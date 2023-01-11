ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

Cindy Middlestate
3d ago

well let's look at this, first of all why are they buying from a pet store? There are many dogs at pounds that need homes.

JoAnimal
2d ago

That’s what happens when you buy at ANY pet store! These are mostly puppy mill over bred animals! They come with health problems and genetic issues! Plus who can afford a fu&king dog from a pet store?! They range from $1500-5000! That’s insane! The price of one store bought dog can pay for 3 or 4 shelter dogs! You’re an idiot if you buy a store bought dog! And the breeders are as much to blame!

Salmon 22
2d ago

I thought the state shut this down because of the puppymill stuff. And to say you need pain and suffering compensation is another bunch of crap.

wwnytv.com

Watertown Target store evacuated Saturday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Target on outer Arsenal Street in the Town of Watertown was evacuated for a short time Saturday night. Town of Watertown Fire Department officials say they were called to the store around 5:30 PM for a burning odor that was coming from an office area inside the store.
WATERTOWN, NY
informnny.com

Skiers, snowboarders flock to Dry Hill as snow returns to Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The bizarre winter weather patterns in the North Country have left winter recreationists frustrated. However, the snow returned to region Friday morning which pulled crowds to Dry Hill Ski Area in Watertown. This included many soldiers stationed at Fort Drum as the Hill hosted its...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Renovations are underway for a Hops Spot location in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Delayed, but still set to to open. The old Cavallario’s Cucina on the corner of North Massey and Prospect streets will house a new Hops Spot location. It would be the second in the North Country: the first is in Clayton. The property was...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Cornhole is on the rise in St. Lawrence County

RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - “Cornhole to us is a couple of things. More than anything, its community, camaraderie.”. To players, this is more than just a game to pass the time, but a game of skill. Mike Langstaff founded Seaway Honey Holes in Rensselaer Falls only a...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown’s new YMCA location construction is coming along

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s hard to miss the steel foundations that have erupted in Watertown. They’re part of the construction process for Watertown’s New YMCA. The interior is starting to take shape, so we got a look inside. After years of planning, and a summer...
WATERTOWN, NY
WKTV

Rome may be getting new brewery through Restore New York grant

ROME, N.Y. – A new brewery may be coming to Rome after the Oneida County Board of Legislators voted Wednesday to apply for grant funding through the state’s Restore New York Communities Initiative. The county is asking for $1.8 million to renovate an old parachute dry-out facility that...
ROME, NY
wwnytv.com

Some snow changing to rain

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures started in the 30s for Jefferson and Lewis counties and were mainly in the 20s in St. Lawrence County. Snow this morning will change to rain. That could fall as freezing rain and a mix of rain and snow for places where it’s cooler.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Nearly 50-cent gap in gas prices within an hour's drive from Boonville, Lowville and North Country; AAA official says its lack of competition

Remember last summer when we showcased the fact that North Country folks were paying at-least 50-cents more per-gallon of gas locally compared to our neighbors within an hour's drive?. Thankfully, prices today aren't quite as high as they were then, but still it's an issue for many families struggling to...
BOONVILLE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

State Police asking for help looking for runaway

ONEIDA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New York State Police are asking for help in their search for a missing teenage girl from Remsen. Taylor Diehl, 15 years old, left her home in Remsen on Sunday and has not returned. State Police believe that she may be staying with friends in Utica.
REMSEN, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Historic Snowstorms of Central New York

Central New York is renowned as one of the snowiest regions in the world. In the past, major snowstorms have crippled cities, towns, and farming country for weeks at a time. From the Lake Ontario port in Oswego to the busy streets of Syracuse and Utica, every community in the region has found themselves buried from brutal snowstorms.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Vernon man charged following domestic dispute

VERNON, N.Y. – A Vernon man is facing charges following a domestic dispute Saturday morning. Oneida County sheriff’s deputies were called to Simmons Road in Verona after a physical fight was reported around 10:45 a.m. Following an investigation, 23-year-old Jacob Shoen was arrested and charged with criminal obstruction...
VERNON, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown man faces possession charge in drug bust

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man faces a drug charge after police searched his Franklin Street apartment. Members of the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task force say 32-year-old Dejuan Butler’s apartment 307 at 114 Franklin Street has been the focus of an on-going investigation. Police say they seized 120...
WATERTOWN, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

NYSP: Mohawk Valley man charged with unlicensed operation, drug possession in Boonville

BOONVILLE- A man from the Mohawk Valley area is faced with unlicensed operation and drug possession offenses in Northern Oneida County, authorities say. Matthew D. Hunt, 39, of Ilion, NY was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is formally charged with three misdemeanor counts of criminally possessing a controlled substance in the seventh-degree; along with one misdemeanor count each of aggravated unlicensed operation in the second-degree and use of a vehicle (w/out an interlock device).
BOONVILLE, NY
WKTV

Firefighters make quick work of fire on West Liberty Street in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – Firefighters quickly put out a fire on West Liberty Street Thursday morning before it could spread any further. The fire was reported around 9:25 a.m. The shed-like structure is set back from the road behind a chainlink fence and surrounded by trees and brush. Fire crews had to cut through the fence to reach it.
ROME, NY
WKTV

Divers recover stolen car from canal in Marcy

MARCY, N.Y. – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office’s dive team recovered a car from the Erie Canal near Barnes Avenue in Marcy Thursday afternoon. Authorities were first notified about the car in the water Wednesday afternoon, but there wasn't enough daylight left for divers to work in the water. They returned to the scene Thursday and the car was out by 4 p.m.
MARCY, NY

