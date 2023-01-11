ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Musician Jeff Beck dead at 78 following sudden illness

By Erin Keller
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w5ovN_0kBVcCnT00

Jeff Beck, the British guitar phenom who rose to fame with The Yardbirds, died Tuesday. He was 78.

“On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” his family said in a statement posted Wednesday on Twitter .

“His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss,” the statement concluded.

The Post reached out to a Beck rep, who declined further comment.

Born June 24, 1944, in Surrey, England, Beck is an eight-time Grammy winner and two-time inductee in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MpCjt_0kBVcCnT00
shared by command education How this life coach gets students into Ivy League schools for $1.5K per hour

In March 1965, Beck replaced Eric Clapton and started his short but sweet 20-month ride with The Yardbirds.

Although he only made one album, “Over Under Sideways Down,” with the band, many of the group’s biggest songs — including “For Your Love,” “Heart So Full” and “I’m a Man” — were recorded when he was a member.

Beck was fired from the group during a US tour for failing to show up, as well as his perfectionism and hot temper.

He formed the Jeff Beck Group in January 1967. The lineup endured several shakeups, but ultimately included Rod Stewart on vocals, Ronnie Wood on bass, Nicky Hopkins on piano, and Aynsley Dunbar on drums.

Beck disband the group the night before Woodstock 1969 — a move he later regretted.

The group reformed in 1970, eventually featuring vocalist Alex Ligertwood, keyboardist Max Middleton, drummer Cozy Powell and bassist Clive Chaman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YglB9_0kBVcCnT00
The Yardbirds, from left, Paul Samwell-Smith, Chris Dreja, Keith Relf and Jeff Beck perform on the Associated Rediffusion music TV series “Ready Steady Go!” at Studio 5 in Wembley, London, on May 27, 1966.
Redferns

Beck was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with The Yardbirds in 1992 and as a solo artist in 2009. He scored six Best Rock Instrumental Performance Grammys, one Best Pop Instrumental Performance award, and another Grammy for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals.

Beck and Johnny Depp recently completed a tour in support of their 2022 album “18.”

Rolling Stone placed Beck at No. 5 on its list of the 100 Greatest Guitarists in 2015.

“I can’t express how saddened I am to hear of @JeffBeckMusic’s passing,” Ozzy Osbourne tweeted . “What a terrible loss for his family, friends & his many fans. It was such an honor to have known Jeff & an incredible honor to have had him play on my most recent album, #PatientNumber9. Long live #JeffBeck.”

“Heartbreaking news to report the late, great Jeff Back has sadly passed,” KISS singer/bassist Gene Simmons tweeted . “No one played guitar like Jeff. Please get ahold of the first two Jeff Beck Group albums and behold greatness. RIP.”

“Devastated to hear of the sudden and tragic death of legendary guitarist Jeff Beck. He was loved by everyone in the know; the guitarists guitarist! My condolences to his family & friends RIP,” British musician Paul Young wrote .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CZMCe_0kBVcCnT00
Beck performs on the Stravinski hall during the 41st Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland on July 15, 2007.
KEY

“I was totally shocked to hear the very sad news of Jeff Beck’s passing. Jeff was such a nice person and an outstanding iconic, genius guitar player,” tweeted Tony Iommi , founding member and guitarist for Black Sabbath.

“There will never be another Jeff Beck. His playing was very special & distinctively brilliant! He will be missed. RIP Jeff.”

Comments / 8

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Musician and Singer Dies

Legendary musician and singer Don Williams, one of the singing foursome, The Williams Brothers Quartet, has died, his family announced. Williams reportedly died of natural causes at his home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Rolling Stone

Watch Jeff Beck’s Final Performance With Rod Stewart

The shocking news of Jeff Beck’s death came down late Wednesday afternoon. The news initially circulated Tuesday when Patti Boyd shared it on Twitter, but it was dismissed as just another social media hoax. Tragically, it was true. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” his family said in a statement. “His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.” Beck initially found fame in 1965 when he replaced Eric Clapton in the Yardbirds. Two years later, the guitarist formed the Jeff Beck Group with vocalist Rod Stewart and bassist Ron Wood. This lineup lasted...
Variety

Shirley Watts, Wife of Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie, Dies at 84

Shirley Watts, who was married to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie from 1964 until his death last year, has died after a short illness, according to a statement from her family. She was 84. The statement reads: “It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in law Shirley Watts. Shirley died peacefully on Friday December 16 in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family.  “She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen. Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie.”  The couple became a symbol of...
Popculture

Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring

Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
COLORADO STATE
New York Post

Robbie Knievel, son of Evel Knievel, dead at 60 after long illness

Robbie Knievel, the son of legendary daredevil Evel Knievel, died early Friday morning. He was 60. Knievel spent his final days in hospice care following a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to TMZ. The stunt master, also known as “Kaptain Robbie Knievel,” followed in his father’s footsteps from the time he was young, performing at Madison Square Garden at 8 years old. He started jumping his bike when he was just 4, going on to perform more than 350 jumps in his stuntman career. Knievel set 20 records for his jumps, including successfully jumping the fountains at Caesars Palace in 1989 — something his father had attempted to do in the past but did not conquer. Other infamous stunts by the daredevil included a 30 limousines jump, a Grand Canyon jump and a U.S.S. Intrepid jump. Knievel, whose father died in November 2007 at age 69, performed his final stunt in 2011 in Coachella, California, jumping 50 feet above tractor-trailer trucks at the Spotlight 29 Casino. He also gave fans a behind-the-scenes look into his stunts and the preparation that went into them in the 2005 show “Knievel’s Wild Ride.” Knievel is survived by his daughters, Krysten and Karmen, and his grandchildren, Analise and Kane.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency

Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Guardian

Lisa Marie Presley obituary

As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who has died aged 54, spent her life in the spotlight, much of it reflected from her father. She spent years as fodder for the tabloids, a frenzy fed by four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the apex of his notoriety and, later in life, delineated in three albums that first dissected her history, and later drew on her father’s musical roots. Her inheritance was not only musical; as his sole heir she became hugely rich, and in nominal control of his lucrative estate.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

What is meningitis? The illness Jeff Beck contracted before his death

Rock veteran and Grammy-winning guitarist Jeff Beck died aged 78 after “suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis”, his family announced on Wednesday.A statement posted to Twitter and Instagram read: “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing.“After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”The chief executive of charity Meningitis Now, Dr Tom Nutt, said the shock news was a reminder about the “devastating” disease and its ability to affect any age group.After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis,...
New York Post

Ozzy Osbourne looks frail and unrecognizable amid Sharon health scare

A frail Ozzy Osbourne was spotted leaning on a cane while shopping at the luxury supermarket Erewhon Market in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The “Crazy Train” rocker, 74, looked almost unrecognizable with chin-length gray hair and a gray tartan coat paired with black trainers. A female assistant helped him maneuver his shopping cart through the store. His LA sighting comes days after his wife, Sharon, was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency while filming scenes for son Jack’s paranormal TV series. In early 2020, the Prince of Darkness publicly revealed his battle with Parkinson’s disease, though he was reportedly...
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Breaking LIVE

"General Hospital" Star Dies

Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
Virginian Review

Nashville Says Goodbye To Male Country Music Recording Artists

Mickey Gilley recorded “Room Full of Roses,” a single that charted No. 1 on Billboard in 1974, the first of his 17 No. 1 hits before he passed away on May 7, at 86. Born in Natchez, Miss. on March 9, 1936, Gilley began his music career in the 1950s. By 1976, Gilley had been honored for “Best Album of the Year” according to Country Music Awards and a “Triple Crown” nominee in 1977. He is the only country music vocalist to have been nominated as a “Triple Crown” and go on to win only one time in each of the three...
NASHVILLE, TN
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
157K+
Followers
73K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy