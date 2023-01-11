ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, VT

NBC Los Angeles

Two 5/5 Mega Millions Tickets Worth $928K Sold in California

Two lucky lottery players in California won about $928,260 each in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, according to the state lottery. In the Bay Area, one 5/5 ticket was sold at the Chevron gas station at 1101 Broadway in Burlingame, the lottery said. Another winning 5/5 ticket was sold at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Heavy Rain Hitting Southern California Again, Expected To Last Through Monday

The already saturated Southern California will have to endure more rain over the coming days, with forecasters anticipating off-and-on precipitation through Monday. Rain began falling over Los Angeles County late Saturday morning, with the brunt of the system expected by late afternoon or evening, according to the National Weather Service. The agency predicted about a half-inch per hour would fall in the LA County area.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

