Cape Carteret seeks additional state grant for trail construction
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners Monday night voted 5-0 to authorize Town Manager Frank Rush to apply for a $100,000 grant application from the North Carolina Recreational Trails Grant Program to build the remaining 1.2-mile segment of the Cape Carteret Trail. The vote came during the board’s monthly...
Record fish caught off Morehead City
A Nash County man snagged a record white grunt off the coast of Morehead City Jan. 2. According to the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, Logan Ennis caught the four-pound, 13.6-ounce fish. Ennis bested the old record by 5.6 ounces, which was caught off Cape Lookout in 1969. DEQ said,...
Area Death Notices - Jan. 11, 12 & 13
Charles Thomas Kirk, 61, of Beaufort passed away January 12, 2023, at home with his family by his side. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at First Baptist Church of Beaufort. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens of Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 on Saturday at the church.
State sets hearing on proposed Carteret shellfish leases
The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries is holding an in-person public hearing on 17 proposed shellfish leases in Carteret County Wednesday, Feb. 15. The hearing is set for at 6 p.m. in the Division of Marine Fisheries’ Central District Office, 5285 N.C. 70 West, Morehead City, and by WebEx.
Endangered whale found dead near Morehead City
- The body of an endangered whale was found near Morehead City over the weekend. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, on January 7, 2023, a male North Atlantic right whale calf was documented dead near Morehead City, North Carolina. Response teams recovered the carcass and conducted a necropsy.
Right whale suffering ‘serious injury’ spotted off N.C. coast, dead calf found day before
RODANTHE, N.C. (WECT) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported two tragic North Atlantic right whale incidents that occurred off of the North Carolina coast in the same week. On Jan. 8, NOAA stated that an aerial survey team from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium spotted a North Atlantic right...
Coast Guard seeks public comment on proposal to discontinue buoy in Beaufort
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard is seeking public comment and input from mariners regarding a proposal to discontinue the Beaufort Inlet Channel Lighted Whistle Buoy that recently sank in Beaufort, North Carolina. Interested mariners and stakeholders are strongly encouraged to comment on the potential impacts this proposal would...
This North Carolina Restaurant Is The East Coast’s Best Seafood Dive
When I think of a Seafood Dive I picture a hole-in-the-wall spot that you have second thoughts about even stepping inside, but it ends up being one of the best meals you’ve ever tasted. That’s why I was so excited when I came across this list from Ideal Living about the best seafood dive restaurants. I was even more impressed to learn that there is a North Carolina restaurant listed as one of the East Coast’s Best Seafood Dive restaurants. But I have to say after researching each of these restaurants, the term “dive” may be used graciously. The North Carolina spot, which is in Atlantic Beach, looks fantastic. But it also seems a little more high-class than your typical dive spot.
Carteret County road project to ease congestion
EMERALD ISLE – A small project is underway to extend a right-turn lane on N.C. 58 (Emerald Drive) that will help ease congestion on the Emerald Isle bridge. A state highway contractor is extending the highway’s lane to turn right onto Coast Guard Road by about the length of a football field. Traffic can back up on the bridge at times due to the volume of vehicles passing through this intersection.
Gummies that made Onslow middle school students ill sent to state crime lab
JACKSONVILLE - Jacksonville Police are investigating gummies after five Northwoods Park Middle School students got sick after sharing a snack, according to Brent Anderson, the Chief Communications Officer for Onslow County Schools. Police say the gummies have been sent to the State Crime Lab. Anderson said the students were picked...
Foreclosures spike 123% in NC, 149% in Raleigh as pandemic moratoriums end
RALEIGH – Foreclosures are increasing in North Carolina, including in the Triangle, and the state ranks 18th highest among all U.S. states for its foreclosure rate, according to new data from ATTOM Data Solutions. But while two North Carolina metropolitan statistical areas rank among the 10 places in the...
Hyde County protest led to little-known, civil rights success
Reading a history book as an undergraduate student, a northeastern North Carolina woman paused, surprised — “Well, there’s my grandfather.”. Ramona Brown, now 61, was in a history class at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, working toward her degree in journalism, a field in which she’s worked for 40 years.
Former River Bend police sergeant speaks about firing
RIVER BEND, N.C. (WITN) -The former police sergeant of River Bend in Craven County is speaking out after he was fired last summer for what were undisclosed reasons at the time. His sudden termination left some in shock and without answers as to why he was exactly fired. During a...
Name change, move to NASCAR sanctioning group takes place in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, NC – NASCAR racing is coming to Jacksonville. New River All-American Speedway, formerly known as Goodyear All-American Speedway (and Coastal Plains Raceway prior) will be racing under the NASCAR banner in 2023. Five of the track’s divisions will race for points in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series. “We’re excited to be going […]
The All-You-Can-Eat Prime Rib Buffet In North Carolina You Must Try
We've all experienced that special kind of hunger at least once in our lives. The kind that can only be satisfied by one thing: a buffet. North Carolina is home to dozens of buffets but none are quite as good or unique as this all-you-can-eat restaurant known as Madison's Prime Rib Steak & Seafood.
Carteret Community College reports students taken to hospital after report of ‘potential distress’
— Carteret Community College (CCC) Public Information Officer Logan Okun said that a number of emergency services personnel responded Thursday afternoon to CCC after campus security was alerted that “three students were potentially in distress.” She did not specify what the distress was at the time of this posting.
Peletier commissioner resigns, citing frustration over resistance to change he sought
PELETIER — Peletier Commissioner Steven Overby resigned his position Thursday, citing frustration that changes he sought to bring to the fast-growing western Carteret County have been stymied by those with whom he has served and by lack of involvement by a sufficient number of residents. He said he notified...
Water main break in Morehead City prompts boil water advisory
- A boil water advisory was put into place Tuesday for those in Brandywine Bay area in Morehead City. The advisory came at approximately 11:30 a.m. after a water main break near Highway 70 interrupted the flow for customers. According to Carolina Water Service of NC Communications Manager Deborah Clark,...
Highway 17 bridge replacement is “on track” to finish by May 2023
It will only be another four months until drivers can resume traveling across the U.S. 17 Business bridge, according to Sarah Lentine, a resident engineer with the North Carolina Department of Transportation. She said the project to replace the bridge is “on track” to be completed by mid-May of this year.
Fire breaks out at Down East house, no injuries, cause under investigation
SMYRNA, Carteret County — A fire broke out Down East in Smyrna Friday night, Jan. 13, 2023. The Marshallberg Volunteer Fire Department, Otway Fire & Rescue, Harkers Island Fire Department and Stacy Fire Department responded to the scene. Roughly seven fire trucks responded plus a tanker truck. Officials on...
