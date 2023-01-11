LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The next Menudo Bowl is just a few days away. Influencers in the community got together on Tuesday morning, January 10 to get people excited. It’s the event many people look forward to, getting to taste menudo from some of the best cooks around all while fundraising for the Laredo Crime Stoppers.

LAREDO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO