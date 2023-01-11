Read full article on original website
kgns.tv
No show witnesses in Laredo election lawsuit may be forced to answer questions
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - There are new developments in the Laredo City Council District Two lawsuit between Ricardo Rangel Jr. and Daisy Campos Rodriguez. Four of the witnesses in the case could land behind bars due to the noncompliance of a several subpoenas. The lawsuit claims 51 people should not...
kgns.tv
What do Laredoans want to see in the new city manager?
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been exactly one week since Laredo City Council held a special meeting to discuss the city manager position. During the meeting, it was revealed that SGR, the firm used to help recruit the candidates had several applicants for the position. As the city continues...
Private border wall builder wins largest Texas contract for state border wall
The South Dakota contractor who built a controversial private border wall in South Texas, has won a $224 million contract with the State of Texas to build new border wall near Laredo, which is facing heavy criticism from border wall opponents.
kgns.tv
Martin Luther King Day closures
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, plenty of city and county offices will be closed on Monday for the holiday. The City of Laredo Administrative office will be closed and there will be no lawn clipping and branch collection. Garbage collection will remain as...
tpr.org
Laredo, already the dominant land port between the U.S. and Mexico, could soon play a larger role
Laredo has long been the dominant land port between the United States and Mexico, but according to reporting by The New York Times, the city may soon play an even larger role on the global economic stage. In the wake of supply chain upheaval and alarmed by tensions with China,...
kgns.tv
SWAT operation conducted at south Laredo home
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a SWAT conducted operation at a home near a south Laredo elementary school. The Laredo Police Department posted that the operation was going on at a residence near Santo Niño Elementary School. Police say, the scene is contained and there is no...
kgns.tv
Accident Reported on Highway 359
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -On Sunday, January 14, 2023, an accident leaves a trailer on the side of the road. These images sent to the newsroom show a trailer and a white car are involved in the incident. The accident reportedly took place near the Pulga Blanca fleamarket along Highway 359.
kgns.tv
Convicted felon to spend nearly ten years in prison for shooting in downtown Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A convicted felon is back in prison and will serve nearly a decade behind bars for a shooting that happened in downtown laredo last year. Jimmy Lara had been arrested before for robbery and as such, he is prohibited from owning a gun. However, last year...
kgns.tv
Laredo Woman shot in the face dies
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A 20-year-old woman who was shot in the face allegedly by her husband has passed away. Krystal Claudina Limon was shot in the face last week allegedly by Francisco Javier Garcia. Officers were called to their home on Camp Avenue on Friday January 6th. Limon passed...
kgns.tv
Man wanted in San Antonio arrested in Webb County
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) -A man wanted in San Antonio is caught in Webb County. DPS along with the help of Border Patrol were able to arrest Matthew Joshua Laureano, 35, for felon in possession of a firearm. Laureano was previously arrested and charged for aggravated assault with deadly weapon...
kgns.tv
Three vehicle accident reported on Zacatecas Street
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A three-vehicle car accident is reported in south Laredo Friday morning. The accident happened at around 8:45 a.m. at Ejido and Zacatecas. Laredo Police were seen assessing some of the damages and speaking to the drivers involved. Fortunately no injuries were reported. For more headlines. click...
kgns.tv
Two men wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon arrested
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two men wanted for a shooting that happened on December are caught by authorities. Last month, on Dec. 28, Laredo Police put out an alert regarding two men wanted in connection to a shooting that was reported on Zaragoza Street early December. According to Laredo Police,...
kgns.tv
Wolve’s Thatcher Inks Letter of Intent
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was a big day for LBJ Alessandra Thatcher as she signed her National Letter of Intent to play softball at Langston University. For more headlines. click here.
kgns.tv
Preparing for the Laredo Crime Stoppers Menudo Bowl
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The next Menudo Bowl is just a few days away. Influencers in the community got together on Tuesday morning, January 10 to get people excited. It’s the event many people look forward to, getting to taste menudo from some of the best cooks around all while fundraising for the Laredo Crime Stoppers.
kgns.tv
UISD and LISD see students return to the classrooms
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s back to the books for Laredo area students after returning to school from the winter break. This past Monday, both UISD and LISD saw a majority of its students return to campus. According to UISD, out of 40,400 students in the district, 94 percent...
kgns.tv
Accident reported on Saunders
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident is causing some traffic congestion in central Laredo. According to Laredo Police, the accident happened at the 3100 block of East Saunders Street. Authorities say this is causing significant traffic congestion in the area. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area or expect...
kgns.tv
Friday the 13th
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning grab your jacket were in the low 40s . Plenty of sunshine will allow for temps to increase into the 60s a high of 68. Tonight with clear skies the heat of the day will escape into space making it a cold night and even cold tomorrow morning.
kgns.tv
Update: Fake bomb threat reported to Laredo Police
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A bomb threat reported to the Laredo Police Department results in the evacuation of a local barbecue eatery. The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon at around 1 p.m. when Laredo Police received a bomb threat that was directed towards LPD headquarters. Laredo Police and the Laredo...
kgns.tv
Laredo Medical Center opens new primary care clinic in north Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Families in north Laredo will have another option where they can receive primary care from medical professionals. Laredo Medical Center (LMC) opened its fourth clinic in conjunction with its partner, Primary Care Associates of Laredo. The grand opening ceremony for the facility took place on Wednesday, January 11.
kgns.tv
Accident reported on Chicago Street
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An accident in west Laredo sends two children to the hospital. The accident happened on Wednesday at the 1200 block of Chicago Street at around 4 p.m. Laredo Police confirmed that two children were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. At this time there is...
