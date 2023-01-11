Read full article on original website
Diana Rivera
3d ago
That's what happens when you have chickens on top of each other they need room to breath so that if one gets sick it doesn't spread to the others but you already knew this right.
3
lyriQ
2d ago
Brought to you by Bill Gates, George Soros and the Deep State all puppets for China and America’s farmland is their stage!
4
Washington Examiner
Avian flu is crushing farmers
HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania — The public's pocketbooks have been hit hard by the skyrocketing cost of eggs in the last few months. Prices have doubled and, in some places, tripled over what they cost a year ago — if you can even find them in your local grocery store.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Pennsylvania (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Pennsylvania (And What Lives Within It) Are you ready to embark on a fun adventure through the wild and wondrous forests of Pennsylvania? With its lush vegetation and diverse wildlife, this state has some of the most incredible natural attractions in the country. As you...
COVID in Pa. weekly update, Jan. 13: Cases, hospitalizations decline
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 10:35 a.m. on Jan. 13, 2023, there were 14,713 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Jan. 4, through Tuesday, Jan. 10. The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is as follows: The total […]
New COVID cases, hospitalizations decline in PA. CDC scores 1 county at high level
The number of Pennsylvania counties a high COVID-19 community level fell from seven to one as of Thursday, while Centre County moved from low to medium.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pennsylvania to limit PFAS in drinking water
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania has adopted new regulations to protect Pennsylvanians’ drinking water from PFAS chemicals by setting new limits on two forms of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The new rule sets maximum contaminant levels (MCLs) in drinking water for two forms of PFAS – perfluorooctane sulfonic acid...
Pennsylvania sets drinking water standards on two ‘forever chemical’ PFAS compounds
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection adopted new limits on two of the toxic class of chemicals known as PFAS. Often referred to as “forever chemicals,” because they don’t naturally break down in the environment, PFAS compounds are linked to serious health issues, including some cancers. The...
Fish stocking in Pennsylvania could need authorization from state by 2024
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) met this month to consider a proposal that would require individuals and commercial fish producers to obtain authorization from the agency before stocking fish in ponds and rivers across the state. The move, which includes private waterways, is intended to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species and the introduction of new aquatic pathogens. The proposal is being considered by the agency's Fisheries and Hatcheries Committee. ...
Wolf admin completes ‘first step’ in OSHA study | Five for the Weekend
The feasibility study, which was conducted through a collaboration between Indiana University of Pennsylvania and several state agencies, examined the five-year period from 2016-2021 and estimated the costs of adopting OSHA standards for commonwealth employees under the governor’s jurisdiction to be $54.8 million at baseline and $14.4 million for year one. The post Wolf admin completes ‘first step’ in OSHA study | Five for the Weekend appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
After explosive start, flu cases plunge again in Pa., lessening ‘tripledemic’ fears
After an unusually early and strong start, flu cases in Pennsylvania took another steep drop during the week ending Saturday. It marked the fifth consecutive weekly decline after an explosive start that saw cases soar past the peaks of the worst flu seasons in eight years or more in Pennsylvania, according to new data from the state health department.
In-hospital mortality rates are up while readmissions decline, shows latest Pennsylvania performance report
New statewide data finds deaths related to conditions like sepsis, heart attacks, and respiratory failure increased in Pennsylvania’s hospitals. The Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council, an independent state agency, published its annual hospital performance report last month, which shows that in-hospital mortality rates rose during the last five years.
WGAL
PA Department of Agriculture warns to keep chicken flocks indoors
HARRISBURG, Pa. — There have been no new cases of avian flu in Pennsylvania since an outbreak in Lancaster County in October. The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau says the threat is still real. Plenty of animals have been featured at the Pennsylvania Farm Show, but one well-known farm animal was...
Pennsylvania Game Commission looking for help from public on turkeys
The Pennsylvania Game Commission wants to know more about the behavior and habits of the state’s wild turkeys. To assist in their research, the Game Commission is asking Pennsylvanians to report sightings of flocks of turkeys to include the date and location. The information will be used to trap the turkeys and put bands on their legs so they can be tracked.
Gov. Wolf has no reason to second-guess decisions that saved thousands of lives from COVID-19 | PennLive Editorial
Gov. Tom Wolf can point to many achievements during his two terms as Pennsylvania’s governor, but there’s one characteristic of his leadership that stands out most of all. At a time when ethics and morality are no longer prerequisites for high office, Gov. Wolf’s tenure is notable for his commitment to both. From his inauguration in January 2015, Gov. Wolf set high ethical standards for his administration, including enforcing a gift ban some considered too extreme. Free dinners were not allowed. Free booze was out of the question. And state workers even paid for their bottled water.
Penn
Most commonly seen birds in Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Pennsylvania from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Experts react to approval of first honeybee vaccine
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Crowds buzzed around the Pennsylvania State Beekeepers Association stand at the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Wednesday. It’s a popular stop, giving guests a way to learn more about one of our world’s most important pollinators. “If we didn’t have bees we wouldn’t get...
Pennsylvania may be getting a 'state rock'
Pennsylvania may soon have an official state rock, according to a report from Patch. Republican state Representative Doyle Heffley of Carbon County plans to introduce legislation designating anthracite, also known as hard coal, as the state's official rock. Heffley expressed the value of state symbols in a memo to other representatives, according to the report. Anthracite has played a significant role in Pennsylvania's history. It was a major source of fuel for industry and transportation in the state during the 19th and 20th centuries, and played a key role in the development and growth of many Pennsylvania towns and cities. The coal mining industry was also an important source of employment for many Pennsylvanians. The Keystone state has never had an official rock, but has various state symbols for plants and animals.
A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient, and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
Why are egg prices skyrocketing?
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pancake samples may be free for Pennsylvania Farm Show guests, but for the people serving them, they’re coming at a much higher cost. “I was shocked when I ordered a case of eggs," said Dawn Harnish. "It was 15 dozen to a case, and it was $90 for the case, so $6.00 a dozen.”
2023 seedling sales now open for Pennsylvanians
(WTAJ) — It might be winter but spring will be here before we know it and landowners can already start planning to help wildlife and beyond with tree and shrub seedlings. The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Howard Nursery has begun selling seedlings for 2023 to the public. The Howard Nursery grows tree and shrub seedlings for […]
WFMJ.com
PA bill aims to reverse trend of dwindling volunteer firefighter ranks
A state lawmaker representing Mercer and Lawrence counties is urging passage of a bill designed to reverse the trend of a dwindling number of volunteer firefighters in Pennsylvania. Senator Michelle Brooks has introduced Senate Bill 114, which would create a pilot program for community colleges and universities in the PA...
