Oklahoma State

Supt. Ryan Walters will investigate two teachers in his push to rid classrooms of 'far-left radicals'

By Ben Felder, Oklahoman
 3 days ago

State Superintendent Ryan Walters has ordered his staff to investigate two teachers for “indoctrinating” students, according to a video he recorded on Wednesday .

What he said: “I have instructed my staff to immediately begin the processes to hold the two teachers accountable who actively violated state law, admitted to violating state law, to indoctrinate our kids. We will not allow the indoctrination of Oklahoma students here in the state of Oklahoma, and I as the state superintendent and the Department of Education will do everything within our power to not allow our kids to be indoctrinated by far-left radicals and to hold those accountable who have done so.”

Who are the two teachers?: Walters did not mention any teacher by name but he was referring to Tyler Wrynn and Summer Boismier, according to an agency spokesperson.

Both Wrynn and Boismier have openly criticized House Bill 1775, a controversial state law that some believe limits the teaching of race and gender.

Wrynn is employed by the Tulsa district, according to the state’s online database of teachers.

Boismier resigned from Norman schools last year and now lives out of state.

“As far as ideology goes, I do believe the classroom is an inherently political space,” Boismier told The Oklahoman last year. “I do not mean partisan. Speaking is political, but silence is also political. If I had no choice but to be political, I’m going to err on the side of compassion and inclusivity. I couldn’t promise the district that I wouldn't do it again.”

Next steps : Revoking a teacher's state license requires a vote of the state Board of Education, which Walters is chair of. The state Department of Education did not provide any details on what Walters wants the agency to do and Walters did not return a message seeking comment.

On Monday, Walters said he also planned to purge the state Department of Education of employees he believes have been pushing "liberal indoctrination."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Supt. Ryan Walters will investigate two teachers in his push to rid classrooms of 'far-left radicals'

Comments / 165

Ray Rowe
3d ago

So there's no evidence of a far right leftist, but here's a far right nut in the podium that was just elected and is already stirring up a web of division between classes and culture. Way to go Oklahoma, not a single day without national embarrassment.

Reply(42)
52
Janet Lang
3d ago

He does not even hold an administrative license. How is he going to manage millions of dollars and hundreds of schools? He barely spent enough time in the classroom to qualify as “Highly Qualified”! And he supports giving away that money he’s supposed to manage to private schools. SMH

Reply(6)
26
Brenda Streight
3d ago

What is he qualified to teach about? Don’t tell the truth about our countries history.Republicans are trying to make America into another house of putin! Trump wants to be king Donald of New York. NEVER!!

Reply(2)
18
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

