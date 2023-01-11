ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

WESH

1 person injured in Seminole County fire, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews responded to a fire in Seminole County Saturday. The fire was reported in Longwood on Crown Oaks Way. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office told WESH 2 that one person with injuries was taken to the hospital. Responding firefighters were able to put the fire...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Sanford police searching for suspects in burglary

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Police are searching for suspects in a Sanford burglary. A burglary alarm went off at a Value Pawn & Jewelry on Dec. 13, and police responded to the scene. The Sanford Police Department found surveillance footage showing suspects using what appeared to be a saw...
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Deputies: Man arrested for shooting driver in leg in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Deputies made an arrest Thursday in a road rage shooting that sent one man to the hospital. Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez says the person of interest they took into custody Wednesday has been arrested and is now facing charges of attempted murder and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.
KISSIMMEE, FL
WESH

Woman celebrates 113th birthday in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A major milestone for a woman believed to be Florida's oldest living resident — she just celebrated her 113th Birthday in Volusia County. Ada Felicita Zambrano-Loor celebrated 113 years in Orange City at one of her favorite restaurants – Olive Garden!. The Deltona...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Man killed in shooting near Orange County jail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting that happened close to the Orange County jail and public works building late Wednesday night. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened near the intersection of John Young Parkway and Lalchandani Way close at 9:29 p.m. Later, investigators learned a man in his 20s who had been shot was driven to Kaley Street and Division Avenue.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Cold weather shelters begin to open as Florida temps drop

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida cold weather shelters have started to open as temperatures dropped this weekend. The National Weather Service predicted temperatures in the mid-30s during the overnight hours on Friday and Saturday. Orange County. Coalition for the Homeless Shelter (18 N. Terry Avenue in Orlando) The Salvation...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Shooting on Columbia Avenue

A woman was shot on Columbia Avenue around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday. That is when the Orlando Police Department responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of Columbia Avenue. Police say it was a result of a fight that ended in a man shooting a woman. The victim is in stable condition, and the suspect has been arrested.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Florida Tech to open medical school in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — For the first time, Brevard County will have a medical school. Under an affiliate agreement between Florida Tech and Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine in New Mexico, a new four-year medical school will open in Melbourne. “The need that Florida has for more physicians here...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Cold weather shelter opens in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A number of shelters opened their doors this weekend due to cold temperatures throughout Central Florida. In Orange County, the Orlando Union Rescue Mission was one organization taking people in over the weekend. Friday, they took in about 22 additional men and they were expecting...

