Hurricane Ian Deaths Up To 145 In Florida

Hurricane Ian Landfall (TFP File Photo)

Medical examiners have attributed another death to Hurricane Ian, bringing the total to 145, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

A news release from the agency indicated the additional death was in Lee County. Totals released last month said 144 people had died, with 67 in Lee County.

The news release this week said 145 people had died, with 68 in Lee County.

The Category 4 hurricane made landfall on Sept. 28 in Lee and Charlotte counties before crossing the state. In all, 19 counties have had deaths related to the storm.

Collier and Sarasota counties have each had 10 deaths, while Charlotte County has had nine, and Monroe County and Volusia County have each had seven, according to the news release.

