shot the four individuals who were attending a prayer vigil for Carlos Gonzalez in the area of East Tremont Avenue and Southern Boulevard in the Bronx. Gonzalez was shot and killed at a nightclub two days earlier. Gregorio Alvarez, 28, was shot in the chest and later died a St. Barnabas Hospital. Blancomejia, of Queens, was arrested on Thursday and charged with murder, manslaughter, and The post Suspect charged in Bronx shooting that injured 4, killed one at prayer vigil for shooting victim appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Fire rips through 3-story Woodhaven home: FDNY

WOODHAVEN, Queens (PIX11) — A 2-alarm house fire destroys a 3-story private home in Queens Saturday morning. The fire department got the call about the fire on the home’s first floor around 1 a.m. on 90th Street and 89th Avenue. More than one-hundred firefighters spent an hour battling the blaze. It was brought under control […]
QUEENS, NY
Shore News Network

Broad daylight Bronx drive-by shooting turns into street gunfight

NEW YORK, NY – A gunfight erupted in the streets of the Bronx on Sunday when the intended target of a drive-by shooter returned fire. The shooting took place at the intersection of West 169th Street and Shakespeare Avenue at around 2:25 pm. According to police, a passenger in a dark-colored Toyota sedan fired shots from the rear passenger window. Another man who was in the street at the time of the shooting pulled a gun and began firing at the car. The vehicle fled the scene and the suspect who returned fire also fled the scene. Now, police are The post Broad daylight Bronx drive-by shooting turns into street gunfight appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Teen boy beaten unconscious, robbed of Jordans in Manhattan: NYPD

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy was beaten unconscious by a group of assailants who then robbed him of his Jordan sneakers on a Hamilton Heights street corner Saturday night, police said. The victim was jumped outside of a McDonald’s at the corner of Broadway and West 145th Street around 9:15 p.m., police […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Voice

Woman Struck, Killed By SUV While Crossing Hempstead Intersection

Police are investigating a fatal early-morning crash at a Long Island intersection. It happened around 5:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 in Hempstead. A woman crossing eastbound on Greenwich Street at the intersection of Totten Street was struck by a black 2001 Toyota SUV traveling northbound on Greenwich Street being operated by an adult man, Nassau County Police said.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
PIX11

PIX11

61K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy