Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
ARPA Expenditures Given The OK By County Council
WARSAW — Even with all the American Rescue Plan Act money Kosciusko County has spent so far, it still has about $5 million left. The county and all other jurisdictions that received ARPA funds have until Dec. 31, 2024, to obligate the money and until Dec. 31, 2026, to fully expend it.
inkfreenews.com
County Council Approves Sheriff Contract, Highway Stipends, Wage Requests
WARSAW — The first half of Thursday’s Kosciusko County Council meeting was about wages, including Sheriff Jim Smith’s contract for 2023 and a stipend for some of the Kosciusko County Highway Department’s employees. Smith will receive $115,515 plus 12 years of longevity at $6,035 for a...
inkfreenews.com
Holderman Resigning As WWFT Chief
WARSAW — Warsaw-Wayne Township Fire Territory Chief Garrett Holderman has announced his intention to resign, effective Feb. 7. That’s according to a City of Warsaw press release. Holderman succeeded previous Chief Michael Wilson, who retired from service in 2022. He served the Rural Metro Fire Service for 17...
inkfreenews.com
Silver Lake Town Council Hears Marshal’s Office Update
SILVER LAKE — The Silver Lake Town Council heard updates from the Silver Lake Marshal’s Office, fire department and street department at its meeting Wednesday, Jan. 11. Town Marshal Jason McGlennen reported they had received new computers for their vehicles and that the county is actively installing software on them.
inkfreenews.com
Ron Buhr Files For Harrison Township Board
MENTONE — Ron Buhr has filed for the vacant Harrison Township Advisory Board position. The position was vacated after Gerald Weirick resigned on Dec. 31. Buhr has lived in Harrison Township for 7 1/2 year and is retired. He is married to Gail and they have two adult sons.
inkfreenews.com
Indiana Bankers Association Announces 2023 Board Of Directors, Chairman
INDIANAPOLIS — The members of the Indiana Bankers Association 2023 board of directors have assumed their positions effective Jan. 1. The 2023 board of directors includes David M. Findlay, Lake City Bank, Warsaw, who is one of eight regional, at-large directors, and Chairman Jamie R. Shinabarger. Board members were...
inkfreenews.com
Pamela Leigh Stahly
Pamela Leigh Stahly of Warsaw, affectionately known by all as Pam, passed away unexpectedly at 4:01 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana at the age of 56. A loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many … she will be dearly missed.
inkfreenews.com
Grose Officially Files For Mayor
WARSAW — Warsaw City Councilman Jeff Grose has officially filed his candidacy for Warsaw mayor. He filed at the Kosciusko County Justice Building on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 12, with his wife Rachel, campaign chair Dr. Steve Hollar and campaign treasurer George Clemens present. Grose, a Warsaw Community Schools teacher,...
inkfreenews.com
NWTTCC Hosts First Meeting Of The Year
NORTH WEBSTER — North Webster-Tippecanoe Township Chamber of Commerce held its first meeting of the year Monday, Jan. 9. The chamber welcomed new directors Linda Land of Lake-Land Cottages and Ryan Coverstone of Socks Marina. They are replacing Tammy Waliczek, Fisherman Cove; and Karilyn Metcalf, Dixie Sternwheeler. Starting the...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Owen Family Funeral Home v. Cremation Services of K.C. v. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler presiding:. Discover Bank c/o Discover Products Inc. v. Tina...
inkfreenews.com
Fiber Optic Technician
Kosciusko Connect LLC is a growing broadband service provider and a subsidiary of Kosciusko REMC. We are building a state-of-the-art fiber network to bring high-speed internet to rural Kosciusko County. We offer residential and business internet, VoIP, Ethernet, and dedicated services. Our customers enjoy best-in-class hardware and mobile applications to help manage their own networks. We started connecting internet customers in December 2021, and we currently have approximately 4,850 new fiber customers!
inkfreenews.com
Dr. Basham Joins Reinholt & Thallemer Eye Care Associates
WARSAW — Reinholt & Thallemer Eye Care Associates, 3301 E. Center St. Ext., Warsaw, is growing, and to better serve their patients, they have added a fourth optometrist. Wednesday morning, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting to welcome and introduce optometrist Dr. Brad Basham to the city.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 2:34 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, South SR 13, north of South CR 675E, Pierceton. Driver: Aaron W. Hoover, 17, South CR 550E, Pierceton. Hoover’s vehicle wrecked onto its side. Damage up to $25,000. 8:32 a.m. Thursday, Jan....
inkfreenews.com
Barbara E. Anderson
Barbara Eileen Anderson of Grace Village Retirement Community in Winona Lake, died at 6:20 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Grace Village Health Care at the age of 90. She was born March 28, 1932. She was married to Rev. Emmett L. Anderson on June 8, 1952. Emmett passed away on November 13, 2014.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw High School Hosting Academic Showcase, Eighth Grade Orientation Night
WARSAW — Warsaw Community High School will host a 2023 academic showcase and eighth grade orientation night from 5-7:30 p.m. Jan. 19, at WCHS and Warsaw Area Career Center. This is a “come and go” event, with a variety of activities to keep attendees informed and entertained as they move throughout the building. Some of the activities taking place during the event include:
inkfreenews.com
Mary Lou Phipps — UPDATED
Mary Lou Phipps, 91, Warsaw, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Grace Village Healthcare, Winona Lake. She was born July 31, 1931, in Kimmell, the daughter of (the late) Herbert and Ruby Ann (Lockhart) Byer. Mary Lou graduated from Wolf Lake High School with the Class of ’49 and went on to earn her degree at Fort Wayne Bible College. On April 14, 1954, she married Lester A. Phipps in Ormas; he preceded her in death on Oct. 23, 2017, after 63 years of marriage.
inkfreenews.com
Traffic Commission Told Center Street Bus Stop-Arm Violations Have Decreased
WARSAW — Stop-arm violations at the Papa John’s school bus stop on East Center Street in Warsaw have improved because of education and signage, the Warsaw Traffic Commission heard at its meeting Wednesday. Warsaw Community Schools Director of Transportation Mark Fick gave the Commission an update on the...
inkfreenews.com
Young Man Hones Leadership Qualities And People Skills Through Scouting
WARSAW — “The scouting program starts out teaching boys how to complete particular tasks to earn merit badges,” stated Carson Kerlin, Warsaw. “Once a young man reaches the Eagle Scout rank, the focus is more on leadership qualities and the ability to work with others to accomplish a project.”
inkfreenews.com
Local Students, Parents Invited To Attend Free Scholarship Info Sessions
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Community Foundation is offering three free informational sessions this winter. The sessions are geared toward students who are planning to enroll in post-secondary education during the 2023-2024 academic year. “At each session, I’ll give an overview of our traditional scholarships and then walk through...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 1:34 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 8600 block of East Backwater Road, North Webster. Freedom Rebar and Concrete Supply was the victim of fraud. Value of $2,398.34. 2:26 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 1300 block of West Beech Street, Warsaw....
Comments / 0