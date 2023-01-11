ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

101.5 WPDH

Crews Begin Digging Network of Tunnels Under Hudson Valley Town

Futuristic machines have started digging part of an 8,700-foot-long tunnel right under the feet of some Hudson Valley residents. Governor Hochul is touting a $27 million project that includes some high-tech engineering. This week, crews began work on "innovative microtunneling" that will lay thousands of feet of pipe under the streets and sidewalks of a local community without the need to excavate.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Live MK2 hand grenade recovered in Orange County

GOSHEN – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), assisted by other law enforcement agencies, secured a live hand grenade in Hamptonburgh on Thursday afternoon. The MK2 grenade was discovered by a contractor working on a Stony Ford Road estate. Orange County Sheriff Paul Arteta said that his patrol...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Strange ‘Out of Season’ Weather Detected in Orange County, NY

Winters in the Hudson Valley have become very unpredictable, some days it's absolutely freezing and other days you don't even need a jacket to feel comfortable. Each winter season can be very harsh here and sometimes it seems like the weather can have a mind of its own. Speaking of different weather, there were some reports of strange weather happening in Orange County last night and it's not what you would expect for this time of the year.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

State Police dive team exercise creates stir in Poughkeepsie (VIDEO)

POUGHKEEPSIE – Members of the New York State Police Dive Team had Main Street blocked off at Waryas Park on Friday at noon, creating speculation among visitors to the waterfront. Onlookers gathered just outside of the perimeter to watch while offering their opinions on what was taking place. One...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

House Fire in Dutchess County a Total Loss

The fire claimed the house of one of the founding members of this Dutchess County village's EMS squad. Firefighters from five different fire companies, along with numerous first responders did everything they could to stop a fire from fully engulfing a house in Tivoli. According to News 10, fire crews from the Tivoli Fire Company responded to a call early Monday morning that a chicken coop was on fire.
TIVOLI, NY
hvmag.com

Woodbury Common Day Trip: What to Do Near the Outlets

A view of the Moodna Viaduct in Cornwall, just 15 minutes from Woodbury Common. Adobe Stock / J. Novack. Have you traveled from far and wide to shop at Woodbury Common? While you’re here, explore a slice of the Hudson Valley via local dining and destinations. The Woodbury Common...
WOODBURY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

State Police give additional details about Friday’s Waryas Park exercise

POUGHKEEPSIE – The presence of the New York State Police Dive Team, combined with the closing of lower Main Street in Poughkeepsie Friday afternoon caused a tremendous amount of speculation from the public. The troopers, many from Troop F on the west side of the river declined to provide the reason for their presence, which caused further speculation.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

