Michigan State

More sunshine could grace Michigan skies

By Brad Sugden
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xoA1z_0kBVfY9G00

Clouds will prevail through Friday morning before more sunshine is possible. It will be cooler with some wind as this happens, but a little sun can go a long way for a better mood!

Tonight a few isolated rain showers are possible with temperatures holding steady around 40 degrees. Winds will turn to the north by early Thursday at about 10-20 mph.

Thursday, we'll have temperatures drop slightly thanks to our strong north breeze through the day. Starting off around 40 degrees in the morning will be nice, but we'll cool to about 34 degrees by dinner time. Clouds will be with us through the day with some isolated showers possible across Hillsdale County to the south. Winds will increase to be sustained around 20 mph by the evening.

Friday skies will start to clear out with some sunshine in the afternoon. Expect highs near the 30 degree mark with some gusty winds through the day. They'll be north around 20 mph into the afternoon. This will cause wind chill values to be near 20 degrees.

Sunshine will last into Saturday with highs in the middle 30s! Winds will be light as well.

Clouds return Sunday and rain moves in by MLK Day on Monday.

