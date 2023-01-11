ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus County, NC

Terry Bowen
3d ago

You support john david when he’s fighting crime in the streets, so support him when he’s fighting crime in the sheriff’s office……he did the right thing, so deal with it and let’s move on

Randy George Vereen
3d ago

When Republicans don't get their way they want to sabotage somebody's career so tragic when they are supposed to be working for justice! SMH

BATTLEFIELD 2042
3d ago

The Republican Party is the party of Law & Order 😂😂😂😂😂 David did the right thing and I will support him!

whqr.org

Bump stocks, separation of powers, Columbus County politics, and the $1.25 billion community endowment

On this episode, we’ve got a full slate of issues. First up, the courts’ handling of bump stocks and the separation of powers. Then, the latest from Columbus County, where the Republican party is threatening to attempt to remove District Attorney Jon David. Plus, some thoughts on troubling flaws baked into the $1.25 billion New Hanover Community Endowment.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Governor Cooper appoints two UNCW grads as District Court Judges

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two former UNCW Seahawks are soaring to new heights. Governor Roy Cooper has announced two UNCW grads as judicial appointments to District Courts across the state. “These appointees bring years of knowledge and experience to the bench,” Governor Cooper said. “I’m thankful for their willingness...
WILMINGTON, NC
bladenonline.com

Bladen Commissioners To Meet Tuesday

The Bladen County Board of Commissioners are scheduled to meet Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. inside the Commissioners’ Room located on the lower level of the Bladen County Courthouse in Elizabethtown. The meeting is open to the public. The meeting is being delayed a day because of Dr. Martin Luther...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Man wanted for assault with a deadly weapon arrested in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on charges stemming from an incident that occurred in 2022. On Friday, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit arreted Dillon Keith Long, 22, of Bladenboro. Long is charged with possession of firearm by felon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Two arrested for counterfeit currency use in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged two people after an incident involving counterfeit U.S. currency in Tar Heel. On Thursday, the Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested Tredell Phillip Blackshear, 29, and Andrew DaShawn Smith, 22, for allegedly possessing and using counterfeit money at Smithfield Food.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Riverwalk in running for best in the country

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Riverwalk is once again in the running for best Riverwalk in the country. It’s part of USA TODAY’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice awards. Wilmington placed 3rd in 2022, coming in 2nd in 2021. The only time Wilmington has come out...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WHAT’S HAPPENING: Weekend of January 13-15

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The weekend is right around the corner, and there is plenty of ways to spend it. From learning about our regions role during the Civil War, and a new place to see a unique art exhibit, to tributes honoring Civil Rights Activist Dr. Reverend Martin Luther King, there’s so much happening in the Cape Fear this weekend.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

One dead in suspected homicide in Columbus County

Local leaders continue discussion on how to spend opioid settlement funds. Nearly 100 people died from drug overdoses in New Hanover County in 2021, marking the fifth-highest overdose death rate among North Carolina’s 100 counties. Opponents of bump stock ban say reversal is about Congressional power, not gun control.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Clinton Police Department warns residents of hoodie scam

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clinton Police Department is warning residents of a hoodie scam. On Saturday, police said they are aware of a scam that was sent out by a text message to several people. The text message offers $10 off a Clinton Police Department hoodie and includes a false link to order from a website.
CLINTON, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

County Crime Report: Jan. 13

LAUREL HILL — Mitchell Knight, Jr., 51, of Crawford Lake Road, was arrested on Jan. 6 for discharging a firearm eliciting fear and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was given a $7,500 bond. LAURINBURG — Heather Michelle Inman, 46, of Tom Gibson Road was arrested Monday...
LAURINBURG, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Town of Leland holds Incident Management Training

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is doing its part to stay ahead of potential disasters. Key town staff recently completed Incident Management Training to better prepare for the unexpected. Officials say training included topics dealing with everyday issues to the most complex. They say training like...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Energy bill assistance available for New Hanover County residents

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Health and Human Services is administering the federally-funded Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) for qualified households through March 31, or until funds are exhausted. The program provides a one-time annual utility payment to help eligible families cover their heating...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC

