Billie Marie Merryman, 93
Billie Marie Merryman, age 93, of Abilene, died Friday, January 13, 2023, at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
Arnold Lefevere, 80
Arnold Lefevere, age 80, of Coleman, died Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Hendrick Hospice. The family will host a time of visitation and fellowship from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman. Family and friends are invited...
Sue Cullins, 70
Sue Cullins, age 70, of Coleman, died Friday, January 13, 2023, at Coleman County Medical Center. Her family will host a visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 15, at Stevens Funeral Home, 400 West Pecan Street in Coleman. The service will start at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel with Brother Jeff Dean, pastor of North Coleman Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Coleman City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home.
Coleman County Junior Livestock Show This Weekend!
The 2023 Coleman County Junior Livestock Show will be held Friday, January 13 through Monday, January 16 at the Goree Expo Center. The schedule of events is below. 4:00-7:00 pm - Cattle arrive for weigh-in at Goree Expo Center. 4:00-5:00 pm - Food Fair exhibits arrive at Bill Franklin Center.
CCMC Receives State Designation as “Acute Stroke-Ready” Facility
The ability of Coleman County Medical Center (CCMC) to provide rapid diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients was recognized in December with state designation as a Level IV Acute Stroke-Ready Facility. This means that CCMC has met all the requirements to provide immediate care for strokes, including:. Having a dedicated...
Coleman vs Bangs - BIG District Games TONIGHT
YES, they are BIG games, as always with Bangs! The Boys district opener is BIG for them to get started on a good note beating the Dragons. The Girls want to keep their winning streak alive and be 3-0 after a victory on the Lady Dragons' floor. SO, that means the BLUE needs our show of support Friday - wear YOUR BLUE, travel the short distance to Bangs and cheer on our CHS basketball teams! Both girls and boys are fantastic defensive teams and it's SO much fun to watch the fast-paced play! IF you can't make it to the game, remember both Varsity games will be live-streamed on KOXE.com or the KOXE app with Randy Turner doing the play-by-play. (JV Girls begin at 4:00, JV boys 5:15, V Girls, 6:30, V Boys, 8:00)
JH Bluekatts Win Big Thursday Night
The Junior High Bluekatts hosted Winters Thursday night, getting two big victories. The 8th grade won 42-6 and the 7th grade 18-2. Congratulations Bluekatts!. The JH girls' next game is IN Miles on Thursday, January 19th with games beginning at 5:00pm. Scoring for Thursday's games against Winters was as follows:
