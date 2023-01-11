Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
suncommunitynews.com
Caring Closet at Ti Elementary brings people together
TICONDEROGA | During a trip to Whitehall two years ago, Ticonderoga Elementary School art teacher, Kerry Fingland, happened to pass by a thrift store being run by a church where everything was free. Having unfortunately seen her share of students come into school lacking coats, proper fitting footwear, and gloves,...
suncommunitynews.com
Moriah Business Park continues to expand
MORIAH | In 1987, a vacant stretch of land in Mineville was purchased thanks to a grant and a vision from the young Town Supervisor at the time, Tom Scozzafava. What became known sardonically as “Scozzafava’s Field of Dreams” has now developed into the Moriah Business Park, a thriving kingdom of industry on Plank Road that continues to expand.
mynbc5.com
Town of Plattsburgh postpones Michigan Fest to 2024
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — It's a dog-gone shame. The town of Plattsburgh has postponed its inaugural Michigan Fest to 2024 after one of the event's partners became unavailable. Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said one of the partners "critical to the success of the event has a life matter preventing participation".
vermontbiz.com
Wayside Restaurant joins small business community solar alliance
Wayside's Inspection Team - Jeff Virge, Karen Zecchinelli, Chris Moore. Vermont Business Magazine As Montpelier's first Vermont certified "Green Restaurant," the Wayside Restaurant continues to expand on its earth-friendly initiatives. In addition to its 6 rooftop solar hot water panels they are now enjoying the benefits of a 2,160 panel ground-mounted array.
Burlington Allows Parish to Demolish Historic Cathedral
Burlington's historic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception can be torn down. Such was the decision of the city's Development Review Board on Wednesday evening, when it voted to issue a demolition permit for the building at 20 Pine Street. The 4-2 ruling was a blow to preservationists but a victory...
suncommunitynews.com
Sarah Jane Miller
AU SABLE FORKS | Sarah Jane Miller (Southmayd) passed away in Elizabethtown Hospital on Jan. 9, 2023, at the age of 93, after a battle with Alzheimer’s and dementia. Sarah was born on Dec. 15, 1929, in Jay, N.Y. She is one of eight siblings of John Southmayd and Frances Pelkey.
lakeplacidnews.com
Some hotels booked for FISU Games, some not so booked
LAKE PLACID — Many Lake Placid hotels are fully booked and bustling with FISU officials, athletes and workforce this week as the world arrives for the 2023 FISU Winter World University Games, which officially began on Thursday, Jan. 12. At many hotels on the outskirts of Lake Placid and...
WCAX
Vt. Fish and Wildlife announce 2022 Lifetime License Lottery winner
FAIRFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) -A 25-year-old has won the right to hunt and fish in Vermont for free for the rest of his life. Vermont Fish and Wildlife said Fairfield’s Landis Menard is the winner of the 2022 Vermont Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License Lottery. Nearly 19,000 lottery tickets were...
wskg.org
If Lake Placid hosts it, will they come? Reactions to the World University Games
(NCPR) - Business in Lake Placid knows how to cater to visitors. There are big events in the small village year round. But some shops are stepping it up for the World University games. Victoria Celeste, who owns the Where'd You Get That Hat shop downtown, plans to sell hot...
WCAX
CVU Principal reacts to TikTok video controversy
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s turmoil surrounding Vermont’s premier high school basketball program, following a racially insensitive social media post. And now, an unusual response from the school’s principal, who wrote an open letter to all Vermont students to explain how the school is responding. Kevin Gaiss...
Final Reading: Same as it ever was
Three members of the Vermont Mayors Coalition trekked to the Statehouse on Friday to beg state lawmakers to take action on issues they said they’ve been raising for years. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Same as it ever was.
wwnytv.com
Some snow changing to rain
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures started in the 30s for Jefferson and Lewis counties and were mainly in the 20s in St. Lawrence County. Snow this morning will change to rain. That could fall as freezing rain and a mix of rain and snow for places where it’s cooler.
Addison Independent
Lincoln DRB chair resigns over comments he made
LINCOLN — Lincoln resident Brian Frazier resigned from his position as chair of the town’s development review board on Friday. It followed a Monday request made to the selectboard by Burlington attorney Claudine Safar that Frazier step down due to comments he made at a Jan. 4 development review board (DRB) meeting.
suncommunitynews.com
Slippery roads left two injured
Multi-agency response to Route 22 crash Friday afternoon. BEEKMANTOWN | An elderly Mooers man and his passenger were injured when their car slid off Route 22 and into a telephone pole. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies said the accident happened at about 3:30 p.m. Jan. 13 when Donald Barcomb, 85, was...
wwnytv.com
Snow continues today
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As temperatures dropped overnight and through the morning, rain changed to freezing rain, and then to snow. That’s making for slippery conditions. There’s a winter storm warning for the northern tips of St. Lawrence and Franklin counties until 7 p.m. Friday. A winter weather...
Colchester I-89 diverging diamond project to begin later this month
VTrans officials have said for years that the Exit 16 interchange sees too much traffic each day for its current design to safely handle.
kingstonthisweek.com
Cocaine seizure was behind abduction of N.Y. couple, Montreal court told
The seizure of 50 kilograms of cocaine in Vermont was behind how an elderly couple were abducted from their home in the state of New York and smuggled into Canada, where they were held against their will for two days in Magog. Story continues below. Article content. Guillaume Poirier, the...
Allegations of Racism Scuttle Vermont Girls' Basketball Games
Both Rice Memorial High School and Burlington High School postponed girls' basketball games against Champlain Valley Union High School over the past week after learning about a TikTok video containing the N-word that a CVU player posted last month. And on Thursday, the Middlebury Union High School girls' basketball team...
WCAX
Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two stores in our area are closing as Bed, Bath and Beyond teeters on the edge of bankruptcy. The retail giant says it’s shuttering stores in Plattsburgh, New York, and Keene, New Hampshire. The news comes on the heels of disappointing holiday sales. The retailer...
Municipalities call on state legislators to enact further gun reform
