Delaware County taxidermist arrested, ordered to return property

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware County taxidermist was arrested Wednesday and has been ordered to return "all property back to customers," according to a release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The arrest of Shawn Allen Huntington, 44, of Eaton, came after an investigation by state conservation officers.

Huntington, owner of Buck Fever Taxidermy, was charged Tuesday in Delaware Circuit Court 4 with corrupt business influence, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison, and three counts of theft, a Level 6 felony with a maximum 30-month sentence.

He was being held in the Delaware County jail under a $20,000 bond.

According to an affidavit, conservation officers since at least July 2021 had repeatedly discussed with Huntington complaints over taxidermist jobs that were apparently never completed.

The officers reportedly told the Eaton man "these matters can turn criminal when customers are not receiving the products they paid for and items belonging to customers are not being returned."

At one point, Huntington reportedly indicated he was two hunting seasons behind in terms of completing taxidermic projects.

The affidavit also alleged the Eaton man failed to "accurately log/tag information as required by his taxidermy license."

According to the DNR release, a search warrant in the case was served on Wednesday.

A court order also directs Huntington to return "all property to customers who entered a contract with Buck Fever Taxidermy," according to the department.

Customers wanting property returned should come to the Indiana Conservation Officers District 4 headquarters, at 3734 Mounds Road in Anderson, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, or 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

They should bring any receipts, canceled checks or other items that show ownership, and a valid form of identification.

The conservation office can be reached at 765-649-1062.

The corrupt-business-influence charge filed Tuesday alleges Huntington engaged in "a pattern of racketeering activity" between Dec. 23, 2019 and Dec. 3, 2022.

The other three charges list a total of 17 customers now alleged to be victims of theft.

