411mania.com
New Report Says Stephanie McMahon, Triple H Opposed WWE Sale
A new report alleges that Stephanie McMahon and Triple H had expressed opposition to a WWE sale. As previously reported, Stephanie announced her resignation from WWE on Tuesday just as it was announced that Vince McMahon had been unanimously re-elected as Executive Chairman to the company’s Board of Directors. A new report from Axios covered the situation, and added a note from their own reporting about internal opposition to a potential sale.
411mania.com
WWE Announces More Outside Advisors For Potential Sale
WWE has announced some new outside advisors for its potential sale. The company, which brought on JP Morgan this week to help advise on a sale, announced on Thursday that it has retained The Raine Group, Kirkland & Ellis LLP, and and August LLC as advisors in various capacities to “support WWE’s management team and its Board of Directors in connection with a review of strategic alternatives to maximize value for all WWE stockholders and other stakeholders.”
