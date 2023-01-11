Memphis receiver Eddie Lewis enters the transfer portal

Memphis wide receiver Eddie Lewis has entered the transfer portal, according to 247Sports.

Lewis led the team with 615 receiving yards and tied former Memphis tight end Caden Prieskorn for a team-high seven receiving touchdowns this past season.

Quarterback Seth Henigan will be passing to a few new faces next year, with Prieskorn transferring to Ole Miss, receiver Javon Ivory entering the portal, receiver Gabe Rogers exhausting his eligibility and now Lewis leaving.

The Tigers completed 291 passes for 3,641 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2022. The four pass catchers Memphis has lost accounted for 60% of the completions, 63% of the yards and 70% of the touchdowns. They were the only pass catchers on the roster to tally at least 40 receptions and reach over 420 yards in receiving.

As of right now, former Iowa State transfer Joseph Scates had the most receiving yards of any returning receiver from last year. He finished with 18 catches for 412 yards and four touchdowns. He’s the only returning receiver who reached the 400-yard mark for the Tigers this past season.