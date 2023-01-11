MSCS poised to pick search firm for permanent superintendent

Good morning, Memphis!

After closing the old year and reopening the new one with community meetings, Memphis-Shelby County Schools is poised to make its next big move toward a permanent superintendent later this month by securing a search firm, Laura Testino reports.

Four vendors applied for the job, which board members want wrapped up by the end of the school year to give the superintendent the summer to prepare.

Which of the vendors will be charged with recruitment for the top Memphis education job will be up to a group of three: MSCS board chair Althea Greene, plus two MSCS cabinet members, Kenneth Walker, general counsel, and Quintin Robinson, newly tapped chief of human resources.

The three will select a firm and recommend it to the board for a vote.

Two Memphis charter schools avoided closure in December through a lawsuit and injunction that put the school board's vote on hold. As the matter makes its way through court, each school is looking to new legislation that would void their closures completely, making alterations to a law that has yet to be used for the first time, Laura Testino reports.

The legislation brings charter school accountability to the forefront at a time when the Tennessee Department of Education has acknowledged the pandemic's impact on traditional school accountability calculations and the charter school dynamic across the state is in flux, with the governor pushing for expansion of charter schools in Tennessee and the state-run Achievement School District, which turned district-run priority schools to charter schools, is reckoning with expiring charters and unclear exit pathways, Laura reports.

The Le Bonheur Club, the group that raised much of the funds to build a pediatric hospital routinely recognized as one of the best in the nation, celebrated its 100th anniversary on Tuesday evening, Corinne Kennedy reports in this story for subscribers. (You can find the story below.)

Michael Wiggins, president and CEO of Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, put the impact of the club in simple terms. “You're allowing us to do great things,” he said.

Memphis and Mid-South artists are among those vying for honors at the 44th annual Blues Music Awards in May. Presented by the Memphis-based Blues Foundation, the BMAs recognize the best in blues music recording, performance and songwriting.

Bluff City bluesman John Németh — who underwent surgery last year to remove an ameloblastoma, a benign but aggressive tumor — leads all artists with six nominations for Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Soul Blues Artist, Traditional Blues Album, Instrumentalist – Harmonica, and Instrumentalist – Vocals. Németh and his group, the Blue Dreamers, are up for Band of the Year. Additionally, The Love Light Orchestra, the big band revue that Németh fronts, is up for the Soul Blues Album and Album of the Year awards, Bob Mehr reports.

Teniya Morant just wants to be Teniya Morant. She doesn’t want to be known as Ja Morant’s little sister.

There’s no escaping the continually growing spotlight her older brother and Grizzlies superstar is in. But Teniya doesn’t want to be compared to her older brother. Not on the basketball court and not in everyday life, Wynston Wilcox reports in this story for subscribers.

"We just let her play her game and move how she wants to move,” said Tee Morant, her and Ja’s dad. “... She don’t want to be looked at as Ja little sister that plays basketball, she wants to be looked at as ‘Niya that plays basketball.

“She has her own identity.”

