Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
Man accused of fleeing from Volusia County deputies faces several new charges
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested Friday after fleeing from deputies, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Kyle Bellantoni, 29, was driving a grey Dodge Challenger around 4 p.m. as deputies were searching for him. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said he was wanted for domestic...
WESH
1 person injured in Seminole County fire, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews responded to a fire in Seminole County Saturday. The fire was reported in Longwood on Crown Oaks Way. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office told WESH 2 that one person with injuries was taken to the hospital. Responding firefighters were able to put the fire...
WESH
Sanford police searching for suspects in burglary
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Police are searching for suspects in a Sanford burglary. A burglary alarm went off at a Value Pawn & Jewelry on Dec. 13, and police responded to the scene. The Sanford Police Department found surveillance footage showing suspects using what appeared to be a saw...
WESH
Suspects ram Polk County deputy vehicle, cause deadly crash in stolen SUV, sheriff says
DAVENPORT, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of three people after they allegedly caused a deadly crash after a chase in a stolen vehicle early Saturday morning. Deputies said the incident happened as they investigated an open house party at a rental home in...
WESH
Osceola County deputies arrest man accused of impersonating a police officer
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County deputies have arrested a man accused of impersonating a police officer. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to this 7-Eleven on West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in early December, where an elderly man told them he was approached by another man claiming to be a police officer.
WESH
Deputies: 2 suspects arrested after Orange County shooting kills man
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people have been arrested in connection to a deadly Orange County shooting in Oct. 2022. Deputies found 28-year-old Anthony Nixon shot on the morning of Oct. 27, 2022, just before 8:30 a.m. on Rio Lane. Nixon died at the scene, according to the Orange...
WESH
Officials: Man convicted of setting Volusia County woman on fire, killing her
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The State Attorney's Office said a jury has found a man guilty after a woman was set on fire in August 2017. The victim, Tracy Adams, was on fire as she ran into her DeLand home on Aug. 27, 2017. Her car was also engulfed...
WESH
Deputies: Man arrested for shooting driver in leg in Kissimmee
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Deputies made an arrest Thursday in a road rage shooting that sent one man to the hospital. Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez says the person of interest they took into custody Wednesday has been arrested and is now facing charges of attempted murder and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.
WESH
Woman celebrates 113th birthday in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A major milestone for a woman believed to be Florida's oldest living resident — she just celebrated her 113th Birthday in Volusia County. Ada Felicita Zambrano-Loor celebrated 113 years in Orange City at one of her favorite restaurants – Olive Garden!. The Deltona...
WESH
Operation Viper: FWC investigation leads to arrests of snake trafficking suspects
Florida — Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's "Operation Viper" investigation led to arrests for illegal trafficking of snakes. The investigation started in 2020 after FWC was notified of dangerous and venomous reptiles being sold and purchased. FWC said among the 200 snakes that were recovered by investigators were...
WESH
Man killed in shooting near Orange County jail
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting that happened close to the Orange County jail and public works building late Wednesday night. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened near the intersection of John Young Parkway and Lalchandani Way close at 9:29 p.m. Later, investigators learned a man in his 20s who had been shot was driven to Kaley Street and Division Avenue.
WESH
Orange County deputies identify woman found shot to death in crashed car
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after they said Nekaybaw Collier, 27, was found shot in a car on North Powers Drive on Thursday night. She later died at the hospital. On Friday, Crimeline released a bulletin announcing a $5,000 reward...
WESH
Video shows what led up to deadly Orange County shooting outside shopping plaza
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County sheriff’s detectives released a video Friday showing the events that led up to a deadly shooting. Thirty-nine-year-old Etson Faustin was shot and killed in the parking lot of a shopping plaza at 7400 Southland Boulevard early morning on Dec. 30. Another man in his 20s was also shot.
WESH
Deputies: 19-year-old shot, killed Orange County father in front of family at birthday party
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Friday, the Orange County Sheriff's Office made an arrest in the case of a father who it says was shot in cold blood in front of his children for the money he had in his pocket. The murder happened at The Plaza at Millenium...
WESH
Cold weather shelters begin to open as Florida temps drop
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida cold weather shelters have started to open as temperatures dropped this weekend. The National Weather Service predicted temperatures in the mid-30s during the overnight hours on Friday and Saturday. Orange County. Coalition for the Homeless Shelter (18 N. Terry Avenue in Orlando) The Salvation...
WESH
Shooting on Columbia Avenue
A woman was shot on Columbia Avenue around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday. That is when the Orlando Police Department responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of Columbia Avenue. Police say it was a result of a fight that ended in a man shooting a woman. The victim is in stable condition, and the suspect has been arrested.
WESH
Orlando Police Department holds graduation for first Creole Citizens Police Academy
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is working on strengthening it's relationship with the community. Thursday night, they hosted a graduation ceremony for the first Creole Citizens Police Academy. Members graduated from a five-week course in Creole, where they got an inside look at what law enforcement...
WESH
Florida Tech to open medical school in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — For the first time, Brevard County will have a medical school. Under an affiliate agreement between Florida Tech and Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine in New Mexico, a new four-year medical school will open in Melbourne. “The need that Florida has for more physicians here...
WESH
Cold weather shelter opens in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A number of shelters opened their doors this weekend due to cold temperatures throughout Central Florida. In Orange County, the Orlando Union Rescue Mission was one organization taking people in over the weekend. Friday, they took in about 22 additional men and they were expecting...
WESH
Dog in need of new home after nearly 100 days at Orange County shelter
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Bella is in need of a new home. All the adorable dogs and cats at Orange County Animal Services need a new home. But sadly, Bella has the dubious honor of being there the longest. WESH 2's Michelle Meredith hung out with Bella Thursday and...
Comments / 0