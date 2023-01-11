WWE has announced some new outside advisors for its potential sale. The company, which brought on JP Morgan this week to help advise on a sale, announced on Thursday that it has retained The Raine Group, Kirkland & Ellis LLP, and and August LLC as advisors in various capacities to “support WWE’s management team and its Board of Directors in connection with a review of strategic alternatives to maximize value for all WWE stockholders and other stakeholders.”

