Portland, OR

The Cannon Beach Gazette

Merkley, Wyden secure funding for critical projects across Oregon

Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden recently announced they secured funding for essential community projects across Oregon in Congress’s fiscal year 2023 omnibus appropriations package, which is expected to pass both chambers of Congress and be signed into law by President Biden this week. With the support of members of Oregon’s congressional delegation in the House of Representatives—Reps. Peter DeFazio, Earl Blumenauer, Suzanne Bonamici, and Kurt Schrader—a total of 145 community-initiated projects in Oregon were included in the package. ...
OREGON STATE
kpic

Oregon rep. plans to tackle food insecurity for college students

Too many college students are going hungry, Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici said Friday during a discussion with officials from universities across the state. Prior to the pandemic, a report found 30% of all college students experienced "food insecurity" at some point in their college careers. However, the most recent survey...
OREGON STATE
kpic

OSU professor appointed to U.S. Nuclear Waste Technical Review Board

CORVALLIS, Ore. — An Oregon State University professor has been appointed by President Biden to the U.S. Nuclear Waste Technical Review Board, the university announced in a statement Thursday. Brian Woods is the head of the School of Nuclear Science and Engineering in the Oregon State University College of...
CORVALLIS, OR

