NBC Los Angeles
Two 5/5 Mega Millions Tickets Worth $928K Sold in California
Two lucky lottery players in California won about $928,260 each in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, according to the state lottery. In the Bay Area, one 5/5 ticket was sold at the Chevron gas station at 1101 Broadway in Burlingame, the lottery said. Another winning 5/5 ticket was sold at...
NBC Los Angeles
Back-to-Back Storms to Soak SoCal. Here's the Weekend Weather Timeline
Two storms are on course to bring more rain to already saturated parts of Southern California this weekend after the region received a short break from wet weather that triggered flooding and mudslides. The brief respite from the rain gave crews a small window to reopen major highways and roads...
NBC Los Angeles
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Three More Stores in Los Angeles, Orange Counties
Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing 62 more stores across 30 U.S. states, adding to the closures the company first announced last September. Eight more stores will close in California, the most in any state, including three in the Los Angeles and Orange counties. The company...
NBC Los Angeles
Heavy Rain Hitting Southern California Again, Expected To Last Through Monday
The already saturated Southern California will have to endure more rain over the coming days, with forecasters anticipating off-and-on precipitation through Monday. Rain began falling over Los Angeles County late Saturday morning, with the brunt of the system expected by late afternoon or evening, according to the National Weather Service. The agency predicted about a half-inch per hour would fall in the LA County area.
