Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

Matt Carlucci will serve another term on Jacksonville City Council

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Councilman Matt Carlucci will serve another term, holding onto the At Large Group 4 seat. Filing for this race has closed. With no one filing to run against Carlucci, he officially will stay on the council for another four years. Including his current term,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Jacksonville mayor's race: Ballot set with seven candidates

The field for the Jacksonville mayoral election is set, with seven candidates on the ballot in the March 21 election. Four Republicans, two Democrats and a no-party affiliated candidate qualified for the mayor’s race by the noon deadline Jan. 13, according to the Duval County Supervisor of Elections. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YAHOO!

Jacksonville city councilwoman reappointed to National League of Cities Board of Directors

A Jacksonville city councilwoman has been reappointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) Board of Directors, a position she's held since 2018. Councilwoman Dr. Angelia Washington has been with the National League of Cities Board of Directors since 2018 and is one of 27 appointed to a two-year term, according to a Tuesday afternoon news release from the city.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

JAX Chamber political committee endorses 8 GOP City Council candidates

Most of these candidates will win re-election easily. JAXBIZ, the political committee associated with the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, is rolling out endorsements for eight incumbent City Council Republicans Thursday. Four incumbent at large members scored the endorsement. At large Group 1 incumbent and current Council President Terrance Freeman, AL-2’s...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Jacksonville Sheriff race may be uncontested

Democrat Lakesha Burton will not run again. Though the Special Election for Jacksonville Sheriff last year was a spirited affair, it appears there won’t be a rematch of the November General Election. Democrat Lakesha Burton, who lost to incumbent Republican T.K. Waters in November, told Action News Jax’s Jake...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Edy Zoo

Jacksonville construction business owners sentenced to federal prison for evading $5.6 million in payroll taxes

JACKSONVILLE, FL. - Two Jacksonville construction business owners have been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to evading $5.6 million in payroll taxes. Raul Solis and his son, Raul Solis-Martinez, were the owners of Solis Brothers Company LLC and Duval Framing LLC, subcontractors for building projects that knowingly employed immigrants who were not legally allowed to work in the United States.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Zoey Fields

New public transportation app coming to Clay County in January

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17, Clay County residents can plan, pay and travel on Clay County Transportation using the new “MyJTA app.”. MyJTA allows riders to customize their trip on Clay Community Transportation’s Red, Magenta, Green, and Blue lines. Users can purchase fares for Jacksonville Transportation Authority, the First Coast Flyer, ReadiRide, Jacksonville Transportation Authority Express Select, Connexion & Connexion Plus paratransit services and the St. Johns River Ferry through the app.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

