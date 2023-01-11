Seattle is synonymous with seafood, which is why you’ll find well-prepared fish, crab, oysters, and other local catches on practically every menu in the area — that is to say, you don’t really have to seek out seafood, as you’d be hard-pressed to avoid it here. But some places dedicate more of their focus to high-quality seafood both regional and international, from ocean-to-table specialists and peerless sushi bars to Sichuan restaurants with tanks on-site and fish markets that turn out masterful poke and crab rolls. For those times when you want to be awash in options, here are some of Seattle’s essential seafood restaurants.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO