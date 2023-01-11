NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating after shots were fired in Hillendale and a vehicle was stolen near Loch Raven Village. At just after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, a known individual broke into a residence in the 1100-block of Chesaco Avenue in Rosedale (21237) and stole several items. Officers responded and the suspect was placed under arrest.

ROSEDALE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO