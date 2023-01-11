ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morro Bay, CA

News Channel 3-12

calcoastnews.com

Road closed, hundreds cutoff near Lake Nacimiento

The atmospheric river that pummeled San Luis Obispo County on Monday left hundreds of people near Lake Nacimiento stranded in their neighborhood. Early Monday morning the power went out for the more than 400 PG&E customers in the gated community. Shortly afterwards, a culvert washed out and county staff closed access to Chimney Rock Road, because the road is unsafe.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County issues evacuation warning for Oceano residents

San Luis Obispo County has issued an evacuation warning for Oceano residents in the areas around the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee and Oceano Lagoon. The evacuation warning includes Oceano residents living:. North of the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee. South of Wilshire Avenue, Highway 1, and Pier Avenue. East of Strand...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Los Osos residents need to prepare to evacuate

Los Osos residents living in the area of Monday’s mudslide need to prepare to evacuate because of possible flooding over the weekend. San Luis Obispo County issued an evacuation warning on Saturday for Los Osos residents in portions of Vista de Oro Estates. The evacuation warning includes Los Osos residents living on Montana Way, Vista Court, Los Arboles Way, Los Padres Court, El Dorado Street and the southeast side of Marianela Lane.
LOS OSOS, CA
calcoastnews.com

300,000 gallons of sewage spill into the Salinas River

An estimated 300,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the Salinas River in the Templeton area amid the storm on Monday, according to San Luis Obispo Public Health Department. Health officials did not disclose why the Templeton Community Services District did not report the spill for three days. The Salinas River...
TEMPLETON, CA

