Damaged road cut off hundreds of Lake Nacimiento residents. But a fix is in the works
Between 200 and 300 Lake Nacimiento residents who have been cut off due to damage to the only road in and out of the area should see relief as soon as Saturday, San Luis Obispo County Public Works said in a news release Friday. The residents of the Running Deer...
300,000 gallons of sewage released into Salinas River from Templeton Wastewater Plant in Monday’s rainstorm
Road closed, hundreds cutoff near Lake Nacimiento
The atmospheric river that pummeled San Luis Obispo County on Monday left hundreds of people near Lake Nacimiento stranded in their neighborhood. Early Monday morning the power went out for the more than 400 PG&E customers in the gated community. Shortly afterwards, a culvert washed out and county staff closed access to Chimney Rock Road, because the road is unsafe.
After ‘horrific’ flood damage, Morro Bay mobile home park braces for another storm
Floodwaters tore out a fence, undermined a deck and caked roads with mud, mobile home park residents said.
Storm update: Road closures, river level, lake levels
– Heavy rain is in the forecast for today for Paso Robles. Weather Underground currently predicts .67 inches today, light rain on Sunday, and .22 inches on Monday. The season total for rainfall in the city is 16.07 inches. That is higher than the season average of 14.21 inches since 1942.
Morro Bay recovering from latest storm, preparing for next system
While the sun was still shining Thursday, crews in Morro Bay worked to reopen once flooded roads, while business owners continued cleaning up the aftermath that followed Monday’s rainfall.
Evacuation warning issued for Los Osos neighborhoods
San Luis Obispo County has issued an Evacuation Warning for residents in certain Los Osos neighborhoods due to flooding.
City of Atascadero issues weather advisory
The City of Atascadero has issued a weather advisory for the late evening on Friday, Jan. 13 through Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
Central Coast residents warned to evacuate as lake nears capacity: ‘Stay out of the water’
Recent rains have swollen the lake to about 9 feet below its spill level.
Evacuation warning for Oceano residents expanded
An evacuation warning for Oceano residents in the area around the Arroyo Grande Creek levee and Oceano Lagoon has been expanded.
Rain brings more road closures for Central Coast
Several roads are closed across the Central Coast as another storm is bringing more rain to the area Saturday.
SLO County reservoirs swell after rain storms. How much did water levels rise?
One SLO County dam is overflowing.
‘Explosion of water’ flooded Morro Bay’s Main Street, damaging businesses
One business owner said he suffered about $250,000 in storm damage.
SLO County issues evacuation warning for Oceano residents
San Luis Obispo County has issued an evacuation warning for Oceano residents in the areas around the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee and Oceano Lagoon. The evacuation warning includes Oceano residents living:. North of the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee. South of Wilshire Avenue, Highway 1, and Pier Avenue. East of Strand...
Flood Advisories for SLO, Santa Barbara counties
A Flood Advisory has been issued for San Luis Obispo County until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 14.
Los Osos residents need to prepare to evacuate
Los Osos residents living in the area of Monday’s mudslide need to prepare to evacuate because of possible flooding over the weekend. San Luis Obispo County issued an evacuation warning on Saturday for Los Osos residents in portions of Vista de Oro Estates. The evacuation warning includes Los Osos residents living on Montana Way, Vista Court, Los Arboles Way, Los Padres Court, El Dorado Street and the southeast side of Marianela Lane.
300,000 gallons of sewage spill into the Salinas River
Live Updates: Wind advisory issued in SLO County, search delayed for Kyle Doan due to weather
Road closures have been issued across San Luis Obispo County due to flooding.
Cleanup work underway in Morro Bay following storm
Roads are beginning to reopen in Morro Bay after floodwater closed portions of Highway 1 and surrounding areas.
