Ironton Tribune
County will sell Union Rome sewer system
Sale has to be approved by Public Utilities Commission. On Wednesday, it was announced that the Lawrence County Commissioners had reached an agreement to sell the Union Rome sewer system to Aqua. Closing of the sale is anticipated to be sometime this summer if the deal gets approval from the...
wymt.com
Floyd County receives first payment in opioid settlement
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In February 2022, Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Kentucky would receive $483 million in an opioid settlement from drug distributors and a manufacturer. Now, nearly a year later, local governments are getting their share of the settlement. “50 percent of the funds are going to...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY,KY. SHERIFF OFFICE TAKING APPLICATIONS FOR NEW DEPUTIES
JANUARY 13, 2023 – written by WADE QUEEN. Earlier this week, the Lawrence County Sheriff Office announced they are now taking applications for those interested in applying to be hired as deputies, with several positions that are open to be filled. Department information, benefits offered, and the qualifications required...
Delbarton councilwoman resigns; leaves in middle of meeting
“I am totally disgusted with each one of you. Not just for today but for all the time I have been here — just a little over three years.”. Delbarton Councilwoman Rachel Chambers-Bowen uttered these words shortly after the Town Council elected Councilman Robert Hunt over Town Recorder Medina Mahon to take over the mayor’s position following the death of Mayor Elmer Ray Spence on Dec. 22.
Troubled pedestrian bridge in Charleston to be demolished
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A long-abandoned pedestrian bridge over I-64/77 will be demolished, highway officials confirmed. The Capitol Hill Walkway, which was built in the 1970s, has been closed to the public since 1994 due to safety concerns. A contractor has been hired to do the work, which should begin when the weather improves, officials […]
WOWK
Downed tree, power lines close Kanawha County, West Virginia, road
UPDATE: (5:45 p.m. Jan. 13, 2023) – Hillcrest Drive in Charleston has reopened after downed trees and power lines closed the roadway this afternoon. Kanawha County 911 officials say Cane Fork Road in Loudendale remains closed between Ferrell Hollow and Loudendale Lane due to trees and power lines that fell this morning. Dispatchers say the roadway will remain closed for another three to four hours.
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County Civil Suits, Deeds and Marriages for the week of January 8-14
Lawrence County Civil Cases for the week of Jan 9-13 20-CI-00210 PACK, MERIDA VS. MARCUM, DANUELL ET AL. 22-CI-00011 BROKER SOLUTIONS INC. DBA NEW AMERICAN FU VS. RATLIFF AKA, S. (MOTION HOUR) 22-CI-00067 HOSPITAL OF LOUISA,INC. DNA THREE RIVERS VS. BLAIR, ASHLEY. (MOTION HOUR) 22-CI-00115 CHAFFIN, COURTNEY VS. TRIMPER, JODEE.
Ironton Tribune
Lane closures set for I-64 in Boyd County
CATLETTSBURG, Ky. – Work on utility lines crossing I-64 in Boyd County will affect interstate traffic in the coming weeks. Under an approved Kentucky Transportation Cabinet permit, Kentucky Power will rebuild utility poles and replace overhead wiring on I-64 at milepoint 190.2 just west of the US 23 Catlettsburg exit.
Tree Knocks Down Powerline in Charleston, West Virginia
(WOWK) – At 12:53 PM a tree fell on a powerline near the Hillcrest Drive and YMCA Drive intersection leaving 68 customers without power and blocking the road for hours. Appalachian Power crews worked nonstop to restore power and clear the road back up. Power has been restored to the area, but the road remained […]
wymt.com
Knott Countians start petition for wet/dry vote, sparking debate
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County, Kentucky is known as a place filled with history and beautiful views, but a group of community members feel the need for change. “When this group came about of how we can make changes. One of the first things that came up is how can you increase revenue. Well, an easy way to increase revenue is just a wet/dry vote and you can get alcohol sales,” said Jordan Owens, a petition supporter.
Questions remain unanswered as search continues for West Virginia infant
Angel Overstreet was first reported missing on May 25, 2021, she was 3 months old.
wchstv.com
Outpouring of support in Mason County leads to home for once homeless man
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Anthony, the homeless man who won the hearts of people in Mason County, is homeless no more. “This journey started a while ago, but every second spent and frustrating roadblock was worth it," Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said Wednesday in a Facebook post. "He is finally in his own apartment."
blueridgecountry.com
Curios: The Bridge the Soviets Nearly Built On the West Virginia-Kentucky Border
In the 1970s, the tiny West Virginia community of Vulcan became so desperate for a crossing into Kentucky that they reached out to Russia. The tiny West Virginia community of Vulcan sits on Mingo County’s border with Kentucky, surrounded by mountains on three sides and the Tug River on the other. Once Vulcan was a booming coal town, but its real claim to fame is the bridge linking it to the outside world, a bridge that was almost built by the Russians to insult the U.S. some 40 years ago.
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – JANUARY 2-13, 2023
JANUARY 14, 2023 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 1:00 A.M., JANUARY 2, 2022, THRU TO 1:00 A.M., JANUARY 14, 2022, (13 DAYS); AT LEAST 71 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
Hunt takes Delbarton mayoral seat
The Delbarton Council Chamber was crowded with spectators on Jan. 9 as the chief item on the agenda was the selection of someone to become the town’s new mayor. That position will be filled by Councilman Robert Hunt. The vacancy in the mayor’s seat was created following the death...
WSAZ
Obesity health concerns with Pikeville Medical Center
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Obesity is a condition that affects millions of Americans, and it can have some major impacts on your overall health. Dr. Amy Johnson, a surgeon with Pikeville Medical Center, stopped by First Look at Four to talk treatment and prevention. This segment is sponsored content and...
Police warn Kentucky residents about 911 phone scam
PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — The Prestonsburg Police Department in Kentucky is warning residents about a phone scam. Authorities say someone is “spoofing” the area’s 911 communications number. Prestonsburg PD says if residents get a call from (606) 886-1010 stating there is a warrant for their arrest, then it is a scam. Police say citizens should […]
WSAZ
Progress made on old Sears building demolition
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Demolition on the old Sears building next to the Charleston Town Center Mall is progressing. The walls have been demolished at the Clendenin Street side of the building near the mall. Rodney Loftis and Son Contracting are handling the demotion for the property owner Quarrier Street...
Justice’s State of the State: Final takeaways on the car tax, public schools and abortion
Lawmakers continued meeting in Charleston today. Last night, Gov. Justice gave his State of the State address. We’ve pulled out a few more things he said that are important. Below, more on the car tax rebate he hopes lawmakers will pass, public schools, which are a big topic lawmakers say they plan to address this session, and the state’s abortion ban. Also … could we see a run for the U.S. Senate from the term-limited governor?
Crews on scene of Charleston, West Virginia house fire
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Charleston Thursday morning. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire was reported on the 100 block of Wilson Way at around 10:15 a.m. The house was occupied at the time, but no injuries have been reported. Dispatchers say smoke was coming from the […]
