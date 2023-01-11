Read full article on original website
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closedDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Jacksonville construction business owners sentenced to federal prison for evading $5.6 million in payroll taxesEdy ZooJacksonville, FL
Orange Park Mall says goodbye to 3 restaurants in food courtZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
The Jaguars beat the Chargers 27–0 in the NFL wild card round.Gochi EzJacksonville, FL
Orange Park Mall’s JCPenneyBeauty shop grand opening scheduled for Jan. 20Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Matt Carlucci will serve another term on Jacksonville City Council
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Councilman Matt Carlucci will serve another term, holding onto the At Large Group 4 seat. Filing for this race has closed. With no one filing to run against Carlucci, he officially will stay on the council for another four years. Including his current term,...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jacksonville mayor's race: Ballot set with seven candidates
The field for the Jacksonville mayoral election is set, with seven candidates on the ballot in the March 21 election. Four Republicans, two Democrats and a no-party affiliated candidate qualified for the mayor’s race by the noon deadline Jan. 13, according to the Duval County Supervisor of Elections. The...
floridapolitics.com
Jacksonville Sheriff, other constitutional officers elected with no opposition
Jerry Holland, Jim Overton also won unopposed Friday. The qualifying deadline for Jacksonville’s municipal elections in March has come and gone as of noon Friday, and some candidates have been elected to four-year terms starting in July with no opposition. A number of those candidates are countywide. Sheriff T.K....
YAHOO!
Jacksonville city councilwoman reappointed to National League of Cities Board of Directors
A Jacksonville city councilwoman has been reappointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) Board of Directors, a position she's held since 2018. Councilwoman Dr. Angelia Washington has been with the National League of Cities Board of Directors since 2018 and is one of 27 appointed to a two-year term, according to a Tuesday afternoon news release from the city.
floridapolitics.com
JAX Chamber political committee endorses 8 GOP City Council candidates
Most of these candidates will win re-election easily. JAXBIZ, the political committee associated with the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, is rolling out endorsements for eight incumbent City Council Republicans Thursday. Four incumbent at large members scored the endorsement. At large Group 1 incumbent and current Council President Terrance Freeman, AL-2’s...
floridapolitics.com
Jacksonville Sheriff race may be uncontested
Democrat Lakesha Burton will not run again. Though the Special Election for Jacksonville Sheriff last year was a spirited affair, it appears there won’t be a rematch of the November General Election. Democrat Lakesha Burton, who lost to incumbent Republican T.K. Waters in November, told Action News Jax’s Jake...
Action News Jax
Lakesha Burton drops out of race for Jacksonville Sheriff, Waters likely to run unopposed
Lakesha Burton will not run for sheriff in the March Unitary Election. The former Sheriff’s candidate announced her decision Wednesday morning at the Johnnie Walker Community Center where she says her career began 25 years ago. Burton said the decision came down to the lack of stability at the...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jacksonville City Council signs off on new $129.75 million deal for Khan’s Four Seasons project
City Council approved Jan. 10 a redrafted $129.75 million incentives deal with Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s development company for its plans to build a Four Seasons hotel and office building on the Downtown Northbank riverfront. Iguana Investments Florida LLC asked the city to amend the redevelopment agreement first...
Donna Deegan qualifies by petition as candidate in 2023 Jacksonville mayor's race
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Monday, Donna Deegan officially qualified by petition as a candidate on the 2023 ballot to be Jacksonville’s next mayor. Deegan gathered the required 7,000 valid signatures to qualify, which allows the filing fee of $13,800 to be waived. She is the only 2023 candidate for mayor so far that has qualified by petition.
City of Fernandina Beach grappling with next moves in conflict with Brett’s Waterway Café
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The City of Fernandina Beach is struggling to figure out what to do with a restaurant that was deemed structurally unsafe by the city engineer back in 2021. The restaurant has been the subject of a lot of controversies as of late. The back and...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Downtown Development Design Review board not impressed by LaVilla Daily’s design
The Downtown Development Review Board delayed conceptual design approval Jan. 12 for First Coast Energy’s plan for a two-story, mixed-use Daily’s gas station and convenience store project in LaVilla, calling it “the antithesis” of the area’s design guidelines. The board agreed with a request by...
Action News Jax
Nonprofits offer legal and social services to people affected by the criminal justice system.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — With an emphasis on helping people who have been arrested regain their civil rights, a consortium of over two dozen nonprofit community organizations has united to host a one-day walk-in resource fair and legal clinic to provide free legal and social services to anyone in need.
JACKSONVILLE, FL. - Two Jacksonville construction business owners have been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to evading $5.6 million in payroll taxes. Raul Solis and his son, Raul Solis-Martinez, were the owners of Solis Brothers Company LLC and Duval Framing LLC, subcontractors for building projects that knowingly employed immigrants who were not legally allowed to work in the United States.
INVESTIGATES: Duval schools pushing bus company to do its job
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is getting answers from the Duval County School District about how it’s holding its biggest bus company accountable for safely transporting your children to class. The month’s long investigation uncovered potential civil rights violations, safety concerns, and more. >>> STREAM ACTION...
Court rejects Jacksonville's second appeal in ongoing redistricting case
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In another triumph for the civil rights groups suing the city, a federal appeals court rejected Jacksonville’s motion to utilize the district map City Council approved in November for the upcoming March election. The city, which requested a stay on a previous district court decision...
Orange Park PD accepting applications for several open positions
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Orange Park Police Department announced that it is currently looking for new hires for a number of positions. According to a Facebook post from the department, it is hiring dispatchers, police officers, utility operators, planning and permitting coordinators, equipment operator, firefighters and EMTs/paramedics. Orange Park...
New public transportation app coming to Clay County in January
Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17, Clay County residents can plan, pay and travel on Clay County Transportation using the new “MyJTA app.”. MyJTA allows riders to customize their trip on Clay Community Transportation’s Red, Magenta, Green, and Blue lines. Users can purchase fares for Jacksonville Transportation Authority, the First Coast Flyer, ReadiRide, Jacksonville Transportation Authority Express Select, Connexion & Connexion Plus paratransit services and the St. Johns River Ferry through the app.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval at 1 Million: Neighboring bedroom counties building up as Jacksonville jobs grow
Population growth in Jacksonville is spilling over into neighboring counties. With companies moving global headquarters or setting up new operations, along with existing businesses that are expanding, the job base is growing and new employees and their families need places to live. “About 60% of our residents work in Jacksonville....
City of Jacksonville is looking to hire urban forestry manager
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Grow your career with us as the Urban Forestry Manager for the City of Jacksonville! Join our Urban Forestry team and oversee the tree population for the largest city in the continental United States. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. You’ll be promoting the benefits...
Bagels R Us Joining List of Businesses at Beachwalk Development
The bagel shop will be one of many tenants at the site.
