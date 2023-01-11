Read full article on original website
COVID-19 Complacency: A Hard Shift for ImmunocompromisedBR Rogers
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
secretseattle.co
Iconic Luke’s Lobster Roll Shop Opens In Seattle This Weekend
Looking for a delicious lobster roll in Seattle? You’ll want to check out the Luke’s Lobster roll shop that just opened this week right by Pike Place Market. They opened their doors on Thursday, January 12 so you can check them out this weekend!. Read on for all...
Yardbarker
16 amazing Seattle day trips, according to someone who grew up there
Seattle, my hometown, is known for a variety of things; good coffee, evergreen trees, and a love for our sports teams. However, many amazing places await discovery in every direction, from as little as a 30-minute ferry ride to as long as a couple of hours' drive. Here are my recommendations for the best day trips from the city.
Eater
Essential Seattle Seafood Restaurants
Seattle is synonymous with seafood, which is why you’ll find well-prepared fish, crab, oysters, and other local catches on practically every menu in the area — that is to say, you don’t really have to seek out seafood, as you’d be hard-pressed to avoid it here. But some places dedicate more of their focus to high-quality seafood both regional and international, from ocean-to-table specialists and peerless sushi bars to Sichuan restaurants with tanks on-site and fish markets that turn out masterful poke and crab rolls. For those times when you want to be awash in options, here are some of Seattle’s essential seafood restaurants.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Everett, WA
Everett is an exciting city with plenty of fun and free activities for people of all ages. Located 25 miles north of Seattle and the county seat of Snohomish County, this hot spot has quickly become a destination for its scenic beauty and cultural attractions. Founded on the tip of...
Where to find great seafood in the Seattle area
Long weekends like this one often bring out-of-town visitors (and sometimes, for locals, pressure to entertain them). One thing travelers typically want to know is: "Where can I find Seattle's best seafood?" We've got you covered with these local spots that won't disappoint. Local Tide. This Fremont spot serves perhaps...
KUOW
Vietnamese New Year starts the Year of the Cat. Here's what that means
Vietnamese New Year is upon us. Technically, the Vietnamese New Year, aka Tết, is January 22 but Seattle's Vietnamese community is hosting a celebration this weekend. Seattle's Tết will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Seattle Center, Jan. 14-15. Expect to see food, vendors, live music, crafts, and a spelling bee. There will also be appearances by singers Ánh Minh and Hà Thanh Xuân.
nwnewsradio.com
Blue Angels Fly into Seattle
This FA-18 Super Hornet Fighter Jet landed at Boeing field in Seattle Thursday afternoon. The Blue Angels flew into Seattle on a rainy Thursday afternoon to take part in the planning of this summer’s Boeing Seafair Air Show. Lt Commander Thomas Zimmerman was at the controls of the FA-18...
KOMO News
Amtrak to add 2nd trip between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C.
SEATTLE — Amtrak is adding a second round-trip train to Vancouver, B.C. March 7, restoring full service on the Cascades line to pre-pandemic levels. The company notified the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Transportation of the trip this week. Amtrak also told the agencies that it plans to increase the daily number of trips between Seattle and Portland from four to six beginning in fall 2023.
everout.com
This Week in Seattle Food News: Lobster Rolls, Local Seafood, and the Departure of Northlake Tavern
This week brings lobster rolls from the East Coast import Luke's Lobster and locally sourced seafood from the new Alki spot Driftwood. Read about that and more, from the closure of the beloved Northlake Tavern & Pizza House to an upcoming bar from Marjorie owner Donna Moodie, below. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.
seattlemet.com
Seattle Ends 2022 With Surprising Real Estate Price Growth
As 2022 came to a close, we saw the end of the cutthroat real estate competition we've all come to know and loathe. Rents have mellowed, and the housing market has too—mostly. As we noted in November, fall and winter are typically slower months in terms of real estate...
urbnlivn.com
Most popular Seattle condo buildings in 2022
Congrats to Spire! Spire was by far the most popular condo building with Seattle downtown-area condo buyers in 2022 notching the most sales according to the NWMLS, the database agents use. Emerald, another new condo building came in second place, followed by Insignia which was built in 2015. Sales at Insignia were evenly split between the two towers there.
seattlemet.com
The Best Wineries to Visit in Woodinville
The epicenter of Western Washington wine overflows with vintners. Here are the ones to try now. Western Washington's epicenter of wine dates back to the 1970s. Today, change is sweeping the area, from new tasting districts to the uncertain future of Chateau Ste. Michelle. In other words, Woodinville has lots of exciting new developments, but also some reasons to return, time and again, to taste.
southseattleemerald.com
White Center Tree Clearing Prompts Tree Protection Actions in Unincorporated King County
For some residents of incorporated and unincorporated South King County, tree protection has become a point of focus and concern, as large trees are increasingly being removed without community consultation to make room for single-family homes. In 2022, activism from different residents led to the saving of an “exceptional tree”...
eatinseattle.com
Driftwood Now Open on Alki Beach
The much-anticipated restaurant and bar will be located in the heart of Alki Beach. Washington native Executive Chef Dan Mallahan and his business partner and wife Jackie Mallahan have announced their first brick and mortar restaurant. Driftwood will officially open on Thursday January 5th in Seattle’s Alki Beach neighborhood. An expansive bar will take center stage alongside an open kitchen and two outdoor spaces with views of Elliott Bay.
Seattle manufacturing plant gives second chance to those transitioning out of prison
SEATTLE — Labor shortages are an issue in almost every industry, but one aerospace manufacturing company in Seattle said employers are overlooking qualified workers. Pioneer Industries operates two manufacturing plants in south Seattle and has many services across Washington state. What sets them apart is that 62% of their manufacturing workforce is currently made up of people who have previously been incarcerated.
AOL Corp
UWT bookstore is closing. Here’s why and what students and others are saying about it
University Book Store serving University of Washington Tacoma is set to close its physical store this week after having an on-campus presence dating back to the ‘90s and the start of UWT. Store officials insist they will continue serving students with its online store. This quarter it’s offering free...
Puget Sound region hit with five shootings in 24 hours
The Puget Sound area got hit with five shootings on Thursday, two of them deadly. One person was shot at a Renton grocery store, and a short time later, an employee of a Kia dealership was shot in his workplace parking lot. The person shot in Renton was hit several...
iheart.com
Seattle Pizza Spot Closing This Month After 65 Years In Business
A Seattle restaurant known for its huge New York-style pizzas announced that it's permanently closing its doors soon after 65 years in business. Northlake Tavern & Pizza House revealed that it'll serve its last customers on Tuesday, January 31, according to a Saturday (January 7) Facebook post. The restaurant was a popular hub in the University District neighborhood and full of regional mementos and decor.
q13fox.com
Underground tunnel from Ballard to Wallingford will benefit Ship Canal
SEATTLE - An underground tunnel project aimed at keeping pollution out of Puget Sound has reached its half-way mark to completion. The underground sewage tunnel from Ballard to Wallingford will eventually measure 2.7 miles long and 19 feet in diameter. When completed, the tunnel will be large enough to store up to 30 million gallons of sewage and stormwater runoff during heavy rains, according to the Ship Canal Water Quality Project, which falls under Seattle Public Utilities.
seattlemedium.com
Recession Talks, Shifts In Seattle’s Housing Market
The question looming is, will there be a recession in the shifting Seattle housing market in 2023? According to Redfin, housing sales are down 42.2% from last year, as prices rise by 7.6%. The current median home sale price is $675,000, down from April’s high of $757,750. Mortgage payments for a typical U.S. home rose from needing 27% of median household income in January, to 30% in March, to 37% in October.
